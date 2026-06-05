The Fastest Road Trip Between Death Valley National Park And The Grand Canyon (And What You'll See Along The Way)
The Southwest is chock full of national parks and monuments, with some of the most breathtaking spots for camping in the desert and the types of landscapes that stick with you long after you've left. Between two of the region's best-known national parks — Death Valley in the eastern California desert and the Grand Canyon in northern Arizona — lies a route that makes for an epic road trip itinerary.
Death Valley National Park is enormous, encompassing a whopping 3.4 million acres. This road trip, which traces the fastest route determined by Google Maps, starts at the park's eastern edge on California State Route 190, just west of Death Valley Junction. From there, it heads east into Nevada, where it skirts the southern edge of Las Vegas, then dips down to Kingman, Arizona, where the route hooks up with Interstate 40 and Historic Route 66. It then swings further east through the desert until reaching Williams, where it veers north toward the Grand Canyon's South Entrance. All in all, the total driving time is around six hours, covering about 375 miles.
This route is easily done in one solid day's drive, but it's also ideal for splitting into two or three days with a stay in Las Vegas, for instance, or Williams. Explore 11 stops below that highlight this region's dramatic terrain, state parks, outdoor recreation, heritage, and more. In addition to the author's experiences driving most of this route, we've relied on Google Maps, regional tourism resources, and visitor reviews on sites like Tripadvisor and Google to make sure we're sharing the best stops.
Take a balloon ride in Pahrump, Nevada
From the Death Valley National Park entrance on California State Route 190 to downtown Pahrump, Nevada, the drive is less than an hour. You'll pass by the striking Funeral Mountains to the north as you head to Death Valley Junction, home to the iconic Amargosa Opera House Hotel, which was built more than a century ago to accommodate visiting investors to a local mine. Continue to Pahrump, an under-the-radar, endearing town in the heart of Nevada's desert, where you'll find casinos like the Pahrump Nugget and Saddle West right on the main drag.
Pahrump is your go-to for a unique view of the desert and nearby Las Vegas during a hot air balloon tour provided by Las Vegas Balloon Rides. Offered year-round, the flight allows you to take in the sunrise from the air for around an hour, and the price, starting at $295 per person, includes breakfast and a champagne toast, plus a wine tasting tour at Sanders Family Winery.
If a balloon ride isn't in the cards and you're planning to continue on your way, stop at Artesian Cellars for a bite to eat and a bottle of wine to take along for later. Or, if you need a bit of fuel for the drive, Our Place offers a variety of coffees and breakfasty bites. There's also the casual, unassuming, and wonderfully funky Mom's Diner for an epic burger.
Visit Spring Mountain Ranch State Park, Nevada
Continuing from Pahrump, you'll drive about 40 minutes along Nevada State Route 160 toward Las Vegas until you hit the turnoff for Blue Diamond Road. Along the way, check out the historical market for the Old Spanish Trail, a trade route established in the early 19th century, or take a hike at Lovell Canyon, part of the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area, the turnoff for which takes you along Lovell Canyon Road to the trailhead. Then, when you reach Blue Diamond Road, head six miles north for a great picnic stop at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park, a sprawling historic ranch with desert trails and historic buildings.
Before it was a public park, this 528-acre property was managed as a working ranch, and it was previously owned by celebrities including Vera Krupp and Howard Hughes. The estate was established as a state park in 1973 to help preserve archaeological sites related to early human settlement, not to mention that the buildings count among some of the oldest in the state. A blacksmith shop dates to the 1860s, and the cabin used by the ranch's first family still stands.
Spring Mountain Ranch State Park is an ideal place to pack in a lunch to enjoy under the shade of mature trees or even bring something to grill. Take a hike along one of several trails that range in length from 0.3 to 1.4 miles. And make sure to visit the main ranch house, where you can take a self-guided tour.
Go wild in Henderson, Nevada — or Las Vegas!
Once you hop back down to State Route 160 and continue eastbound, you'll soon enter suburban Las Vegas and get your first taste of the Interstate on I-215. About 45 minutes from Spring Mountain Valley Ranch State Park, you'll get to the small city of Henderson at the crossroads of I-11, which makes for a great urban stop to refuel the car — or the belly. If you head about 15 miles north of I-11, you'll find yourself in the heart of Sin City, where casinos, amusement park rides, hotels, and other attractions abound. But if you prefer not to go too far off the route, Henderson features ample hotels to choose from, plus a handful of casinos, if you fancy a comfortable night's rest and perhaps a little game play before continuing.
For a uniquely wild stop in Henderson, head to the Lion Habitat Ranch, a sanctuary for big cats and other creatures, including parrots, emus, tortoises, and more. Behind-the-scenes tours can be booked, and walk-ins are welcome from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every day except Wednesday. Then, work off some steam and cool down at Cowabunga Bay waterpark, or take a more relaxing approach to soak up some history instead at the Clark County Museum. Along with the main exhibition building, you'll also find restored historic structures around the property's 30 acres, including an old printshop, a vintage car and camper trailer setup, early houses, a charming train depot from nearby Boulder City, and more.
Take a hike in Boulder City, Nevada
Speaking of Boulder City, this historic, artsy gem right outside of Las Vegas is reachable in less than a half hour's drive from Henderson. It's home to the Nevada State Railroad Museum, where you can hop aboard a historic train most weekends throughout the year. It's also a haven for golfers, with tee times available to book at the beautiful Cascata, plus Boulder Creek Golf Club and Boulder City Golf Course offering central options that are a bit more pocketbook-friendly.
Boulder City features numerous trails north of town, including the River Mountains Loop Trail, which spans about 34 miles and connects local attractions like Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Hoover Dam. Bootleg Canyon is also a very popular spot for mountain bikers, with more than 36 miles of trails that are ideal for both beginners and more advanced riders. Hike up into the River Mountains for spectacular views over the valley and Lake Mead.
When you're ready to take a break, head to the "world famous" Coffee Cup Cafe, which features diner-style meals in a funky, eclectic setting. Southwest Diner is another local hotspot that's been a staple for the better part of four decades, serving up a house special known as "those potatoes" with onions and bell peppers.
See Hoover Dam
Just about 15 minutes east of downtown Boulder City, one of the nation's most iconic engineering landmarks awaits with spectacular views and way more to explore than you'd think. Hoover Dam created Lake Mead out of the Colorado River and provides electricity to the surrounding area by means of giant hydroelectric generators that began operation in 1937.
Depending on how much time you have, you can take a look by strolling out along a pedestrian walkway along the Mike O'Callaghan–Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge on U.S. Highway 93/Interstate 11 or taking a tour. You'll need to pass through a security checkpoint to access any of the places around the site, so just be aware that the system is a bit tighter here than when entering many other national parks.
Several tours around Hoover Dam are available, including guided jaunts around the dam and the power plant, which are $40 and $25, respectively. A self-guided tour through the visitor center is also a great way to learn about the site's history, with tickets at $15 per person. You can also drive over the top of the dam and stop in parking areas and lookouts along the way.
Paddle around the Colorado River at Willow Beach, Arizona
Located just off U.S. Highway 93, less than a half hour's drive south of Hoover Dam, Willow Beach is a great spot to enjoy desert lake vibes, camp overnight, or spend an hour or two on a rented watercraft. The area is nestled on the Arizona side of Lake Mead National Recreation Area (NRA), which is beautiful but also considered among America's most dangerous national parks.
One of the most popular ways to experience this section of the Colorado River, characterized by dramatic canyon walls, is by kayak. You can rent one — or a canoe — from Willow Beach Harbor or Desert Adventures. The latter also offers dry bags for rent, but neither covers the admission fee to the NRA, which as of this writing is $25. If you feel like extending your trip for a bit of extra adventure, you can even camp in the backcountry on longer expeditions.
For more convenient camping, head to the Willow Beach RV Park, which also features tent sites. A total of 28 RV sites offer full hookups, and nine tent sites are primitive but well maintained, although they're all walk-in only, so if your tent is a rooftop setup, you'll have to use an RV site. When it comes to desert camping, it's hard to beat these views, and Willow Beach Harbor is a go-to for its camp store, the casual Black Canyon Grill, and marina services.
Get extraterrestrial in Kingman, Arizona
From Willow Beach, the route dips southeast toward Kingman, and for around an hour, it's a pretty straight shot through open desert, with mountains in the distance all around. Eventually, you'll reach the city of Kingman. Move over, Roswell, this is a place brimming with UFO theories, too. In 1953, local legend has it that there were possibly as many as three crashes, and although the mystery may never be solved, UFO enthusiasts love to believe that extraterrestrials survived and were taken to the infamous Area 51 in Nevada, which you can get fairly close to on an otherworldly Nevada road trip along the so-called Extraterrestrial Highway.
One of the West's sunniest hidden cities, Kingman is a major crossroads where U.S. Highway 93 meets both I-40 and Historic Route 66. If you fancy stretching your legs a bit and getting a great view at the same time, stop at Camp Beale Springs on your way into town, which features a couple of trails and interpretive information about the dark yet important history of an internment camp set up for Indigenous Hualapai people during the late 19th century. Learn more about the local area's history at the Mohave Museum of History and Arts, or get your first introduction to "The Mother Road" at the Arizona Route 66 Museum.
Before you leave town, be sure to snap a photo at the Historic Route 66 sign located at the eastern edge of downtown. And when you're ready to grab a bite, head to Floyd & Company for some excellent pit barbecue or Rickety Cricket Brewing for a locally crafted pint and hand-tossed pizzas.
Detour along Historic Route 66
Historic Route 66 stretches from Santa Monica, California, all the way to Chicago, Illinois. It's 2,400 miles long and passes through the heart of the Southwest, with much of its original path traced today by I-40. From Kingman, the two diverge as Route 66 heads northeast and I-40 goes east, but they reconnect again in the small town of Seligman, about an hour-and-a-half further down either route (we'll be stopping there, too). Where I-40 is like an express route through the desert with a fair bit of traffic, Historic Route 66 is a scenic alternative that traces an iconic cross-country road trip route in the U.S. that had its beginnings in 1926.
Along this detour, you'll pass through small communities like Antares and Hackberry, the latter of which is home to a roadside attraction known as Hackberry General Store, brimming with vintage charm and kitsch, where you can grab a souvenir. Then, stop for a photo op at the historic Valentine Station or continue to a wildlife sanctuary called Keepers of the Wild, which is open to the public every day except Tuesday and cares for a huge range of creatures. Past Peach Springs, you'll encounter the unique Grand Canyon Caverns & Inn, which is home to The Caverns Grill for lunch and dinner, modern cabin stays, and guided tours of colossal, natural, subterranean passageways 200 feet below the surface.
Stop in Seligman, Arizona
Whether you decide to detour via Route 66 or stick to I-40 for a slightly more expeditious journey, don't miss a quick stop in Seligman, the "birthplace of Historic Route 66." It's a little bit of a misnomer to say it's the birthplace of the road, as that designation most commonly goes to Springfield, Missouri, where the name was finalized, and there's even a local festival to celebrate the event.
When the original road was decommissioned as a U.S. Highway after I-40 became the primary road in Arizona in 1978, Seligman felt the economic toll. A local barber named Angel Delgadillo founded the Historic Route 66 Association of Arizona to celebrate the longest stretch of the original route still in use, and the town became known as the birthplace of Historic Route 66.
Seligman is, unsurprisingly, a Route 66 enthusiast's must–stop. Grab a "bad-break steak" or "Caddie-grilled patty" at Roadkill Café, and don't leave town without a milkshake or root beer float from Delgadillo's Snow Cap. Visit Angel & Vilma Delgadillo's Original Route 66 Gift Shop & Visitor's Center for souvenirs and tons of history, plus other shops and attractions like Rt. 66 Hippie Cricket, The Rusty Bolt, and the Route 66 Motoporium. If you've seen the Pixar movie "Cars," you may start getting a familiar feeling about this place. That's because the film's setting, the fictional community of Radiator Springs, is partly inspired by Angel Delgadillo's tales about Seligman.
Visit Williams, Arizona
Continuing just a little more than 40 miles eastward from Seligman, you'll reach your first gateway to the Grand Canyon: the charmingly funky little city of Williams. Hidden in Arizona's pine country, this family-friendly spot is worth exploring for a night or two. From January 1 to October 31, the celebrated Grand Canyon Railway departs from here, with daily journeys leaving at 9:30 a.m. From November 1 to December 31 (except December 25), trains depart at 8:30 a.m.
The train arrives in the heart of Grand Canyon Village a little before noon (10:45 a.m. in winter), after which passengers have three hours to explore the South Rim before heading back to Williams. You can even stay right near the Williams Depot at the Grand Canyon Railway Hotel, where you'll find on-site dining and a pool. Alternatively, if you plan to make Williams your base for exploring the Grand Canyon, you can also take advantage of a stunning U.S. Forest Service campground at Kaibab Lake, just north of town off State Route 64. It's a lovely spot to have a picnic, fish, and park the rig amid the trees.
Williams is a great place for the kids to let off some steam and enjoy a bit of adventure. Drive or walk through Bearizona Wildlife Park, which spans about 160 acres and brings you up close to deer, bison, bears, otters, and many more animals. Grand Canyon Deer Farm, located about 9 miles east of downtown, is a 10-acre petting zoo where you can greet and feed the animals. But if it's adrenaline you're after, head to Canyon Coaster Adventure Park, where a mile-long rollercoaster built into the hillside boasts hairpin turns and corkscrews while you control the speed.
Take a helicopter tour from Tusayan, Arizona
Just about an hour's drive north of Williams is the final town you'll pass through before heading to the South Entrance of the national park, properly making it Arizona's gateway town to the Grand Canyon. It's home to Grand Canyon National Park Airport, which is also the base for Papillon Helicopters. The outfit has been providing daily aerial tours over the canyon and Kaibab National Forest since 1965. The company has exclusive landing sites within the canyon thanks to partnerships with the local Hualapai and Navajo tribes. Maverick Helicopters offers similar packages and itineraries, including flyovers of the Hoover Dam and other landmarks to the west.
Tusayan is a hub for modern conveniences outside of Grand Canyon National Park. You'll find a few chain hotels and eateries, plus some local places with lots of character. For Italian fare, grab a table at We Cook Pasta & Pizza or the Old West-themed Big E Spaghetti Western. Up for dinner and a movie? Tusayan is also a great place to get an immersive, high-tech experience at the IMAX Grand Canyon, which features a 6-story screen for a short film called "Rivers of Time" — a riveting introduction before seeing the real thing.