10 Cruise Ship Brands Ranked Worst To Best On Overall Experience, According To Cruise Enthusiasts
In a post-COVID world, cruising has surged in popularity. This is due to a variety of factors, including the fact that people craved easy travel (cruising delivers here since you keep one "home base" throughout your trip). Cruise lines also started adding unique experiences to appeal to a range of demographics following the global lockdown. Not all cruise lines are created equal, though, and cruise enthusiasts have definite opinions about which brands are best.
In this guide, we'll rank 10 cruise ship brands from worst to best on overall experience. To accomplish this, we'll use firsthand insights from cruise enthusiasts, alongside star ratings from Cruise Critic. These ratings aggregate reviews based on important categories like dining, customer service, stateroom quality, entertainment, and overall value. It's also worth noting that we'll be looking exclusively at mainstream, large-ship cruise brands. Ultra-luxury small-ship companies like Viking and Silversea were not included here.
When reading, remember that every cruise line has pros and cons. The "best" choice for you ultimately depends on your priorities and travel style. But this list will help you better understand which popular cruise lines deliver the most consistently exceptional onboard experience.
Costa Cruises
Costa Cruises has become one of the most polarizing names in the industry, and it has even been rated as the world's worst cruise line. According to discussions on Reddit, part of the disconnect with Costa seems to come from "culture shock," particularly for American travelers. Costa is an Italian brand, and its ships offer a decidedly European experience. For example, cruisers say that Costa closes its buffets at various intervals throughout the day, such as between 10 a.m. and noon. One Cruise Critic reviewer noted, "Food situation is awful, first time we've ever been hungry on a cruise ship." Another person called their experience the "worst cruise everrrr!" and described their meals as "not delicious. Always repetitive."
Additionally, customer service often receives low marks, with the crew described by one reviewer as "consistently unfriendly and unprofessional." This sentiment is echoed across many other reviews. It's important to bear in mind that Costa is a budget cruise line, comparable to the Ryanair or Frontier Airlines of the high seas. There are very few amenities onboard, and those that do exist tend to cost extra, and there's very little entertainment.
Some past guests have shared that they felt like they were merely taking transit from one destination to another, not enjoying a cruise vacation in the truest sense of the word. Safety is another concern discussed online, as the brand was infamously involved with one of the worst things to ever happen on a cruise ship. The company's Concordia vessel capsized near Italy, resulting in 32 deaths. With an overall Cruise Critic rating of just three stars, Costa Cruises is a prime example of getting what you pay for.
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises often lands near the bottom of cruise rankings among American travelers. On Cruise Critic, the line has an average rating of just 3.3 stars, placing it well below its major competitors. The budget-friendly cruise line has one of the newest fleets in the industry and visually appealing ships. However, the brand very much has a love it or hate it reputation, often depending upon which stateroom category passengers choose. The line's Yacht Club concept, a "ship within a ship" that offers more upscale amenities and service, tends to be divisive. While those who book it generally have a good experience, some standard stateroom guests say there is a notable difference in service, which results in a subpar experience. One reviewer even said, "I would not go on MSC ever again (even if they paid me) unless in Yacht Club."
One of the biggest complaints about MSC is its lack of customer care. Reviews frequently cite challenges in getting assistance, lack of communication between departments, and a general feeling that the brand doesn't really have its passengers' best interests at heart. One cruiser shared on Reddit that they were "met with complete disorganization and confusion" every time they approached a guest services counter.
Dining is another issue. Guests often find MSC's food underwhelming. One guest said that they were served shrimp fettuccine alfredo that had a single shrimp and barely any alfredo. Despite its controversial reputation, MSC does have its loyalists, particularly among Yacht Club customers.
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line has long been known as a budget-friendly cruise brand that offers more of a party atmosphere than its competitors. But it's fun, carefree brand has actually become something of a double-edged sword among cruise fans. For one thing, despite increasing its base fares, the line seems to be nickel-and-diming passengers more than ever. One seasoned travel writer was appalled to discover that, in addition to things like alcoholic beverages, specialty dining venues, and WiFi (all of which are often unexpectedly expensive on cruise ships), many basic food items carried extra fees. She shared (via The Express), "almost everything beyond the bare minimum carried an additional fee ... including the buffet, where guests had to pay for chicken wings."
Customer service is another area in which Carnival does not typically excel. One person experienced a data breach on board that resulted in the cancellation of all of their cards. Per their account on Trustpilot, guest relations did nothing to assuage the situation. Their takeaway was, "I will NEVER go on this cruise line again. Such a low caliber experience." Another referred to their experience as "a floating case study in how not to do hospitality," on CruiseCritic.
Carnival isn't trying to be a luxury cruise line, but basic customer service is expected on any vacation. While some cruise fans like Carnival's laid-back approach, many feel that this Reddit user's sentiments ring true: "I will never pay money or take time off of work to deal with the Carnival crowd again." With a 3.8-star average on Cruise Critic, Carnival is ahead of ultra-low-tier competitors, but lags behind high-end cruise brands.
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line is known for its signature "freestyle cruising" model, which nixes lots of traditional regulations, including cruise ship dress codes and set dining times. For many travelers who value flexibility, this is a positive selling point. On Cruise Critic, the line averages 3.6 stars, but has a higher percentage of positive reviews than Carnival. Norwegian is a solidly mid-tier cruise line, and the majority of complaints stem from inconsistent service, poor food selection, and added on-board costs. One cruiser who experienced a major billing issue when trying to cancel a cruise within the "fully refundable" period wrote on Yelp, "My experience has revealed a lack of transparency and a 'policy-first, customer-last' approach."
Like MSC's Yacht Club, Norwegian has a luxury area called The Haven. Generally, it seems like Haven customers are more satisfied than standard stateroom clients with their overall onboard experiences. One rave CruiseCritic review stated: "The dedicated 'ship within a ship' did not disappoint, the Haven spaces are large, spacious, and felt as if we were in fact on a private yacht."
Dining tends to be the primary sticking point for dissatisfied Norwegian cruisers. One Reddit user tried to make light of their poor experience, joking that "nobody does dining like Norwegian" meant that every restaurant was painfully slow to deliver food. Another reviewer said simply, "WORST food ever on a cruise!" While Norwegian Cruise Line is a relatively affordable option for a cruise vacation, be prepared for a potentially inconsistent overall experience outside of The Haven.
Princess Cruises
Princess Cruises is a typically reliable, middle-of-the-road cruise line with a 3.8-star rating on Cruise Critic. One of Princess's main strengths is that it has improved many of its services in recent years. Cruise fans love Princess's Medallion technology, which has enhanced the guest experience onboard. Many also praise the brand's Plus and Premier fares, which offer additional amenities at a lower price point than other brands. This is a cruise line that tends to cater to traditionalists who want to relax on deck and enjoy lovely meals, rather than visit water parks or ride the world's first roller coaster at sea.
This can make the experience feel slow-paced to families with young children and thrill-seekers, though its Caribbean sailings, in particular, tend to draw all ages. The onboard atmosphere is generally calm, especially when compared to party-centric lines like Carnival, bolstered by a crew that often receives praise online. One CruiseCritic reviewer who took a transatlantic journey shared, "It was exceptional due to the incredible staff and fine ship."
Alaskan itineraries are where Princess Cruises truly shines. The cruise line even has its own lodges that allow travelers to experience exciting land-and-sea packages. In 2023, the line was awarded TravelAge West's WAVE Award for "Best Cruise Line for Alaska Sailings."
Holland America Line
Perhaps more than any other mainstream cruise operator, Holland America Line cultivates an experience that hearkens back to the classic age of cruising. The brand also has a 3.9 Cruise Critic rating. Customer care is among Holland America's biggest strengths. As one guest wrote, "service levels from crew [are] second to none." In 2025, the brand received Cruise Critic's "Best Service" accolade for the fourth year in a row.
The line's dining options also generally receive positive reviews. Though the menus do tend to be seafood-heavy, there is enough variety in the main and specialty dining venues to suit various palates. Passengers with food sensitivities report that they had no trouble meeting their needs. Furthermore, Holland America sources fresh ingredients in each port, offering an immersive onboard culinary experience for passengers.
All in all, Holland America knows its lane in the cruise industry. It tends to draw an older demographic, and is certainly not ideal for those who want 24/7 stimulation. However, for travelers who value quality service, good food, and an experience focused on relaxation, it is a solid option.
Royal Caribbean
Royal Caribbean is known for its "go big or go home" cruise experience. With an average rating of 3.9 on Cruise Critic, it is among the world's most popular cruise lines. Everything about Royal Caribbean is designed to impress due to its sheer scale. Its ships are massive, and its fleet even includes the record-breaking Icon of the Seas, the world's largest cruise ship. Each ship is also jam-packed with activities like surf simulators, rock walls, zip lines, water parks, escape rooms, and dance classes. Royal Caribbean really offers something for everyone, from moms who want to visit the spa to thrill-seeking teenagers.
The wide variety of things to do onboard is precisely why Royal Caribbean has such a strong reputation among families with kids of different ages and multigenerational parties. Fans enjoy the company's entertainment initiatives, as well. There's everything from ice skating to theatrical performances to aerial stunts. One blogger who has been on 33 Royal Caribbean sailings believes the brand has "some of the best cruise ship entertainment in the entire industry." There's really never a dull moment on Royal Caribbean. That does mean, however, that if you're looking for a relaxing vacation, you might find this line's ships to be a bit overstimulating.
Celebrity Cruises
With a solid 4.1 stars on Cruise Critic, Celebrity Cruises easily sits among the top mainstream cruise operators. Upscale interior design and dining are Celebrity's major strengths. The brand's fleet, particularly its newest Edge-class ships, is known for upscale design features that often resemble a boutique hotel more than a conventional cruise ship. Spaces like the popular Eden Restaurant feature an open, airy design, complete with plenty of plants and walls of windows that overlook the ocean. Dining at Eden and other specialty restaurants is a highlight for Celebrity Cruise fans. Other restaurants onboard offer a wide range of styles, from the classy backyard barbecue vibe of the Lawn Club Grill to ultra-high-end French-inspired Luminae.
Cruise fans consistently praise Celebrity for the atmosphere on ships, which tends to be more sophisticated than that of other cruise lines. The brand generally appeals to a relatively affluent, adult crowd, but that doesn't mean it's stuffy or antisocial. There are numerous high-end lounges and bars on all of Celebrity's vessels, as well as educational activities like cultural lectures. However, it is worth noting that there are fewer kid- and teen-friendly spaces compared to family-focused lines like Disney and Royal Caribbean. For travelers who prioritize aesthetics, fine dining, and a cosmopolitan atmosphere, Celebrity perfectly bridges the gap between mainstream cruise liners and true luxury brands that are often out of everyday Americans' vacation budgets.
Virgin Voyages
Despite only launching in August 2021, billionaire Richard Branson's Virgin Voyages has quickly cemented its reputation as one of the top mainstream cruise lines. On Cruise Critic, the brand has a 4-star average, with fans raving about the overall onboard experience. One reviewer called it "the best cruise ever," while another said the "only downside is that now we set the bar so high, it'll be hard to go back on other ships." The most unique thing about Virgin is that it is exclusively for those aged 18 and over, with Gen Z and Millennial travelers top of mind. There is a wide range of shows and other entertainment, plus themed parties, including a pajama party and the famous Scarlet Party, when guests are encouraged to wear Virgin's signature red color.
Dining is among Virgin's biggest draws. Rather than conventional cruise ship buffets and specialty dining rooms that cost extra, every Virgin vessel includes a minimum of 20 unique restaurants. Options include Extra Virgin for authentic Italian fare, Gunbae for trendy Korean barbecue, and The Dock for al fresco Mediterranean dishes. The line's other major trademark is its hammock balconies. General upkeep is another perk. One cruiser noted that their Virgin ship, while not quite up to Disney Cruise Line standards, almost rivaled the Mouse's top-tier cleanliness.
USA Today even rated Virgin among the top 10 cruise lines in multiple categories: Best for Shore Excursions, Best for Solo Travelers, Best Ocean Cruise Line, and Best Caribbean Cruise. Virgin Voyages isn't for everyone, especially those who want to travel with children. However, for its target demographic, it delivers in spades.
Disney Cruise Line
With a 4.2-star rating on Cruise Critic, Disney Cruise Line is consistently a top contender in the cruising industry. The brand has received numerous accolades, including a top company for customer service and the best cruise line for families. In general, it's tough to outdo The Walt Disney Company when it comes to immersive experiences, and Disney Cruise Line brings the magic to life at sea.
The ships are lovely, with subtle Disney touches rather than overt themes. This is particularly true on the brand's four original liners, all of which take inspiration from classic Art Deco and Art Nouveau ships. The newer Triton Class has stronger Disney-branded aesthetics throughout, including restaurants themed to popular movies like "Frozen" on the Wish and "Coco" on the Treasure. Two of Disney Cruise Line's hallmarks are its rotational dining and fantastic kids' clubs. The brand also takes pride in its Broadway-style shows. For those worried about Disney being too kid-centric, there are adults-only spaces on every ship, as well.
Disney's ships are also widely considered to be the cleanest at sea, and one reviewer shared that the Magic, one of Disney's oldest vessels, was "spotless" on a 2026 cruise. Pricing is typically higher than that of other mainstream cruise lines, and Disney, of course, is not everyone's cup of tea. Nonetheless, in terms of overall onboard experience, Disney Cruise Line is a standout.
Methodology
This guide was compiled using a variety of sources where people discuss cruise vacations. Official cruise line sites and high-authority review websites and forums, such as Cruise Critic and Reddit, where cruise enthusiasts share overall experiences on various lines, played a key role. Cruise blogs, including Cruzely, Eat Sleep Cruise, Candid Cruise Travel, Meg on the Go, and Emma Cruises, also provided insights from experienced cruisers.
For Disney Cruise Line, specifically, I used my own knowledge as a frequent cruiser on this line. It is important to remember that all cruise lines cater to different types of travelers. This guide is focused on the overall experience each brand offers, not the fit for specific vacationers.