Arizona's 12 Best Affordable Towns With Mountain Views

Arizona is known for its majestic outdoors because of the global reputation of the Grand Canyon, hence the nickname, "The Grand Canyon State." But Arizona doesn't just have spectacular mountain views up north around the Grand Canyon. Towns across the state feature mountain vistas that are an important part of each community.

We wanted to create a list of some of the best affordable Arizona towns with mountain views and adventure. We looked for communities with a wide range of activities that won't break your budget, such as hiking, fishing, caving, golfing, and mine tours.

Another important factor was finding affordable lodging in each town with a great view of the local mountain range. To accomplish this, we scoured local hotel websites and larger travel websites like hotels.com and choicehotels.com. We also used local travel sites like visitarizona.com and discovergilacounty.com to ensure numerous affordable activities.