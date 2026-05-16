Why More And More Tourists Are Vacationing To Prague In 2026

As anyone who's tried to book a trip lately will know, flights keep getting more and more expensive. Given the rising costs of travel due to inflation and the jet fuel crisis, it's understandable why some travelers are saying goodbye to pricey vacations in the Caribbean this year. But one international destination, Prague, is seeing an influx of tourists. It's partly because the city is perceived as a safe and relatively affordable vacation spot, and partly because more direct flights to Czechia are now available — but also because Prague is one of the world's most beautiful cities.

First, a look at the numbers. According to the Czech Statistical Office (ČSÚ), the city received more than 8 million visitors in 2025, per Prague Daily. The beginning of 2026 saw an uptick in tourism, too: Prague brought in around 1.7 million tourists during the first quarter, which is about 5% more than last year. Most travelers visited from Germany, the U.S., and the United Kingdom, and there's a particular demand for luxury experiences.

Which isn't to say that tourists are splurging on expensive hotel rooms across the board. Prague has traditionally been thought of as one of Europe's more affordable destinations, and though there's growth in the luxury hotel sector — as Prague Daily reports, average hotel room rates in 2025 surpassed those of Vienna, Budapest, and Berlin — it's still more than possible to visit Prague on a budget. In fact, Travel + Leisure named Czechia's capital as the No. 1 most affordable European city to visit this past winter, and The Economic Times selected Prague to its list of "10 Cities in Europe You Can Visit if You're Young and Broke."