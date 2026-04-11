The 9 Best Travel Reward Redemptions In The World (And How To Book Them)

It's estimated that around 71% of Americans have a rewards-earning credit card in their wallet (as per Business Insider), with one-in-four households having at least one airline card in their possession. Those are big numbers, yet only a fraction of those people are using their hard-earned points effectively. In some cases, as little as 8% of airline miles are even redeemed. That's not an accident.

Airlines and credit card issuers purposely make the process convoluted, promising the world but seemingly underdelivering by devaluing redemptions, complicating transfers, or using dynamic pricing models that make customers believe their points are almost worthless. Despite this, it is possible to use your points and miles effectively. It just takes a little patience and the willingness to learn the system. I've spent the better part of six years absorbing the ins and outs of the loyalty landscape, saving thousands of dollars a year on flights and hotels while traveling the world full-time. I achieved that by leveraging reliable "sweet spots" within different airline programs that take my points as far as they can go.

In a changing industry, the sweet spots that remain take advantage of the system, using generous award charts, flash sales, and quirks that might fly under the radar to take your miles further. If you're not sure where to start with your points-and-miles journey, check out my earlier guide on how to use credit card points to travel the world for free. If you're ready to ramp up your travel life, add each of these to your repertoire. From steady economy redemptions to high-end business class bargains, these are the best travel redemptions in the world. And if you're short on points, any of these 10 popular travel credit cards can help you.