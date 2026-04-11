The 9 Best Travel Reward Redemptions In The World (And How To Book Them)
It's estimated that around 71% of Americans have a rewards-earning credit card in their wallet (as per Business Insider), with one-in-four households having at least one airline card in their possession. Those are big numbers, yet only a fraction of those people are using their hard-earned points effectively. In some cases, as little as 8% of airline miles are even redeemed. That's not an accident.
Airlines and credit card issuers purposely make the process convoluted, promising the world but seemingly underdelivering by devaluing redemptions, complicating transfers, or using dynamic pricing models that make customers believe their points are almost worthless. Despite this, it is possible to use your points and miles effectively. It just takes a little patience and the willingness to learn the system. I've spent the better part of six years absorbing the ins and outs of the loyalty landscape, saving thousands of dollars a year on flights and hotels while traveling the world full-time. I achieved that by leveraging reliable "sweet spots" within different airline programs that take my points as far as they can go.
In a changing industry, the sweet spots that remain take advantage of the system, using generous award charts, flash sales, and quirks that might fly under the radar to take your miles further. If you're not sure where to start with your points-and-miles journey, check out my earlier guide on how to use credit card points to travel the world for free. If you're ready to ramp up your travel life, add each of these to your repertoire. From steady economy redemptions to high-end business class bargains, these are the best travel redemptions in the world. And if you're short on points, any of these 10 popular travel credit cards can help you.
Use Virgin Atlantic points to book ultra-cheap flights to London
At the top of the list is Virgin Atlantic's "Saver Fares" to London. The U.K.-based airline has been a symbol of value in the points world for years, but when it announced a program overhaul last year, everyone feared the worst. But while it ditched its award chart in favor of dynamic pricing (usually a bad sign), the new-look system won everyone over with its "Saver Fares," rock-bottom rates with flights from the U.S. to London starting at just 6,000 points for economy and 29,000 points for business class seats.
Virgin doesn't absorb taxes and fees, so you can expect to pay around $110 in fees for economy and $578 for business. That might feel steep, but considering an economy flight can run for $455 and beyond, you're getting around 5.75 cents per point. That's an incredible redemption. An upper-class seat can be around $2,709, which means you're getting about 7.3 cents per point. If you're not sure why that's a good thing, using your points on a card issuer's portal (like Amex or Chase) will get you one cent per point. If you earn 2 times the points per dollar on $10,000 of spending in a single year, you could get around $1,150 worth of travel from Virgin alone from those points. It's complex, but this represents exceptional value, and I use it regularly.
Booking these flights is simple, too. Most major issuers transfer to Virgin Atlantic (American Express, Chase, Capital One, Bilt, Citi), so you just need to search for the dates you want, transfer the points, and then book. The 6,000 point saver rewards are easy to find, while the 29,000 point business redemption is rarer, but look at enough dates, and you'll find them.
Use Iberia points to fly business class to Spain from just 40,500 points
Iberia may not be an airline the average American considers, but the Spanish flagship carrier offers one of the best-value opportunities for travelers to experience a transatlantic business-class cabin. Outside of Virgin, typical rates for European routes start at 30,000 points in economy, never mind business class. However, travelers from East Coast cities in the U.S. can grab a business-class seat to Spain for just 40,500 points. You can expect around $147 in taxes and fees.
Finding availability can be a challenge, as it's a popular redemption, so you're best to remain as flexible as possible when searching. I always recommend letting the points set your dates, as the likelihood of your specific departure date being available isn't high. You can search on Iberia's site, but it'll be far quicker to use an award availability platform like seats.aero or points.me. These let you see more flights at one time and scout seats without redoing your search over and over again.
Iberia uses Avios, and you can transfer points from Amex Membership Rewards or Chase Ultimate Rewards. The airline also has an agreement with other Avios users, like British Airways, Qatar Airways, and Aer Lingus, allowing you to move points between them all. This is extra handy if there is a transfer bonus to one of the other airlines, as you can get the flights even cheaper.
Use American Airlines or JetBlue points to book Qatar Airways' luxurious Qsuite
Qatar Airways changed the game with its epic Qsuite. The business-class seat is an aspirational redemption for almost every points-and-miles enthusiast, and regularly sits at the top of lists of the best airline seats in the world. But with prices frequently running to eye-watering figures as high as $12,000 for a one-way from the U.S. to Doha, it's out of the average traveler's budget.
Unlike the previous two entries on the list, booking the Qsuite is best done with a partner redemption instead of directly with Qatar. American Airlines and JetBlue — two of the best U.S. airline loyalty programs in 2025 — are solid options for doing so, offering flights for just 70,000 points and minimal taxes and fees. For comparison's sake, if your flight costs $12,000 and you successfully book for 70,000 points, you're getting an unbelievable 17 cents per point. You can open a credit card, like the Citi Strata Elite Card, hit the $6,000 spending goal, and earn 75,000 points. That's a $6,000 return on your spending.
As can be expected, these seats go fast. American Airlines is the best place to search for availability, thanks to its calendar search feature. Set the search parameters to Business Class and scan through the year to find availability. This applies even if you're going to use JetBlue points. You can only transfer points to American Airlines from a Citi credit card, while JetBlue allows transfers from Chase, Amex, Citi, Capital One, and Wells Fargo. Again, you're at the mercy of availability, so try to be flexible and book as far out as you possibly can.
Use Air France or KLM points to book discounted flights through Flying Blue Promo Rewards
KLM and Air France's joint program, Flying Blue, has a place in the hearts of everyone interested in points and miles. It's not because of any spectacular redemptions (like the Qsuite in the previous example), but because of regular, steady value that provides plenty of opportunity for the average traveler. There's a reason it was the world's best airline points program for 2025.
Flying Blue's Saver Rates are already strong, with frequent dates offering flights from all over the U.S. to Europe for as little as 25,000 points, plus $102 in taxes and fees. Plenty of these flights — like LAX to Paris — run at $931, so you're achieving a wonderful 3.3 cents per point. You can find hundreds of these flights, hence why Flying Blue is so useful. In the absence of another lucrative option, it's a strong safety net for your points, but taking advantage of its monthly promotional deals can make that even sweeter. Its short-haul options allow you to dart around Europe for as little as 7,500 points, while longer distance routes can see U.S. to Europe flights for 18,750 points or Europe to Asia for just 22,500 points. These are all tremendous and take your points even further than the 3.3 cents-per-point valuation.
Flying Blue points are also easy to earn. Every major credit card issuer transfers to the program, so it's easy to chop and choose the points you want to use. I always recommend using your least valuable points in this case. For example, if you have Capital One miles and Amex points, use the Capital One miles instead. Finding the flights is gloriously easy, too. Just check out the promos page to see all the destinations included in that month's deals.
Add an extra destination to your trip for just 5,000 points with Air Canada Aeroplan
Air Canada is another program that offers value stability. This is primarily owing to its Aeroplan award chart system. Award charts are an immediate sign of good value in a program, as flight or hotel rates are set by a predetermined metric instead of volatile dynamic systems. In the past, these were the norm, but as airlines chased profit, they dropped off in favor of the latter.
Air Canada sets its award rates based on a combination of geographical zones and distance flown. For example, if you fly with a partner airline direct from New York to Paris, you're flying from the North American Zone to the Atlantic Zone, and traveling less than 4,000 miles. This flight would be priced at 35,000 points. It wouldn't matter if the cash rate on any given day was higher; the award rate would remain the same. That's why it's so valuable. It also tacks on a cool feature that allows you to book a stopover for just 5,000 points extra. Wrangling this effectively can let you book huge detours through other destinations without using any more points. In some cases, it's far cheaper than booking the two legs separately.
Air Canada is another wonderfully accessible program, and allows transfers from American Express, Chase, Capital One, and Bilt, so you shouldn't be short of options. You'll also be thrilled to see that the availability is usually pretty solid across the board. Of course, this depends on the specific routes you're looking for and when you want to leave, but it's arguably been my most trusted friend as I've bounced between almost 60 countries. If you're not in Aeroplan, you need to start looking.
Take advantage of Delta's flash sales to book deeply discounted award flights
Delta's SkyMiles program is a frustrating corner of the points-and-miles world. On the one hand, it's the most popular loyalty program in the world, and on the other, because it's so popular, it knows it doesn't need to treat its customers too well. It was one of the first programs to go dynamic, bringing with it atrocious rates that soared well above 300,000 miles and even made economy rates absurd in many cases. I'm not its biggest fan, but it does have its uses.
The best of those uses is its flash sales. While day-to-day rates are unpredictable at best and offensive at worst, its flash sales are some of the best redemptions you'll find anywhere. The bulk of the offers operate similarly to Flying Blue's monthly promos; you'll find them on its Award Flash Sale page. The redemptions shift from month to month, with some focusing heavily on a specific region. For example, at the time of writing, there is a push for flights to Asia and the Pacific, with almost no domestic rates available. Round-trip flights from almost every corner of the U.S. start at just 30,000 miles in Main Basic, while traditional Main is still only 44,000 miles. With only $46 in taxes, you're getting a huge flight for just 22,000 miles each way.
You can still find value in other Delta redemptions, but it's not a program to rely on all the time, hence the frustration at its popularity. There are so many Delta credit cards, and as the most popular airline in the U.S., millions are signed up to find their miles wasted. Opening a card isn't a bad idea, just hold off and use it on a flash deal. Alternatively, you can transfer American Express points to Delta.
Use Turkish Airlines miles to book cheap United flights, including business class
Turkish Airlines devalued its program at the end of 2025, much to the despair of travelers everywhere. The program, despite a brutally clunky interface, was home to some of the best sweet spots in the industry, and it felt like a sign of the times when those rates jumped. In reality, the sweet spots are still there, and they're still technically incredible. The airline just set them so low to begin with that any increase felt brutal.
Turkish Airlines operates an award chart system for its partners — primarily Star Alliance — and while most of its options are fairly valued, one segment of the chart stands out. The airline allows domestic flights within the U.S. for 15,000 miles or 22,500 miles for business class. Is this a good rate for every flight? Not particularly. I wouldn't advise it for a short-haul flight under an hour or two. But for transcontinental flights, it's an epic way to fly in United Airlines' Polaris class. In the past, Hawaii was included in the domestic U.S. umbrella, but that is sadly no longer the case.
Booking with Turkish Airlines is another beast altogether. The site can be clunky, and it's not always clear whether there's availability or not. The best way to book is to search for flights on United's platform. Look for Saver Rates, then compare the lowest rates with Turkish's availability. If you can't see it, try to give them a call. It can be rough, but that's solid value. You can transfer points to Turkish from Capital One, Bilt, and Citi.
Use World of Hyatt points to book luxury hotels for far fewer points than competitors
Many hotel loyalty programs are definitely not worth it, but World of Hyatt stands above the rest. Its value has dwarfed the competition for years, and in most cases, it's harder to find a bad deal than a good one. The sweet spot here isn't a specific hotel; it's the entire program.
The reason for this is the hotel brand's extremely generous award chart. Hyatt sets award rates based on predetermined metrics instead of as a parallel to the cash rate. It classifies each property in its portfolio from 1 to 8, with 8 being the most luxurious, and 1 generally being budget-focused or in cheaper markets. From there, dates are classified as peak, regular, or off-peak, and rooms as standard, club, suites, or premium suites. Opting for Standard rooms on off-peak dates offers outstanding value, with a Category 8 hotel costing only 35,000 points a night. That could be a resort like wildly luxurious Alila Ventana Big Sur, which often runs for $2,000 a night. At the opposite end of the spectrum, a Category 1 hotel costs only 3,500 points a night. These aren't substandard hotels either; I've stayed in outstanding Category 1's like the Hyatt Centric Kuala Lumpur for this price. A similar property in the U.S. or Europe would cost hundreds of dollars a night.
It's simple to book with Hyatt. Search for off-peak rates, find one that works for you (there are lots, usually), and opt to pay with points. If you haven't opened a World of Hyatt Credit Card, you can transfer points from Chase or Bilt. Don't ever transfer until you find the rate you want, though. Keep Hyatt in your back pocket; you won't be sorry.
Use Hilton points strategically to book high-end luxury resorts
Hilton Honors isn't typically the program you turn to for consistent value. With fully dynamic pricing, most standard redemptions land in that underwhelming 0.4 to 0.6 cents-per-point range, especially at lower-end properties. That means using 30,000 to 50,000 points for a $150 hotel room is fine, but not exactly exciting. There's no fixed ceiling to protect value, so in many cases, you're better off paying cash and saving your points.
Where Hilton flips the script is at the very top end of its portfolio. Luxury properties like the Waldorf Astoria Maldives or Conrad Bora Bora regularly charge $1,000 to $2,000+ per night, yet standard award rates often sit between 120,000 and 150,000 points. That's still a lot of points, but the math starts to look very different, pushing you toward or beyond one cent per point and beyond. If you're going to use Hilton points, this is where they shine.
If you have enough points, Hilton's fifth-night-free benefit is a proper game-changer. If you hold elite status of Silver and above, every fifth night is free on standard room bookings. A five-night stay at 150,000 points per night drops to 600,000 total, bringing your nightly average down significantly. Booking is simple. You can search for standard room availability on Hilton's site, then transfer points from American Express if needed, or else open a Hilton card when you see big bonuses.
Methodology
Each of these redemptions is well-regarded within the points-and-miles community as being super high-value or, at the very least, reliable. I've spent the past six years traveling full-time, using points to fund the vast majority of my travel expenses, often exceeding $10,000 of airfare and hotels in a year. Any redemption mentioned has been double-checked and verified on the respective airline site, and trustworthy points news outlets have been used to back up any other statistics.