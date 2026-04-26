10 Cruise Ship Brands Ranked Worst To Best On Overall Experience, According To Cruise Enthusiasts

Costa Cruises has become one of the most polarizing names in the industry, and it has even been rated as the world's worst cruise line. According to discussions on Reddit, part of the disconnect with Costa seems to come from "culture shock," particularly for American travelers. Costa is an Italian brand, and its ships offer a decidedly European experience. For example, cruisers say that Costa closes its buffets at various intervals throughout the day, such as between 10 a.m. and noon. One Cruise Critic reviewer noted, "Food situation is awful, first time we've ever been hungry on a cruise ship." Another person called their experience the "worst cruise everrrr!" and described their meals as "not delicious. Always repetitive."

Additionally, customer service often receives low marks, with the crew described by one reviewer as "consistently unfriendly and unprofessional." This sentiment is echoed across many other reviews. It's important to bear in mind that Costa is a budget cruise line, comparable to the Ryanair or Frontier Airlines of the high seas. There are very few amenities onboard, and those that do exist tend to cost extra, and there's very little entertainment.

Some past guests have shared that they felt like they were merely taking transit from one destination to another, not enjoying a cruise vacation in the truest sense of the word. Safety is another concern discussed online, as the brand was infamously involved with one of the worst things to ever happen on a cruise ship. The company's Concordia vessel capsized near Italy, resulting in 32 deaths. With an overall Cruise Critic rating of just three stars, Costa Cruises is a prime example of getting what you pay for.