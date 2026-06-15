10 Culture Shocks That Surprise Americans When Grocery Shopping Abroad

Many travelers understand they are likely to experience some culture shock when traveling to a foreign country, whether it's trying to order food in another language, navigating public transportation, or encountering unfamiliar traditions and customs. Not everyone thinks about visiting a grocery store on their holiday. However, grocery store tourism is on the rise — especially in Europe, where "supermarket safaris" are a 2026 trend.

To some, grocery shopping may feel less-than-adventurous, but other frequent travelers say visiting a grocery store is a must on vacation. The experience of shopping abroad offers a glimpse into daily life for locals, but it can also come with a few surprises. Seemingly mundane things such as the typical size of a refrigerator, which products dominate store aisles, or even how often people shop can give you a greater sense of a country's culture. Psychology even suggests that people who like to grocery shop while traveling are the type of people who find excitement in unpredictability and are highly curious.

For this article, I'm primarily drawing on my own experiences living in Asia, Europe, and Latin America, as well as from visits to grocery stores in dozens of other destinations. I'm also sharing observations made by other travelers who experienced culture shock while abroad. From individual pieces of fruit that cost the equivalent of a Michelin-starred meal to islands where products can disappear from shelves for weeks at a time, these are some of the grocery store surprises that American travelers may encounter while abroad.