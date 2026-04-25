Arizona's Most Famous Wellness Retreats, According To Reddit

Arizona is the kind of place where the landscape seems to naturally inspire reflection and rejuvenation. With its soothing views of colorful desert horizons and, surprisingly, some of America's best hot springs, the state feels like it was practically designed for wellness seekers. Perhaps this is why visitors began flocking there for nature's therapeutic powers since the turn of the 20th century. Over the years, Arizona has continued to evolve into an award-winning retreat haven, including an accolade as the world's best wellness destination from World Spa Awards in 2025.

The state's smattering of famous health resorts offer plenty of modern amenities on top of showcasing their historical significance. For instance, Castle Hot Springs has been welcoming the United States' most significant political and business leaders to its therapeutic hot springs since 1896. And Canyon Ranch is well known as one of Arizona's best wellness sanctuaries that has been offering retreats since 1979.

Over the years, other wellness retreats have popped up in the most amazing natural settings around Arizona, with spas, restaurants, and every amenity a weary guest could want. We searched through Reddit threads that recommended spa and wellness resorts in the state to find the most well-reviewed retreats that also have have wide national and international recognition. Switch off your phone, put on a soft spa robe, and relax at one of these desert hideaways on your next trip to Arizona.