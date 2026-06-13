10 Things You Didn't Realize Could Get You Banned From A Casino

It's hardly surprising that the world's biggest casinos are able to offer such luxury and entertainment. In 2025, their global take-home stood at $321.77 billion. In short, the industry managed to sail through the eddies of economic uncertainty and come out the other side smelling of, well, smelling of money really.

It's all great news for those who enjoy the glitz and glamor of the casino floor, and such a notion is not restricted to American shores. Europe is awash with casinos, often found in unlikely places; a glamorous beach town just south of Lisbon houses one of Europe's largest, and Asia offers gambling hubs that, like Vegas, owe their very existence to the gaming floor. It's a global affair, to be sure.

This is all well and good for those who toe the line when it comes to the strictly regulated rules and regulations of the casino industry. It's less fun for those who suddenly find themselves unwelcome thanks to a moment of impaired judgment. Which begs the question: How do you get banned from a casino? The usual suspects almost go without saying: the unruly drunk, the jerk yelling at staff, or those people engaging in illegal activities such as stealing or using narcotics. Such behavior can get you turfed out of anywhere. But when it comes to casinos, there are less obvious ways to find yourself on a persona non grata list. Testimonials from security experts, official rules from regulatory bodies, and more than a few media reports helped lay the foundations of this article. Some of the activities found below result in temporary bans restricted to a single establishment. More egregious or persistent infractions can lead to an exclusion that spans entire jurisdictions.