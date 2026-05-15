10 Airport Restaurants Worth Waiting For With Chef-Driven Bites And Destination-Worthy Vibes

Airports do funny things to people. Caught up in the frothing anticipation of a trip, we'll pay $27 for a 7 a.m. beer and a further $15 for a sad-looking bagel. Of course, we'll be eating to the soundtrack of a disgruntled traveler, angry that they were charged overweight baggage fees on a ticket that clearly stated the allowance. Where do our principles go in the name of adventure?

But in this day and age, there's no need to lower our culinary standards. Airports around the country are welcoming more and more high-quality eateries into the departure lounge, helping give our pre-flight rituals a little more gusto and, importantly, the feeling that we're at least getting our money's worth.

These restaurants, dotted around the country, have featured on multiple "top airport restaurant" lists, helping make their airports destinations in their own right. Ploughing everything from Japanese-barbecue fusion and Mexican tortas to expert-crafted cocktails and classic steaks, your boarding gate stomach grumbles have never been catered to better than this.