10 Airport Restaurants Worth Waiting For With Chef-Driven Bites And Destination-Worthy Vibes
Airports do funny things to people. Caught up in the frothing anticipation of a trip, we'll pay $27 for a 7 a.m. beer and a further $15 for a sad-looking bagel. Of course, we'll be eating to the soundtrack of a disgruntled traveler, angry that they were charged overweight baggage fees on a ticket that clearly stated the allowance. Where do our principles go in the name of adventure?
But in this day and age, there's no need to lower our culinary standards. Airports around the country are welcoming more and more high-quality eateries into the departure lounge, helping give our pre-flight rituals a little more gusto and, importantly, the feeling that we're at least getting our money's worth.
These restaurants, dotted around the country, have featured on multiple "top airport restaurant" lists, helping make their airports destinations in their own right. Ploughing everything from Japanese-barbecue fusion and Mexican tortas to expert-crafted cocktails and classic steaks, your boarding gate stomach grumbles have never been catered to better than this.
One Flew South (ATL)
One Flew South has been garnering a reputation for years as one of the first truly upscale airport restaurants in the United States. Opened in 2009 in Concourse E of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), the standalone fine-dining spot has been in stark contrast to the franchise options found elsewhere in the world's busiest airport. Blending a rare combo of Southern homestyle cuisine with Japanese tradition, it's a unique experience even outside of the departures lounge.
As a more upscale restaurant, prices aren't cheap, but considering TGI Friday's next door charges $20 for a burger, a high-end fusion restaurant charging just a touch more makes it seem like a no-brainer. Its sushi program is outstanding, offering traditional rolls and some Southern takes, including the Cajun Roll, which features shrimp, crawfish salad, Cajun sauce, and panko. The fusion is at its best, though, with dishes like the collard green ramen.
Aside from being one of the best restaurants to eat in Atlanta Airport, One Flew South gets a lot of coverage across major national and global food outlets, with many citing its importance in refining the expectations of what airport food can be. The Points Guy has been singing its praises for years. It also ranked as the best airport restaurant in the world in 2023 by The Family Vacation Guide, and Wine Enthusiast even named it one of the best seven airport bars in the world — not even accounting for the food. An Atlanta layover is looking a lot tastier already.
Tortas Frontera (ORD)
Fast casual isn't usually a recipe for unforgettable food. Thankfully, Tortas Frontera in Chicago's O'Hare International Airport (ORD) is proving a brilliant exception to that rule. Created by Chef Rick Bayless, the Mexican sandwich spot has multiple locations in the airport — found in Terminal 1 near Gate B11, Terminal 3 near Gate K4, and Terminal 5 near Gate M18 — and is consistently delivering food that would hold its own well beyond the terminal floor. You can put the soggy burrito down now.
Despite the quality jump, prices remain firmly in the reasonable range, especially by airport standards. Most items land somewhere between $10 and $20, making it one of the more affordable options on this list. The tortas — immense Mexican sandwiches in case you've never had one — are the headliners, with classics like the cubana or beef quesabirria among the options. If that's not your thing, there are tacos, quesadillas, soups, salads, and chips and dips to pig out on, too.
The chain is a regular feature on "best airport restaurant" lists, with a host of chefs telling GQ it was one of their top spots, as well as other outlets like The Points Guy singling it out as an excellent quick option that stands out from the rest. USA Today's 10Best ranking site went as far as listing it as the third-best airport grab-and-go option in the country in 2025 — but it's held a spot in the top for over a decade. A tight connection doesn't doom you to a McDouble in O'Hare.
Berghoff Cafe (ORD)
If your layover in Chicago is a little longer, you might want to try something more involved, like the Berghoff Cafe, another one of the best restaurants at Chicago O'Hare Airport (ORD). Located just by Gate C26 in Terminal 1, Concourse C, it's an extension of the historic family restaurant of the same name that's been serving Chicago since the late 19th century. Rooted in German tradition, it's more akin to stepping into a scaled-down beer hall than an airport eatery.
While the airport iteration doesn't boast the same breadth of the original spot's German menu, it keeps the soul and quality, offering a range of hot carved sandwiches, paninis, wraps, and even personal pizzas to dive into. If you're going traditional, the bratwurst should be the go-to, but the Reuben, roast beef deluxe, and corned beef are all winners, too. You can wash it all down with a fresh pint from Adams Street Brewery, the restaurant's own brand of beer. The prices are fair, too, with the larger sandwiches (trust us, they're huge) coming in around $14 to $16, and a glass of one of four styles of beer set at $12 currently.
The restaurant brand, incredibly, has been family-owned since 1893, so you can pass through the airport knowing you're still shopping local. And, if nothing else, you've now got a new reason to come back to Chicago and try the whole menu. The cafe's history, portion sizes, and brilliant quality see it on multiple lists from The Points Guy to The Washington Post.
Root Down (DEN)
Naming the best restaurant in Denver International Airport (DIA) isn't easy, but Root Down consistently stands out from the rest of the crowd. Located in Concourse C, it's another airport outpost of one of the city's most popular restaurant chains, and it infuses that same energy into the terminal. It's also 100% employee owned along with its parent brand, Edible Beats' other restaurants, so you can eat well knowing your money's going truly local.
The menu is broad, with a focus on "responsibly grown and veggie-forward" food — to be clear, it's not vegetarian — and has something to please virtually anyone. From small plate apps spanning South American flavors in its Colombian Arepas to Vietnamese influences with its Turkey Banh Mi Burger, it's the perfect restaurant for getting you in the mood for wherever you might be heading. Prices are varied, with some mains slightly over the $25 mark and others sitting at a comfortable $16.50, again catering to every price range and taste. It's also got some brilliant cocktails and, in true Denver style, an epic craft beer list.
Its accolades are numerous. Several are from USAToday's 10Best list in 2025, where it came runner-up in not one, but three separate categories: Best Airport Grab-and-Go food, Best Airport Bar, and Best Sit-Down Restaurant. In an airport bursting with some unbelievable restaurants, Root Down remains an excellent (and very Denver) choice.
The Salt Lick BBQ (AUS)
Austin is one of the best airports in America for live music. Its reputation as a foodie hub is also well cemented, particularly when it comes to barbecue, so it's no surprise that its airport was one of the first to truly turn into a dining destination in its own right. It made Food & Wine's 2026 list of top 10 airports for food and drink, and Salt Lick BBQ is often the first of its eateries mentioned, with Food & Wine calling it an "essential stop."
The airport outpost of another Austin barbecue joint, Salt Lick's recipes have been in the Roberts family since the mid-1800s. Serving traditional homestyle barbecue, they're famous for their slow-cooked brisket. While it's not the full-strength menu found at the original locations, you can still grab a solid plate, a two or three-meat platter, or throw it all in a sandwich. You'll obviously need a side of the mac n' cheese, too. You can even take a whole brisket home for about $109. That's a unique carry-on.
Prices max out at about $26 for the larger plates, while the sandwiches are all around $22, so it's falling perfectly within the reasonable range for airport food. As long ago as 2013, The Daily Meal ranked as the second-best airport restaurant on the planet, while Bloomberg's travel editors anointed it in the top eight globally in 2025. That's consistency. You'll find Salt Lick between gates 20 and 21.
Obrycki's (BWI)
Baltimore is already one of the most underrated foodie destinations in America. But passing through the Maryland city, even just the airport, and not grabbing crab of some sort is borderline criminal. Luckily, Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) has you covered with a departure lounge branch of Obrycki's, a legendary crab-centric institution of the city.
Obrycki's has been around since 1944, when it was founded as a bar in Baltimore's Fells Point neighborhood. It became well known for its steamed crab and crab cakes, claiming to have the best in town. The original location sadly closed, but its legacy continues in the airport, serving pretty much everything you would find in the old spot, with very little stripping down. There's no getting around it, the prices can run high. To grab a jumbo lump crab roll, you'll need to fork out $36.99, but the things are massive, and blue crab isn't cheap.
You'll find Obrycki's in Concourse B, between Gates B7 and B9, perfect for a quick layover bite. It's been acknowledged multiple times for the quality of its food, with The Family Vacation Guide ranking it the ninth best airport restaurant in the world in 2023, and other accolades stretching back as far as 2013, when SkyMall named it among the best on the planet, too. Not bad for its humble beginnings.
Harry & Izzy's (IND)
Indianapolis might not be on too many foodie radars, never mind its airport. But Harry and Izzy's in Indiana's award-winning international airport makes a strong case for being the best airport restaurant in the country. As the sister restaurant chain to the city's famous St. Elmo's Steakhouse, it has a big reputation to uphold, and it does so with aplomb. They're similar in terms of menu, but Harry and Izzy's is a more casual iteration.
It's famous for its shrimp cocktail appetizer, an item shared with St. Elmo's, so make sure to grab a portion before anything else. But its steaks are the star of the show, with a line of classic cuts ready to be cooked to order. It's a proper restaurant, in the most unlikely of places, and it's hard to go wrong. Prices are where you'd expect, with the shrimp cocktail costing around $22 and steaks starting at $42, with a range of burgers, salads, and sandwiches all available, too.
You'll find Harry and Izzy's in Concourse A of the airport, opening early and closing at 9 p.m. — so unfortunately, no luck for any late-night transfers. It's also found on a number of best airport restaurant lists, from The Points Guy to The Family Vacation Guide. It's been a firm traveler favorite for years, too, being voted as the best airport restaurant in the U.S. by USA Today readers back in 2013. If steak (of that massive shrimp cocktail) is calling, you know where to go.
Legal Sea Foods (BOS)
Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) is well on its way to becoming one of the United States' most important airports, and with millions of passengers passing through every year, it's always stepping up its game when it comes to food. Few restaurants embody that like Legal Sea Foods, a Boston staple with six locations dotted across Terminals A, B, C, and E. In short, you've no excuse for not trying some of Boston's best seafood at the airport.
Originally founded in 1950 as a fish market, Legal has expanded dramatically, boasting 25 restaurants across the country and a national home delivery business, and its multiple spots in the airport are well-earned. The menu remains similar across each location, with a raw bar offering shrimp cocktails and tuna tataki, as well as classic combination plates, crab cakes, fish tacos, and baked haddock. There's also a comprehensive sandwich menu and, naturally, a Boston Cream Pie. Prices do run higher, with grilled items and classics pushing into $40 territory, but the sheer variety of sandwiches means you have some cheaper options — although the lobster roll is $57, but come on, it's lobster.
The restaurant has been collecting accolades for years, with best airport restaurant awards going back to 2012, and readers' choice awards going back as far as 2013. More recently, it's been featured in The Points Guy's readers' choice awards, too, and Boston Magazine also recommends it.
Cigar City Brewing (TPA)
If you have much of an interest in craft beer and have spent any time in Florida, you'll already know Cigar City Brewing. One of the most successful setups to come out of Tampa, the craft beer capital of Florida, has done a phenomenal job of inserting its beers into bars around the country. But Tampa International Airport (TPA) lets you get a sip as close to the source as possible (without hitting the town), thanks to its taproom near Gate C43.
Obviously, it's beer that takes center stage, with its headliners IPA Jai Alai and Double IPA Florida Man always on tap, but you can expect an array of other brews that you might not find so easily elsewhere. It even brews some airport-only beers on-site, which is pretty epic. It is a brewpub, though, so you can match your pint with some solid pub grub. The Cuban sandwich is a favorite, as well as the chicken quesadilla, while the Jai Alai IPA-infused cheese tots are always going to go down well.
Prices are reasonable, with sandwiches all falling under $20, while the tots mentioned before sneak past the $20 mark. USA Today slotted it in at number five on its list of best airport sit-down restaurants. Just go easy on the stronger drinks. No one wants to sit next to someone who's just put away three imperial stouts.
Landry's Seafood (IAH)
Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) rounds out the list with Landry's Seafood, a full-service restaurant located in Terminal C. It's another offshoot (which seems to be the key to a good airport joint), with 13 other full-scale restaurants dotted around Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Missouri, and South Carolina. But it's the George Bush location that's getting special attention this time.
The menu itself is big, spanning a solid breakfast spread, through shareables, salads, house specialities, steaks, pasta, and handhelds, as well as the catch of the day. Of course, in a seafood restaurant, the fish should take pride of place, and it does. The stuffed redfish is a popular specialty, as is its blackened etouffee alternative, while more casual bites include po-boys, crispy fish sandwiches, and shrimp tacos. Prices range from around $20 for the handhelds up to around $35 for the specials, with some stunning add-ons like blackened shrimp or crawfish etouffee.
Landry's has been lingering around the top of USA Today's 10Best airport sit-down restaurants for a while now, pulling fourth in 2023, second in 2024, and finally the coveted first-place spot in 2025. Interestingly, Landry's is also part of the Priority Pass lounge network, allowing cardholders to enjoy $28 off their bill. Check to see if you have the benefit, and home in on Landry's next time you're passing through Houston.