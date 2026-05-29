Europe's Safest Cities For Female Solo Travelers To Visit In 2026

Once upon a time, the Grand Tour was the pinnacle of solo travel. Young upper-class British men with deep wallets and a penchant for hedonism traipsed across Europe, picking up stories, style, and, if we're honest, a bit of an ego. It sounds all fine and well, but the big issue, if you didn't notice, is that women weren't really privy to that.

Thankfully, times have changed, and women are now embarking on their own "grand tours" in greater numbers than ever. According to Solo Traveler World, almost 70% of Millennial and Gen Z travelers are booking solo trips, with women making up as much as 71% of those that do. That's an amazing statistic and emblematic of society's progress. But, sadly, other statistics highlight the disparity in the experience felt by women. According to the World Bank Group, women only enjoy 77% of the legal rights men do, on average, globally. Meanwhile, only 51% of women feel safe traveling alone, compared to 74% of men (via Global Rescue). It makes for tough decisions, with almost 50% of female travelers avoiding specific countries for safety reasons.

Dominating the top 25 safest countries in the world (via World Population Review), Europe is generally regarded as one of the safest continents for travelers as a whole, thanks to its higher levels of stability and its long list of developed nations. But no place is perfect, and some destinations offer safer experiences for solo female travelers than others. Using the most recent safety statistics surveys from the Global Peace Index (GPI) and the Women, Peace, and Security Index (WPS Index), as well as anecdotes from solo female travelers online, we've compiled a list of the safest European cities for female solo travelers to visit in 2026.