13 Hotels And Resorts You Didn't Know Were Owned By Celebrities

Celebrity-backed hotels can feel like a mixed bag. There's an obvious curiosity behind them. It's hard not to wonder what a place looks like when it's shaped or influenced by someone who's spent a career in the spotlight. At the same time, some travelers look at these places with skepticism. The assumption is that these properties might lean too heavily on a name, prioritizing recognition over the kind of experience they're actually looking for.

In practice, that's not always how it plays out. Many of the more interesting celebrity-owned hotels don't advertise the connection at all. Instead, they reflect personal ties to a destination, long-term investments in a place, or, in some cases, an effort to preserve something that might have otherwise changed.

This roundup of celebrity-owned hotels and resorts focuses on bookable properties with current, verifiable celebrity ownership and emphasizes places that aren't constantly highlighted in similar roundups of celebrity-owned hotels around the world. The selection leans toward destinations where the setting or experience carries the stay, whether that's a lodge in one of Belize's lesser-known jungle regions, a countryside retreat outside New York City, or a resort near the Great Smoky Mountains. It's less about seeking out celebrity for its own sake than finding places where that connection has resulted in something genuinely worth experiencing.