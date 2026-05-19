13 Hotels And Resorts You Didn't Know Were Owned By Celebrities
Celebrity-backed hotels can feel like a mixed bag. There's an obvious curiosity behind them. It's hard not to wonder what a place looks like when it's shaped or influenced by someone who's spent a career in the spotlight. At the same time, some travelers look at these places with skepticism. The assumption is that these properties might lean too heavily on a name, prioritizing recognition over the kind of experience they're actually looking for.
In practice, that's not always how it plays out. Many of the more interesting celebrity-owned hotels don't advertise the connection at all. Instead, they reflect personal ties to a destination, long-term investments in a place, or, in some cases, an effort to preserve something that might have otherwise changed.
This roundup of celebrity-owned hotels and resorts focuses on bookable properties with current, verifiable celebrity ownership and emphasizes places that aren't constantly highlighted in similar roundups of celebrity-owned hotels around the world. The selection leans toward destinations where the setting or experience carries the stay, whether that's a lodge in one of Belize's lesser-known jungle regions, a countryside retreat outside New York City, or a resort near the Great Smoky Mountains. It's less about seeking out celebrity for its own sake than finding places where that connection has resulted in something genuinely worth experiencing.
1. Blancaneaux Lodge in Belize (Francis Ford Coppola)
Blancaneaux Lodge sits deep in Belize's Mountain Pine Ridge Forest Reserve, and the journey there makes that clear pretty quickly. Getting there is part of the adventure as you move deeper into the jungle on your drive. You can also arrive in style by private plane or helicopter charter because Blancaneaux Lodge has its own airstrip!
Francis Ford Coppola, best known for directing "The Godfather," originally bought the property as a private retreat in the early 1980s. He eventually opened the resort to guests in 1993. It still reads that way today. The layout isn't overly structured, and nothing feels designed for spectacle. Cabanas blend into the trees, paths follow the river, and there are corners of the property where the only real sound is water moving over rocks.
Because of its remote location, many guests book Blancaneaux Lodge for the solitude. A vacation here doesn't need to follow much of a plan. There is no shortage of things to do in the area, including visiting multiple Maya sites and caves. You can also go hiking, swimming, and horseback riding. Even if you're not a morning person, it's worth waking up for sunrise bird watching. If you're lucky, you might even spot a keel-billed toucan, the national bird of Belize. For the full Coppola experience in Belize, combine your stay at Blancaneaux Lodge with a few days at Turtle Inn, Francis Ford Coppola's beachfront resort in Placencia.
2. South Fork Lodge in Idaho (Jimmy Kimmel)
South Fork Lodge runs on a different kind of schedule, one shaped almost entirely by the river. Set along the Snake River in Swan Valley, Idaho, it's the kind of place where mornings start early, not because anyone insists on it, but because that's when people want to be out on the water. The lodge is located in one of America's top fly-fishing destinations. Guests of the lodge can enjoy trout fishing from every section of the river.
Jimmy Kimmel is one of the owners, though the connection stays mostly in the background. The lodge doesn't lean into celebrity appeal. Instead, the focus stays on the fishing and the setting itself, which makes sense given that Kimmel's co-owner is Oliver White, a renowned fishing guide who has also run fishing-focused resorts in the Bahamas. Kimmel himself is also an avid fisherman and helped commission some of the lodge's fishing paintings.
Even if fly-fishing isn't your main interest, the surrounding landscape is stunning. Nearby national parks, such as Yellowstone and Grand Teton, are definitely worth a visit. Jackson Hole, Wyoming, is a few hours' drive away.
3. Mission Ranch in California (Clint Eastwood)
Mission Ranch feels like it belongs to an earlier version of Carmel. The property dates back to the 1800s and has had at least 17 owners. While the ranch has been revamped into a hotel, it hasn't been overly redone to match the fancier spots nearby. And, it doesn't need to be, as its setting does all the work. There are open fields, river and ocean views, and the ranch's layout encourages visitors to relax and spend time outdoors.
Clint Eastwood stepped in to prevent the land from being redeveloped years ago. He purchased Mission Ranch in 1985, which is why you don't see any overdevelopment here. Sheep graze across the ranch, paths wind through the grounds, and the overall vibe is still very much a ranch. Sunday brunch at the restaurant is a big draw, especially for those wanting to catch a glimpse of the beloved resident sheep.
Rest assured, if you're booking a stay at Mission Ranch, you'll have plenty of sheep-spotting opportunities. Accommodations are comfortable but not showy. People come to this rustic retreat for its incredible views, the history, and the food. It's well-suited for travelers who don't need much structure and are happy to let the location shape how they spend their time.
4. Bedford Post Inn in New York (Richard Gere)
About an hour outside New York City, Bedford Post Inn sits in a quieter stretch of the Hudson Valley where things naturally slow down. The property is small, with just a handful of rooms spread across a restored farmhouse and nearby buildings, so it never feels crowded or overbooked. The Bedford Post Inn was constructed in the 18th century and holds historical importance as its location coincides with the Old Post Road. During the Revolutionary War, the inn was a stagecoach stop. Later, it became a private residence.
Richard Gere, known for films like "Pretty Woman," co-owns the inn. He and his business partner purchased the property in 2007 because they understood its historical significance and saw great potential. It underwent a massive renovation and now has a noticeable focus on wellness experiences. You'll find yoga classes, forest bathing, sound baths, Reiki healing, massage treatments, and more. Bedford Post Inn also offers manifestation fireside ceremonies and astrology readings.
Most people come here for a short reset rather than a long stay. Aside from all the wellness experiences, you could opt to spend the day hiking a nearby trail, planning a picnic, playing a round of golf, or even signing up for a floral design workshop.
5. Costa d'Este Beach Resort & Spa (Gloria Estefan & Emilio Estefan)
Vero Beach tends to get overlooked in favor of Florida's bigger-name coastal spots, which is part of what keeps it appealing. Costa d'Este sits directly on the ocean, with a layout that feels open yet not overwhelming. It has the feel of a full resort, but without the scale that can make similar places feel crowded.
Owned by Gloria Estefan and Emilio Estefan, the resort reflects a long-standing connection to hospitality without leaning too heavily on celebrity branding. Their influence is more evident in the overall atmosphere, which falls somewhere between chic and easygoing. The original property dates back to 1972, when it was known as The Palm Court Hotel. Multiple devastating hurricanes in 2004 forced the Estefans to rebuild the hotel from scratch. That is why you can see much of their personalities throughout the architecture, art, and menus. A very personal touch is the six monkey sculptures near the beach. Wondering why there are six monkeys? Each one represents a member of the Estefan family, including their fur babies!
Most guests are here for a calm tropical escape in an uncrowded beach town. Vero Beach feels a bit more relaxed than what you might find in more popular places like Miami. A vacation here typically revolves around the beach and the beautiful waters. The Estefans want visitors to experience the beauty and tranquility of the area because it reminds them of what Florida was like when they were growing up.
6. Hotel Villa Angela in Italy (Jim Kerr)
Perched above the beautiful town of Taormina, Hotel Villa Angela is the kind of place you never want to leave. The town is known for its beautiful coastal views. From the hotel's terraces, you can see Mount Etna rising in the distance and the coastline stretching out below. It's the perfect backdrop for slowing down and relaxing, which makes it easy to unwind even though the town itself can be busy, especially during the peak summer season.
Hotel Villa Angela is owned by Jim Kerr, founder and frontman of the band Simple Minds. The group is one of the most successful acts in the United Kingdom, known for iconic hits such as "Don't You Forget About Me." He visited Taormina in 1982, immediately falling in love with the area. Eventually, he returned to Taormina and built Hotel Villa Angela from the ground up. Kerr has been known to visit the property whenever he's in town, so you might even luck out and spot him there during your stay.
Most travelers use it as a base for exploring Taormina, whether that's wandering through the old town, visiting the ancient Greek theatre, or embarking on a bucket list hike to Europe's tallest active volcano. At the same time, it's just as common to spend long stretches of time at the hotel itself, especially with the property's epic views. Hotel Villa Angela works well for travelers who want access to one of Sicily's most visited spots, but still prefer some distance from the crowds — especially in summer.
7. Hotel Rival in Sweden (Benny Andersson)
Hotel Rival sits in Stockholm's Södermalm district, an area known for its creative energy and slightly more relaxed feel compared to the city's more formal neighborhoods. It's the kind of place where you're as likely to find small galleries and independent shops as you are major attractions.
The hotel is co-owned by Benny Andersson, best known as a member of the iconic pop band ABBA. He purchased the property in 2002, had it renovated, and it reopened in 2003. Despite being called a boutique hotel, it's not as small as you might imagine. It has 99 rooms, multiple conference rooms, and even a 735-seat theatre. If you are wondering whether they had a screening of the 2008 ABBA movie, "Mamma Mia!," here, the answer is yes. Otherwise, the connection to ABBA isn't pushed front and center. However, it's hard not to think about it while you're in Stockholm, especially with the ABBA The Museum just a short trip away.
Staying at Hotel Rival puts you in a good position to explore both sides of the city. You can wander through the Södermalm district's bohemian streets or head toward the more historic parts of Stockholm without much effort.
8. MiM Hotels in Spain (Lionel Messi)
Rather than focusing on a single standout property, Lionel Messi has built a portfolio of boutique hotels spread across Spain and nearby regions. Locations range from coastal towns like Sitges and Ibiza to mountain destinations in the Pyrenees, offering travelers several ways to experience the collection.
Meliá Hotels International manages the hotels under the Meliá Collection brand. These hotels lean toward a modern, understated style that are not designed to feel like a celebrity property. However, some of the properties definitely lean into the connection, complete with a Leo Messi suite and even a pricey soccer ball dessert that honors Messi's Ballon d'Or awards.
Choosing one of these properties often comes down to where you want to spend your time. A stay in Sitges, for example, puts you close to both the Mediterranean and a short train ride from Barcelona, while the Pyrenees locations are better suited for colder-weather trips and skiing. It's a more flexible take on celebrity-backed hospitality, built around destinations people already want to visit.
9. Pestana CR7 Hotels in Europe (Cristiano Ronaldo)
With locations in cities like Lisbon, Madrid, and beyond, Pestana CR7 Hotels take a more urban approach to celebrity-backed stays. These are properties built for travelers who want to be in the middle of things, close to restaurants, nightlife, and major sights rather than removed from them.
The brand is a partnership between the Pestana Group and Cristiano Ronaldo, another one of the most recognizable soccer players in the world. Compared to some of the quieter or more understated properties on this list, these hotels feel more intentionally contemporary, with a focus on design, convenience, and a younger energy.
They tend to appeal to city-focused travelers who plan to spend most of their time exploring, using the hotel as a comfortable base rather than a destination in itself. In Lisbon, for example, you're within easy reach of historic neighborhoods and waterfront views, while Madrid offers quick access to museums, parks, and busy streets. It's a different kind of experience, but one that fits well if you prefer to stay close to the action.
10. Dollywood's DreamMore Resort & Spa in Tennessee (Dolly Parton)
Dollywood's DreamMore Resort & Spa needs no introduction, as its name pays homage to its famous founder, Dolly Parton. It's located near the entrance to the Great Smoky Mountains, America's most-visited national park. The property is part of a broader hospitality vision developed by Dolly Parton and is minutes away from the 165-acre theme park and another resort, Dollywood's HeartSong Lodge & Resort.
The resort itself is designed to be approachable, with a layout that works for families, couples, and groups traveling together. It's not uncommon to see guests heading out early for a hike in the national park, then returning later in the day to spend time by the pool.
For many travelers, the appeal of this property comes from how much there is to do in the area. The Great Smoky Mountains offer renowned hiking trails, scenic drives, and overlooks, while Dollywood adds another layer of fun if you're interested in spending a day there. Guests with tickets to Dollywood can also take advantage of extra perks when booking a stay at Dollywood's DreamMore Resort & Spa.
11. Gwinganna Lifestyle Retreat in Australia (Hugh Jackman)
Gwinganna Lifestyle Retreat sits in the Gold Coast hinterland, where the landscape shifts from beaches to rolling hills and forested areas. The setting alone sets a different tone, leaning more toward time spent outdoors and a slower pace than a typical resort stay. That design is intentional, as Gwinganna is focused on wellness and nature immersion. Many items are banned at the resort, including caffeinated beverages and alcohol.
Hugh Jackman, best known for his role as Wolverine in the "X-Men" films, is part of the ownership group behind the retreat. The focus here is on cleansing the body, with programs built around nutrition, movement, and time away from daily routines, rather than traditional hotel amenities.
Stays are often structured, with options that include guided activities, classes, and time set aside for rest. It's not the kind of resort where you show up without a plan and figure things out as you go. Instead, Gwinganna tends to attract people who are intentionally stepping away for a reset, especially those interested in a more immersive approach to health and travel.
12. Cromlix in Scotland (Sir Andy Murray)
Cromlix is a Victorian-style estate that sits just outside Dunblane in the Scottish countryside, surrounded by open land that gives it a sense of space from the moment you arrive. The property is a restored estate, with rooms spread throughout the main house and nearby buildings, creating a layout that feels more residential than hotel-like.
The property is owned by Sir Andy Murray and his wife, Kim. Andy Murray is a Wimbledon champion and Olympic gold medalist who grew up in the area and has a special connection with the estate. Even before acquiring the property in 2013, his family had celebrated numerous anniversaries, birthdays, and weddings at the estate. Sir Andy and Kim also exchanged vows here in 2015.
Guests often use it as a base for exploring the surrounding Scottish countryside, whether that means walking trails, visiting nearby towns, or simply staying on the grounds and enjoying Cromlix's peacefulness. Cromlix also offers a range of available experiences, including spa treatments, foraging, and, of course, tennis.
13. The Dreaming in the United Kingdom (Charlotte Church)
The Dreaming is set in the Welsh countryside and doesn't operate like a typical hotel. Instead of standard rooms and a fixed structure, the property consists cabins and shared spaces designed to blend with nature and the surrounding landscape. There is a minimum three-night stay to help guests really settle in and experience the essence of the retreat.
This unique resort and retreat property was created by Charlotte Church, a renowned Welsh singer-songwriter and actress. She first rose to fame as a classical singer before shifting into other creative work. Her approach here leans heavily into wellness and storytelling, with retreats, workshops, and guided experiences forming a large part of what guests come for.
Stays often revolve around a set schedule rather than open-ended planning, which can be an adjustment if you're used to more flexible travel. Activities might include group sessions, time outdoors, or shared meals, depending on the retreat. It tends to attract travelers specifically looking for an immersive experience, especially those interested in stepping away from more conventional hotel experiences for a few days.