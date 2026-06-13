9 New US Traffic Laws Travelers Should Be Aware Of In 2026

Few things scream American travel more than hitting the road on an epic tour of the United States. From the deserts of the Southwest, through to the Smoky Mountains in the East, and everything in between, it's an unequalled country for road tripping. But travelers often assume that traffic laws are broadly the same wherever they go. In reality, driving rules can vary significantly between states, and most of them are updating and changing rules, or even adding completely new ones on a yearly basis. 2026 is no different, with a number of changes coming into play across the country.

Many of the changes focus on distracted driving, automated enforcement, speeding, and roadside safety. In short, they're often vital but nuanced shifts that might fly as an unenforced bad habit in some states. While local drivers may have spent months hearing about these updates, visitors arriving from another state or overseas could easily find themselves breaking the rules without realizing it.

Whether you're planning a cross-country road trip, driving between national parks, or simply renting a car during a vacation, these are some of the new traffic laws worth knowing before you hit the road in 2026. Wherever you go, don't forget to throw on a playlist packed with the best road trip songs.