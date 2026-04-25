Arizona's Most Famous Wellness Retreats, According To Reddit
Arizona is the kind of place where the landscape seems to naturally inspire reflection and rejuvenation. With its soothing views of colorful desert horizons and, surprisingly, some of America's best hot springs, the state feels like it was practically designed for wellness seekers. Perhaps this is why visitors began flocking there for nature's therapeutic powers since the turn of the 20th century. Over the years, Arizona has continued to evolve into an award-winning retreat haven, including an accolade as the world's best wellness destination from World Spa Awards in 2025.
The state's smattering of famous health resorts offer plenty of modern amenities on top of showcasing their historical significance. For instance, Castle Hot Springs has been welcoming the United States' most significant political and business leaders to its therapeutic hot springs since 1896. And Canyon Ranch is well known as one of Arizona's best wellness sanctuaries that has been offering retreats since 1979.
Over the years, other wellness retreats have popped up in the most amazing natural settings around Arizona, with spas, restaurants, and every amenity a weary guest could want. We searched through Reddit threads that recommended spa and wellness resorts in the state to find the most well-reviewed retreats that also have have wide national and international recognition. Switch off your phone, put on a soft spa robe, and relax at one of these desert hideaways on your next trip to Arizona.
Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa, Tucson
Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa in Tucson is a renowned resort that has always been primarily focused on wellness and mindful experiences, and it also happens to also offer luxury accommodations, restaurants, pools, and a spa. Past visitors have gushed about the resort on Reddit, with one commenter who said, "Miraval Tucson is gorgeous and they have a great pool ... I love this property and think they have a much better variety of activities and things to do outside of just their spa offerings."
It's also a trusted chain with locations in the Berkshires, Austin, and by the Red Sea in Saudi Arabia, earning the brand both national and international fame. World Spa Awards named the overall chain as the best wellness retreat brand in 2020, 2022, and 2023. Also, for nine years (from 2017 to 2025), Condé Nast's Readers' Choice Awards singled out the Arizona property as one of the best destination spa resorts in the United States.
Here, guests are asked to set an intention for their stay, which can be anything from just relaxation to mental health and fitness. Then, Miraval helps curate a plan from hundreds of wellness activities. Sessions for yoga, meditation, and the usuals are plentiful, but novel experiences with names like Desert Tightroping, Artistic Expression Under Glass, and Psychic Protection are also offered. The chain's Tucson resort also has a screen-free, "no technology" policy — making it one of the best resorts offering unplugged experiences for a digital detox. This policy also endeared it to some other Reddit reviewers, especially one who said, "What sets Miraval apart are the wellness offerings that are all included ... the resort requests guests only use phones and personal technology in their rooms or designated areas."
Castle Hot Springs, Morristown
For a resort that opened its doors in 1896, Castle Hot Springs in Morristown's slice of the Sonoran Desert, is especially popular among reviewers today. As Arizona's first wellness resort, it was instantly famous and has hosted guests like the Rockefellers, the Vanderbilts, and even President Theodore Roosevelt. Back then, it was the refreshing hot springs and gorgeous surrounding nature that attracted wellness-seekers. Today, not much has changed.
In addition to its reputation as one of the best hot springs hotels across America, Castle Hot Springs is consistently ranked on USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, including as the runner-up Best All-inclusive Resort and tenth Best Spa Resort in 2025. This is largely thanks to the mineral hot springs, which feed into the resort's circuit of pools. The three pools range in temperature from 75 degrees to 108 degrees Fahrenheit, so guests can choose their own experience along with treatments at the spa and activities like sound bowl meditations, yoga, painting, mixology classes, and more. There is also a restaurant and bar.
Accommodations are standalone bungalows that blend into the desert landscape while taking advantage of the area's amazing night skies. The resort's Spring Bungalows come with outdoor soaking tubs with the same thermal mineral waters piped in. Sky View Cabins offer elevated terraces and outdoor tubs designed for stargazing, meaning Castle Hot Springs is one of the best resorts with the most unique baths in America. It's no wonder why past visitors online have raved about their rejuvenating experience. "[Castle Hot Springs] is SO SO good ... I was burned out and basically ate the AMAZING EPIC food, took 2 hour baths (you can have the bath use hot spring water) did hot springs at night, hiked and read," said one Reddit user.
Enchantment Resort, Sedona
Living up to Google Reviews that call the resort "absolutely breathtaking" isn't easy. Enchantment Resort manages to do so effortlessly with grounds so meticulously curated that the view from almost any spot leaves guests mesmerized. With its location nestled among Sedona's stunning red rocks, the resort is also ideally located for outdoors adventures that complement its wellness offerings perfectly. This enviable combination of a jaw-dropping location, beautiful grounds, and wellness amenities made Enchantment Resort popular with reviewers. "Amazing spa, hiking. Romantic and outdoorsy. One of my fav trips," said one past guest's recommendation on Reddit. Another noted that you "can't get better views" in the same thread.
In addition to amazing reviews, Enchantment Resort has been named among the best hotels in Sedona by Condé Nast in 2024. It also made the publication's Readers' Choice Awards over several years between 2017 and 2023, and again in 2025. Nestled in Boynton Canyon, the resort is blessed with views of rocky red cliffs on every side as well as pinyon and ponderosa pines that add their own charm to the view. It is in this setting that guests can design a wellness retreat that also focuses on outdoor activities like rock climbing, hiking, and mountain biking.
When the soul yearns for inward wellness, Enchantment Resort's partnership with the Mii Amo resort property right next to it opens up soul-soothing activities like yoga, chanting, meditations, and breath work. Guests also have access to Mii Amo's spa as well as it's restaurant, called Hummingbird. However, Enchantment also has two other restaurants of its own, as well as a quick market cafe with breakfast and lunch options.
Mii Amo, Sedona
Of course, Mii Amo's partnership with Enchantment Resort also means it's a world-class destination in its own right. Its long menu of rejuvenating treatments was undoubtedly one of the reasons why Travel+Leisure readers named Mii Amo one of the top domestic spas in the U.S. in 2025. It also ranked as the third best spa resort by USA Today readers in 2025. Travelers in our research agreed, echoing the spa's popularity with their consistent praise for its offerings and it's amazing location in Boynton Canyon. "My recommendation is Mii Amo. I had some of the most moving massages and meaningful readings there, and you can hike or meditate around the property (and Sedona more broadly)," said one user on Reddit, while also noting the other activities at Enchantment Resort at the same time.
Mii Amo's famous spa is well represented by its extensive massage menu. The spa more common techniques like Swedish and deep tissue massage as well as delights like the Ayurvedic full body massage and an ancient technique called massage cupping. The facials and body treatments menus are similarly extensive. Guests can also have more spiritual and mindfulness-focused experiences like chakra balancing, energy healing, hypnosis, and reiki healing, which emphasize Mii Amo's multi-disciplinary approach to wellness that makes it so special.
The resort also offers opportunities to design bespoke retreats called "journeys" that can include spa treatments and any of the resort's other wellness activities. Mii Amo's reciprocal agreement with nearby Enchantment Resort offers some guests access to Enchantment's restaurants along with Mii Amo's own healthful juice bar and aforementioned onsite restaurant, Hummingbird. Guests may also use Enchantment Resort's Trail House where hike-in/hike-out (as well as bike-in/bike-out) access to the trails around Boynton Canyon make exploring the outdoors easy.
CIVANA Wellness Resort & Spa, Carefree
CIVANA Wellness Resort & Spa in the aptly-named town of Carefree, Arizona is praised by Reddit users for offering an impressive wellness menu at an affordable price. Guided by a philosophy that stresses happiness as much as it does healthiness, the resort's range of experiences are designed to be both enjoyable and rejuvenating. In a given week, guests can partake in healthful activities like barre, meditation workshops, and aqua therapy. Guests who just want to have fun can let loose and enjoy pickleball, horseback riding, ecstatic dance sessions, and much more.
The resort's amazing range of activities impressed visitors on Reddit, where one commenter said, "Agree with Civana. I went on a wellness retreat with a friend and we've been saying we need to go back ... there's sound baths, [meditation], yoga or pilates, classical strength or HIIT, dance classes, journaling, breath work, numerology – you name it." It has also garnered a few awards between 2019 and 2025, including USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards as one of the best wellness retreat destinations and best spa resorts in the U.S. several years in a row. Adding to its reputation, CIVANA Wellness Resort & Spa also snagged the award for Arizona's best wellness retreat from World Spa Awards in 2025.
In addition to a "pick-what-you-like" menu, Civana offers pre-designed retreats for guests who don't want to worry about patching together their own retreat. The Joyful Journey aims to equip guests to add joy into their everyday lives and the Stars Align Journey offers experiences curated to guests' astrological signs. Stays come with two dining options, gardens, outdoor and indoor yoga venues, pools, a spa, and more. The surrounding town of Carefree is also a scenic wellness hub with more opportunities for relaxation.
Canyon Ranch Tucson, Tucson
Canyon Ranch Tucson has been in the wellness business since 1979 and has earned three Michelin keys for its services, the organization's highest award. Canyon Ranch has an extensive collection of pre-designed experiences and retreats as well as options for guests to customize their stay. As you would expect, these include curated experiences that focus on spa treatments, physical movement, and mindfulness, but the resort also offers all kinds of retreats for guests depending on their needs and travel style.
Guests who experience joy through dance will want to book Gotta Dance at the Ranch, a retreat where every dance style from hip hop to ballet inspires wellness. The Goddess Energy Retreat puts guests in the capable hands of guides from the popular Spiritual Gangster apparel brand for an experience that includes lots of yoga and other rituals. Even lovers of mahjong will find a stimulating retreat focuses on the game as well as mindful connection. Other retreats target longevity and strength, rounding off an interesting list that will appeal to many different types of guests.
Guests who choose to not splurge on a pre-designed retreat can design their own from the more than 35 daily activities included in Canyon Ranch's all-inclusive rates. Yoga, meditation, hikes, drumming, cooking classes, pilates, and Zumba are some of the available activities. One user on Reddit was impressed by the wide range of activities, in particular. "It was awesome! I loved their Dessert Drumming class. I tried almost everything except water activities and liked all of them," they said. Canyon Ranch Tucson also has three eateries, a spa, three outdoor pools, a spiritual wellness center, a health center, and more.
Ambiente Sedona, Sedona
Attention to details can catapult a resort into fame. In Ambiente Sedona's case, it's the design of the accommodations, called atriums, that have earned its acclaim. With their standalone design and individual rooftops where comfortable daybeds sit next to fire pits, these atriums offer a unique, secluded, and relaxing experience for guests. These cozy rooftops were intentionally created to provide spots for stargazing since Sedona has the distinction of being an International Dark Sky Community. The atriums also feature incredible views of the surrounding red rock formations and offer luxury amenities spa robes, chef-curated snacks, and comfortable beds with organic linens, among other perks.
And guests on a wellness retreat will find additional benefits to staying at Ambiente Sedona. Velvet, the onsite spa, offers an amazing range of soothing treatments that begin with the choice of an aromatherapy scent (or guests can choose to have an unscented experience). From body treatments, facials, and massages to reiki, sound therapy, and IV infusions, guests will find all they need and more inside the spa. And beyond that, guests can also dine in-room or at the resort's restaurant, or take part in fun activities like painting, horseback riding, and more.
With this obsession with details, it's no wonder Ambiente Sedona is acclaimed with two Michelin keys, an accolade reserved for some of the most impeccable resorts in the world. The resort was also beloved by reviewers on Reddit, including one who said, "The road noise at [Ambiente] is pretty much non existent, the way the property is set up really does mitigate that concern. The property is absolutely beautiful. The views are top notch, The rooms are incredible the staff is amazing."
Sanctuary Camelback Mountain, Paradise Valley
Sanctuary Camelback Mountain offers an array of wellness sessions and spa treatments, but it's the tranquil mountain views that guests have praised on Google Reviews and beyond. Located in Paradise Valley, close to Scottsdale, the resort has serene views of the nearby Camelback Mountain, and guests can design a retreat that's as active or as slow as they like.
Pickleball and tennis courts, a fitness center, pilates sessions, hikes, and a full schedule of activities keep the body moving while yoga, meditation, and tai chi add elements of relaxation. There is also a spa with Asian-inspired treatments, unique aqua massages, facials, and more, including a reflection pond and meditation garden that are perfect for peaceful introspection either before or after a treatment. Overall, the spa's exceptional touches that show why the resort was voted Arizona's best day spa in 2025 by World Spa Awards and is consistently nominated over the years as Arizona's leading resort by World Travel Awards.
Outside the spa, the resort offers wine tastings, themed dinners, and complimentary car service for guests wanting to explore the area. It probably comes as no surprise the resort has been recommended by past guests, like one commenter on Reddit who said, "I highly recommend Sanctuary Camelback Mountain and staying in one of the casitas. The spa is excellent and the onsite restaurant Elements is worth visiting even if not staying there."
Methodology
While researching to find Arizona's most famous wellness retreats, we wanted to prioritize resorts that past guests have recommended to others on online forums as well as those that are exceptionally popular and have achieved award-winning status from outlets like Travel+Leisure, Condé Nast, and USA Today. In addition, we also consulted official rankings from outlets like World Travel Awards and World Spa Awards.
We first based our research on reviews from actual travelers who had left recommendations primarily on Reddit, and therefore scoured the platform to find which wellness resorts were getting the most mentions, upvotes, and reviews. We then searched the web to see which of these had the most accolades, awards, or other signals of fame. The resorts on this final list are not only famous with leaders in the hospitality and travel industry, but also are popular among real travelers.