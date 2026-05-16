Why More And More Tourists Are Vacationing To Prague In 2026
As anyone who's tried to book a trip lately will know, flights keep getting more and more expensive. Given the rising costs of travel due to inflation and the jet fuel crisis, it's understandable why some travelers are saying goodbye to pricey vacations in the Caribbean this year. But one international destination, Prague, is seeing an influx of tourists. It's partly because the city is perceived as a safe and relatively affordable vacation spot, and partly because more direct flights to Czechia are now available — but also because Prague is one of the world's most beautiful cities.
First, a look at the numbers. According to the Czech Statistical Office (ČSÚ), the city received more than 8 million visitors in 2025, per Prague Daily. The beginning of 2026 saw an uptick in tourism, too: Prague brought in around 1.7 million tourists during the first quarter, which is about 5% more than last year. Most travelers visited from Germany, the U.S., and the United Kingdom, and there's a particular demand for luxury experiences.
Which isn't to say that tourists are splurging on expensive hotel rooms across the board. Prague has traditionally been thought of as one of Europe's more affordable destinations, and though there's growth in the luxury hotel sector — as Prague Daily reports, average hotel room rates in 2025 surpassed those of Vienna, Budapest, and Berlin — it's still more than possible to visit Prague on a budget. In fact, Travel + Leisure named Czechia's capital as the No. 1 most affordable European city to visit this past winter, and The Economic Times selected Prague to its list of "10 Cities in Europe You Can Visit if You're Young and Broke."
Prague is affordable, accessible, beautiful, and safe
Apart from Prague's relative affordability, its accessibility is a major factor in the tourism upswing. In 2025, more than 12% of visitors to Prague came from Asian countries, thanks to direct flight connections from cities like Taipei, Seoul, and Beijing. From the U.S., if you want to fly direct, departing from New York was previously the only reliable option — but now, starting in the summer of 2026, travelers can book tickets on American Airlines' new direct flight from Philadelphia.
So Prague is accessible and affordable. But what else makes it such a hot travel destination this year? Feeling secure on vacation is one important element: Czechia consistently ranks as one of Europe's safest countries. According to the Global Peace Index, Prague is considered one of the world's safest cities for tourists.
And then there's the simple fact, of course, that Prague is drop-dead gorgeous. Whether you're strolling across Charles Bridge at sunrise or touring the picturesque palaces, gardens, and courtyards of Prague Castle, one of the most awe-inspiring castles in Europe, Prague is undeniably beautiful. No wonder Rick Steves chose it as one of his favorite places on the continent. According to the travel expert, Czechia also has the best (and most affordable) beer in Europe, which doesn't hurt. Planning a trip this summer? Check out these 10 thrifty tips for making travel more affordable in 2026.