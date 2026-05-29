Europe's Safest Cities For Female Solo Travelers To Visit In 2026
Once upon a time, the Grand Tour was the pinnacle of solo travel. Young upper-class British men with deep wallets and a penchant for hedonism traipsed across Europe, picking up stories, style, and, if we're honest, a bit of an ego. It sounds all fine and well, but the big issue, if you didn't notice, is that women weren't really privy to that.
Thankfully, times have changed, and women are now embarking on their own "grand tours" in greater numbers than ever. According to Solo Traveler World, almost 70% of Millennial and Gen Z travelers are booking solo trips, with women making up as much as 71% of those that do. That's an amazing statistic and emblematic of society's progress. But, sadly, other statistics highlight the disparity in the experience felt by women. According to the World Bank Group, women only enjoy 77% of the legal rights men do, on average, globally. Meanwhile, only 51% of women feel safe traveling alone, compared to 74% of men (via Global Rescue). It makes for tough decisions, with almost 50% of female travelers avoiding specific countries for safety reasons.
Dominating the top 25 safest countries in the world (via World Population Review), Europe is generally regarded as one of the safest continents for travelers as a whole, thanks to its higher levels of stability and its long list of developed nations. But no place is perfect, and some destinations offer safer experiences for solo female travelers than others. Using the most recent safety statistics surveys from the Global Peace Index (GPI) and the Women, Peace, and Security Index (WPS Index), as well as anecdotes from solo female travelers online, we've compiled a list of the safest European cities for female solo travelers to visit in 2026.
Copenhagen, Denmark
The Scandinavian nations have long been renowned for their safety, and Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, has arguably the best reputation of them all. The stunning city offers travelers so much, blending its unique history with colorful architecture, a world-class culinary scene, and Christianshavn, a historic neighborhood, which is considered 'quintessential Copenhagen. It's made all the better by being one of the safest places on earth for female travelers.
Denmark, as a country, topped the Women, Peace, and Security Index for 2025/26, which ranks countries across several metrics as they apply to women, including community safety, legal discrimination, and domestic violence. The country also ranks first in the Corruption Perception Index, speaking further to the relative trust its inhabitants have in their home, while the World Population Review places Copenhagen itself as the second safest city in Europe (eighth overall).
The everyday experience backs that up for female travelers, with one Reddit user in a female solo travel thread saying that they felt that "Copenhagen is a really safe place" and that "my friend and I (both 21F) would walk around until 4 AM." Blogger Melissa, from A Solo Woman Traveling, mentioned that it's "incredibly female-friendly." Even its nightlife, an aspect of almost every country that can skew an otherwise gleaming perception, is in good shape. According to a poll facilitated by Copenhagen Municipality Economic Administration, 77% of locals feel safe after dark in the city. The city also has excellent public transport, meaning women have less reason to walk long distances at night. Of course, no city is perfect, and a degree of common sense and awareness should be used at all times to help prevent petty crime. It's advised to be particularly vigilant around the main train stations and main shopping streets.
Vienna, Austria
Strolling through the immaculate streets of Vienna, it's hard to imagine anything bad happening. The architecture is spectacular. The people are quiet, reserved, and polite. The sidewalks are pristine. Of course, looks aren't everything, but thankfully Vienna, and Austria as a whole, lives up to its reputation as one of the safest places in the world. Solo female travelers on Reddit talk about it as "one of the safest places on earth", while others on the same thread say they didn't feel unsafe for one minute. Of course, that's all a matter of opinion.
But the sentiment is backed up by the stats, too. Austria ranks ninth on the WPS Index and fourth on the Global Peace Index, identifying it as both a stable country with excellent protections and equality for women across the board. And even when crime has taken place, the police force has one of the strongest success rates in Europe, solving 52.9% of cases, per the Overseas Security Advisory Council (OSAC), so women can feel supported if the worst happens.
There's a lot of emphasis on Vienna's efficient and affordable mass transit system, with its extensive network covering trams, buses, trains, and subways. The subway runs 24 hours a day on Fridays and Saturdays, as well as nights before holidays, helping women get home safely after what could be a big night out. During the day it's perfect for hopping between the city's numerous museums, coffee houses, and, of course, its bakeries.
Zurich, Switzerland
If you want a masterclass in urban predictability where you can let your guard down, the immaculate streets of Zurich deliver. Built as beautifully and efficiently as its watches, Switzerland's largest city balances its status as a global financial hub with a picturesque old town and a pristine lakeside lifestyle. For a solo woman traveling here, that structure can translate into a sense of personal security that's only found in a handful of places. American travelers also regard it as one of the safest cities on the planet.
Switzerland ranks at No. 19 globally on the WPS Index and is tied for fourth (with Austria) on the Global Peace Index, too, but arguably more telling are the local views — an outstanding 84% of women (via WPS Index) report feeling entirely safe in their communities across the country. Travelers feel it, too, with one traveler on Reddit noting she is "used to getting catcalled almost on a daily basis" but that "anything like this hasn't happened" to her yet in Zurich. Others on the same Reddit thread went as far as to call it "probably the safest location on earth." Obviously, these are anecdotal, and crime does still exist, but low perceived risk is a good sign.
The public transport system, which is already comprehensive and easy to use, is heavily monitored and runs reliably late into the evening, eliminating the need to navigate isolated routes on foot. Security personnel even patrol the system at night, both on the trains and in the stations, adding an extra layer of safety for solo female travelers trying to get back to their accommodation. The prices of things, on the other hand — they might just feel like theft.
Tallinn, Estonia
Tallinn is the first of a few cities on the list that might take some travelers by surprise. Eastern Europe, as a whole, still suffers from tourists' outdated perceptions that harken back to the days of Soviet-era Russia. But that notion couldn't be further from the truth today. Many Eastern European countries are now listed among the safest on the continent, and Tallinn, Estonia, an underrated Eastern European destination that foodies will love, is no exception.
Its reputation for safety has soared in recent years, with BBC Travel listing Estonia as one of the five safest countries for female solo travelers in 2026. The article cited many of the same sources we've used in our piece, highlighting the country's No. 11 ranking on the WPS Index (with high ratings in community safety perception) and its position at No. 24 on the Global Peace Index. Eurostat noted that it's had one of the largest drops in homicides of any European nation between 2014 and 2023.
Solo female travelers to Tallinn feel that as well, with one Redditor stating it's "genuinely the safest place I've ever been to" and another saying, "you have to try really hard to get into trouble" there. It's also become something of a digital nomad hub, meaning there will be lots of other solo travelers exploring the city's spectacular medieval old town, its brilliant food scene, and the brilliant Soviet-era museums. Tallinn is helping usher in a tremendous time for travel for Eastern Europe, helping change perceptions and opening new corners of the continent to female travelers.
Munich, Germany
Munich, in many ways, is the perfect balance of big city and small town. Sure, by definition, it's a sprawling city of over 1.5 million people, but the way it's built flows more like a collection of well-organized villages, allowing visitors to enjoy an easy-to-navigate big city without the chaotic or gritty feel that can often accompany Europe's larger metropolises. That organization, mixed with the generally polite and practical locals, helps make Munich a brilliant city for female travelers.
The WPS Index ranks Germany 24th in the world, indicating a high level of safety across all metrics, and it's by a considerable distance the safest city over 200,000 people in Germany. On a practical level, women can move around the city comfortably and safely using the excellent transit network, consisting of the U-Bahn and S-Bahn. Both are clean, brilliantly lit, and run all night during the weekend, ensuring women never have to worry about long walks down dark streets. One Redditor mentioned it as "one of the safest cities I've been to, as a solo female" while Sam from Travelling King noted, amusingly, it has "'accidentally left my bag at a beer garden table and came back 20 minutes later to find it untouched' levels of safe."
Of course, there is the mild caveat of Oktoberfest. Each year, millions of tourists descend upon the city, intent on downing as many steins of the city's famous beer as possible. This huge influx of tourists means that rowdiness will be on the rise and pickpockets will be out in greater numbers than usual. If you're heading there for the festival, it's super important to be a little more vigilant, especially if you're having a drink.
Ljubljana, Slovenia
In the past, the bulk of traveler attention in Slovenia has been devoted to the impossibly beautiful Lake Bled. Meanwhile, its beautiful capital, Ljubljana, remained comparatively unknown. That's finally changing, and the city is flourishing into one of the continent's best cities, fusing multiple European cultures, stunning architecture, and an incredible culinary scene. More importantly, it's garnering a reputation as one of the safest cities in the world for solo female travelers.
Its national safety metrics are nothing short of elite, holding an excellent 14th position on the WPS Index, placing it among the safest places in the world for females based on multiple data points. The female perception of community safety is at 79% (via WPS Index), reflecting the peaceful atmosphere in Ljubljana that's already fostered by its car-free city center. It's not a big city, and, thanks to the lack of cars, it's extremely walkable. It also has cheap bike sharing systems to help speed things up if needed.
Female travelers love it as well, with many surprised on their first visit by just how great the city is. One Redditor notes, "It's young and the central part is very, very easy to navigate on foot." Another Reddit response noted that it's "very safe for a woman of color to travel alone" in Ljubljana, highlighting an even more inclusive feeling of security. In short, you're not only discovering one of the best cities in Europe, but you're finding one of the safest.
Helsinki, Finland
With the amount of doom and gloom in the world these days, it's rare to find a country or city that seems best known for the sheer happiness of its inhabitants. Helsinki (and Finland as a whole) have been placed at the top of the World Happiness Report for the past eight years, with its citizens ranking highest on the planet for quality of life. Of course, that's not necessarily an outright indicator of safety levels for solo female travelers, but there's arguably a correlation between the two.
The other statistics do back it up, as well. Finland ranks fifth in the WPS Index and boasts some of the highest levels of trust in its police across the EU, suggesting that if things do go wrong, the police in Helsinki will be there to help. The city's public transportation network, comprising seamless trams, buses, and a straightforward metro, is heavily monitored by CCTV and security personnel, offering safe transit at any hour. The biggest downside you'll often face is icy conditions if you're there in the winter — so be careful hopping off the curb. The area around the Central Railway Station is also reported to be a little rowdier on the weekends, so it's worth avoiding that area should you feel uncomfortable.
One female traveler on Reddit said, "I have never felt safer anywhere else than I have in Helsinki," with many others noting how easy solo travel is there. Culturally, Finnish people tend to have great reverence for personal space, with one Finnish Redditor joking, "travel alone = look like a local," and isn't that what we all secretly strive for? While you're there, check out another Finnish city called Oulu, just voted one of the 10 best places to travel in 2026.
Reykjavik, Iceland
If there is an undisputed champion of solo travel safety, it is Iceland (although it was just issued a travel advisory due to the unexpected threat of pickpocketing). The colorful capital, Reykjavik, is a compact and wonderfully artsy hub surrounded by some of the most dramatic volcanic landscapes on earth — an island built for adventure. For women traveling alone, especially first-timers, it offers a sense of personal freedom, acting as the ultimate destination for those looking to explore without friction.
The statistical backing is strong. Iceland has held the premier spot as the most peaceful country in the world on the Global Peace Index for years, and it ranks an outstanding 2nd place on the WPS Index. The country is known for its progressive nature, and its gender-equal culture means women enjoy excellent representation across all levels of society. In fact, women even make up the majority of its government now, with all three of its party leaders now women.
The lived experience of female travelers in the city is exceptional, too. One well-traveled Redditor said, "As someone who has traveled to a lot of very different countries, I would say Iceland is far and away the safest I have visited." But while life in the city feels incredibly safe, many of the women offering advice noted that heading out from the capital to explore the wilderness comes with its own very serious risks, especially in the winter. "The landscape is far more dangerous than the people. And even then, if you're smart and prepared you'll be fine," one Redditor noted. It's vital for all travelers to ensure they are well prepared for driving in tough conditions and to keep in touch with someone who can help if things go wrong.
Oslo, Norway
Rounding out the list is Oslo, yet another of the Scandinavian nations that consistently perform so well across safety metrics. The Norwegian capital is a delight for the senses. It's progressive and technologically advanced, has enchanting medieval castles casually in the heart of the city, and while being on the doorstep of some of the most astounding natural landscapes in Europe.
For female solo travelers, it's also a dream. Ranking third in the WPS Index, it earned phenomenal scores in the community safety and legal equality categories, lending to the idea that it's unlikely something will happen, but if it does, you'll be treated with the respect you deserve. Its crime rate is extremely low, with homicide rates some of the lowest recorded in the world, too. Norway is surprisingly ranked at No. 32 on the Global Peace Index, which may spark concern for some. But, it's vital to remember that the Global Peace Index incorporates multiple facets of a country's "peacefulness" globally, not just safety risks that might concern travelers and tourists.
Travelers echo this, with one local Redditor saying she feels "completely safe walking around the city." Others in the thread felt the same, with many saying they never had big issues walking around the city at night — but most still advised taking general precautions. Amusingly, one local voiced their opinion on Reddit in regards to what they think you need to look out for, saying, "The highest risk is to get run over by an idiot on an e-scooter." There's no doubt that Oslo is one of the safest places in Europe for solo female travelers.