10 Cities In The World That Offer Free Public Transportation

There are very few things that can derail a dream vacation like the sheer cost of it. Sure, you can find the odd all-inclusive resort for under $250 a night, and yes, guides on the cheapest destinations for a beach holiday sometimes bear fruit. For the most part, however, the expenses build upon one another with an ominous refrain. There are hotels to book, concierge fees to absorb, flights to pay for, and the ever-present reality of having to mostly dine out every day. Oh, and then there are transportation costs, an oft-overlooked yet significant expenditure of so many vacations.

Taxis to and from airports are notoriously pricey. Traveling by train isn't always cheap, walking everywhere is tiring, and while cities such as Copenhagen and London actively encourage visitors to rent bicycles, such methods of locomotion are not for everyone. Buses and trams are fine for the most part, and many cities offer discounted travel cards for students, older adults, or sometimes tourists.

Still, if there's one thing better than a discount, it's the idea of getting something completely free. There are cities out there that offer free public transportation as a matter of principle. In some cases, there are caveats attached; for example, you might have to prove you are staying overnight before receiving your free pass. In other cases, such access is given across the board to tourists and citizens alike. We've traveled around enough to find out where some of these places are. Moreover, we've narrowed the list to include only those places where the gift of free transport enhances the overall experience, and we've checked in with local transport authorities and tourist boards to provide the most accurate overview possible.