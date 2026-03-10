10 Best Places To Travel In 2026, According To Travel Experts

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The world's a big place. So big, in fact, that it can be tough to narrow down where we want to travel at any given time. The questions are endless. Is one destination overrated? Is another being overtouristed? Is now the sweet spot for visiting a relatively under visited country? Analysis paralysis can kick in, and before we know it, the year's gone, and you're back to square one.

Major travel media outlets do their best to narrow down a list of "wheres" and "whys," honing in on new tourism development, popular trends, and under appreciated spots, but while they're usually good advice, reading multiple can just leave you with just as long a list as before.

To help, we've scoured as many of these "Best Places to Travel In 2026" lists to find the countries, cities, and regions that have found a place on multiple lists, whether for their spectacular landscapes and food, unique culture, shifting tourist experience, or because the stars are aligning to make it the perfect time to visit. Hopefully, your own list will be a little shorter after this one.