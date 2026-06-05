The Fastest Road Trip Between Death Valley National Park And The Grand Canyon (And What You'll See Along The Way)

The Southwest is chock full of national parks and monuments, with some of the most breathtaking spots for camping in the desert and the types of landscapes that stick with you long after you've left. Between two of the region's best-known national parks — Death Valley in the eastern California desert and the Grand Canyon in northern Arizona — lies a route that makes for an epic road trip itinerary.

Death Valley National Park is enormous, encompassing a whopping 3.4 million acres. This road trip, which traces the fastest route determined by Google Maps, starts at the park's eastern edge on California State Route 190, just west of Death Valley Junction. From there, it heads east into Nevada, where it skirts the southern edge of Las Vegas, then dips down to Kingman, Arizona, where the route hooks up with Interstate 40 and Historic Route 66. It then swings further east through the desert until reaching Williams, where it veers north toward the Grand Canyon's South Entrance. All in all, the total driving time is around six hours, covering about 375 miles.

This route is easily done in one solid day's drive, but it's also ideal for splitting into two or three days with a stay in Las Vegas, for instance, or Williams. Explore 11 stops below that highlight this region's dramatic terrain, state parks, outdoor recreation, heritage, and more. In addition to the author's experiences driving most of this route, we've relied on Google Maps, regional tourism resources, and visitor reviews on sites like Tripadvisor and Google to make sure we're sharing the best stops.