These Once-Thriving Texas Amusement Parks Are Now Luring Nostalgic Adventurers
With four theme parks throughout the state, including Schlitterbahn, America's best family-friendly water park, Six Flags Entertainment Corp. is the dominant amusement park brand in Texas these days. Universal, which we consider one of the best theme parks in America, is also preparing to enter the Lone Star State with the opening of its new Universal Kids Resort in Frisco on July 1, 2026. Long before these big-name brands arrived, though, regional amusement parks and roadside attractions provided entertainment for Texas families. Many of these destinations existed for generations before they were replaced (sometimes literally) by bigger, more technologically advanced parks.
Some of these parks have been completely demolished, while others have been repurposed or left to the elements, drawing urban explorers and photographers with their weathered appearance. Whether you love theme park history or are fascinated by once-thriving destinations that no longer exist, there are plenty of Texas spots to check out. Here, we'll look at nine defunct Texas amusement parks that are now luring nostalgic visitors.
To put together this guide, we used a variety of sources, including news websites like Houston Public Media, FOX 26 Houston, KCBD, KFYO, and the Houston Chronicle. Additionally, travel websites and social media nostalgia pages, including Tripadvisor, Travel Texas, Roadside America, Texas Highways, and posts on Instagram, Reddit, and Facebook, were all used to gather firsthand accounts of these locations. Official websites for the Astroworld Museum, Forest Park Miniature Train, and Cascade Caverns provided additional details.
Astroworld (Houston)
Houston's famous Astroworld amusement park operated from 1968 until 2005, with demolition finalized in 2006. Even two decades later, there is major nostalgia for this park, which was built by the best in the business, including Disney's Harper Goff, Judge Roy Hofheinz, and Rolly Crump. People who grew up coming here still passionately debate whether the park should have been saved, and online discussions about the Astroworld site remain active. On a Reddit thread about the park's Defunctland episode, one commenter noted, "RIP. So many good memories, first "rollercoaster" was XLR8 ... I hate driving by that empty lot off 610."
The original site, located near Houston's Loop 610, was never redeveloped the way it was expected to be, which is part of what makes people so nostalgic for this amusement park. It almost feels as if it was taken away from Houston families for no reason, since nothing else was ever built on the property. Today, the empty lot where rides like Greezed Lightnin' and the Texas Cyclone once entertained tens of millions of visitors is nothing more than an extra parking lot for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. A single bridge remains from Astroworld's original infrastructure.
Although the park itself is gone, Astroworld lives on, continuing to lure nostalgia seekers uniquely. The privately owned Astroworld Theme Park Museum is a touring collection of over 400 artifacts from the park's history, including signage, costumes, souvenirs, posters, advertising collateral, and much more. Curator Donald Hayes takes his exhibit to conventions, museums, and special events, giving people a tangible place (besides the empty lot and bridge in Houston) to reminisce about their memories of growing up at Astroworld.
Aquarena Springs (San Marcos)
Aquarena Springs, located in San Marcos, was a unique amusement park that used the waters from the beautiful San Marcos Springs to its advantage at every turn. Once called the "Mermaid Capital of Texas," the park drew visitors from far and wide with its quirky attractions from 1950 to 1996. In addition to the Aquamaids, guests who visited over the decades enjoyed the underwater Submarine Theater, which was a feat of engineering, a swimming pig named Ralph, and even the world's first documented underwater wedding in 1954.
There were also rides, including the Swiss Sky Ride skyliner and a spinning observation tower called the Sky Spiral. Unlike many now-closed amusement parks, Aquarena Springs hasn't fully disappeared. The location was purchased by Texas State University in 1994, and the amusement park attraction was fully removed by the aforementioned 1996 date. Today, visitors can still experience one of Aquarena's most famous attractions: glass-bottom boat tours. These were a major draw for midcentury guests, and they still take people on excursions today. The fact that the boat tours are still operational draws many nostalgia seekers who grew up visiting Aquarena Springs back to this site.
Nowadays, the former amusement park resort's Spring Lake Park Hotel, which opened in 1929, even before Aquarena Springs existed, operates as Texas State's Meadows Center for Water and the Environment. Programming here includes field trips for students of all ages, scuba diving sessions in the clear Spring Lake, and special Family Fun Days. Joint efforts by the university, San Marcos officials, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and other groups focus on aquatic conservation here.
Cascade Caverns (Boerne)
Cascade Caverns has been entertaining Texas families in one way or another since 1932, when its first cave tour opened to the public. Over the years, this site became much more than just a cave system. While most of its classic roadside attraction features are gone, modern visitors still stroll through abandoned sections where they've found theme-park remnants and other weathered props. The Field Team at Roadside America reported discovering "rides from an old amusement park, a weathered float once pulled in parades, its paper mache stalagmites and stalactites slowly crumbling."
Although the amusement park component here may be lost to a bygone era and only appreciated by adventurers who roam its 105-acre site, Cascade Caverns' caves are still accessible to guests. It also retains some of its quirky charm thanks to Rex the Dinosaur, a Tyrannosaurus rex statue gifted to the park in 1992 by Walt Disney Studios after the release of its film, "Father Hood." The lesser-known Patrick Swayze flick was shot at Cascade Caverns. In addition to taking photos with Rex and exploring defunct parts of the grounds if they choose, today's visitors can tour five underground "rooms."
The most famous of these spaces is the Cathedral Room, named for its 50-foot ceiling reminiscent of a cathedral nave. The cave walkthroughs receive great reviews from guests, with one person on Tripadvisor sharing, "We enjoyed our visit and loved the tour! The Cascade Caverns is a beautiful spot with amazing formations- bring a camera!" Although Cascade Caverns doesn't have the full amusement park appeal it once did, it's a great place to visit if you love themed entertainment history. Nostalgia seekers will also want to check out Darkside Brick Oven Pizza Co., a retro Boerne restaurant customers can't help but love.
Joyland Park (Lubbock)
For many Texans, Joyland Park was a family tradition. Located in Lubbock's Mackenzie Park, Joyland welcomed guests from the 1940s until it closed its gates for good in 2023. Its relatively recent closure means that the sadness regarding its demise is still fresh for many people. Around the time of the closure, LaToya Watkins at Texas Highways wrote that she yearned for the feeling that Joyland gave her and could not quite bring herself to drive by its grounds during a visit to Lubbock: "But for now, I can't risk seeing the Skyride gone today or tomorrow or anytime soon."
Watkins is not the only person to feel this way. Other former Joyland visitors have flooded online discussion forums with memories of this amusement park that played a special role in so many people's lives. One Redditor lamented that the shutdown happened so abruptly, wishing they could have ridden their favorite rides one final time. Another person on Reddit simply said, "I miss Joyland so much." On a different Reddit thread, fans discussed disappointment surrounding the fact that Joyland's final owners were unable to finalize a deal with potential buyers. Ultimately, everything from the park was sold at auction, with many rides going to other amusement parks worldwide.
Generations of families celebrated birthdays, summer vacations, and weekend fun at Joyland. Mackenzie Park, where Joyland operated for so many years, still draws visitors who come to reminisce about their memories of the park. A journalist at KFYO radio visited the site of the defunct amusement park in 2024, writing that the park is "just a shell of what once was." While a few pieces of infrastructure, like some carnival game stands and a carousel, remain, Joyland now mainly exists only in old photographs and in its fans' memories.
Aqua Thrill Way (Austin)
A solid decade before the indoor Polynesian Water Park Resort opened in 1989, putting the Wisconsin Dells on track to become the water park capital of the world, Austin was home to one of the most infamous aquatic parks in Texas history. Aqua Thrill Way operated for only a few short seasons, from 1978 to the early 1980s — its last known media mention was in the summer of 1981 — but its impact has had immense staying power. Equally beloved and notorious, Aqua Thrill Way is still known for its thrilling waterslides, frequent accidents and injuries, and generally devil-may-care approach to safety.
The Austin location was actually one of three Aqua Thrill Way sites, but it is decidedly the most well-known, largely due to a tragic incident that occurred here. In 1981, a teenage park employee stayed late to play arcade games at the tiny amusement park and was ultimately sucked into the pumphouse suction pump while diving for spare change. Despite its tragic end, people who visited the Austin Aqua Thrill Way park remember it fondly. In a Texas Monthly article, a former employee said, "Everyone wanted to go there. The place would be packed."
Today, Aqua Thrill Way's abandoned, concrete waterslides lure everyone from BMX riders to graffiti artists. The decaying slides have become a favorite among Lone Star State thrill-seekers and urban explorers. On Instagram and Facebook, people often pose with the slides and post "urban explorer" types of videos. For many people who still venture to this defunct water park, the post-apocalyptic aesthetic is part of the appeal. Nostalgic adventurers who remember coming here in its wild-and-crazy heyday love returning for a little taste of how it once was, while younger people are fascinated by Aqua Thrill Way's decay, jumping at the chance to visit. As one Facebook commenter immediately asked, "How do I get here??"
Forest Park Miniature Railroad & Amusement Area (Dallas)
Throughout the 1950s, the Forest Park Amusement Area became a staple for families in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. This small amusement park featured several rides that people still reminisce about in online forums. These included a Himalaya, which remains popular at traveling county fairs, a carousel, and, perhaps, the most well-known ride here, the Monster Mouse roller coaster. One commenter on the Fort Worth Architecture forums shared, "The rollercoaster at Forest Park was my favorite ride growing up in the 60's and 70's ... was next to the Himalaya which played some pretty cool tunes."
One iconic piece of the original Forest Park Amusement Area is still a fixture in the Dallas area today, luring many nostalgic guests and younger families alike. The Forest Park Miniature Railroad opened in 1959 alongside the other carnival-style rides that once existed here. Though it closed for about a year in 2022, descendants of the park's founder continue operating the railroad today. Each ride on this historic train takes guests on a 40-minute, five-mile trek over six bridges with two depot stops. When it opened in the 50s, train rides cost 35 cents apiece. Today, they are still affordable at $10 for adult tickets (over age 12) and $8 for children aged 2 to 12. A senior discount is also available.
Visitors who ride the Forest Park Miniature Train today, especially those who grew up when the original amusement park still existed, can reminisce about the attractions that used to surround the train. This site is also a great reminder of just how much the themed entertainment industry has changed. What was thrilling and innovative to midcentury families is a nostalgic blast from the past today. One quick note for those who plan to ride: Tripadvisor reviews note that the Forest Park Miniature Train is cash only, likely unintentionally in keeping with its vintage reputation.
Busch Gardens (Houston)
Today, the Houston Zoo is a great place for family fun and treats, but back in the 1970s, Anheuser-Busch tried to bring its own family-friendly concept to Houston. The result of this (ultimately unsuccessful) experiment was an unusual amusement park concept with an elaborate Asian-inspired theme. Busch Gardens Houston opened in 1971 on the grounds of the company's brewery. It featured gardens, exotic birds and animals, and various attractions, including a boat ride with a view of the brewery. Unfortunately, the park never took off. At one point, an Anheuser-Busch spokesperson told the Houston Chronicle that attendance "fell far short" of the 800,000 people who were expected to visit the Houston park during its first year.
This lack of interest, combined with high operating expenses, was a major contributor to the park's demise. It closed in 1973 after a shockingly short run. Locals, though, still remember this short-lived park with fondness. One person on the Houston Architecture forums shared, "The facility, as I remember it, was very well-kept and very lush and tropical." They went on to say, "It was a pleasant place, in all, and we were sad to see it leave." Unlike many Texas amusement parks, Busch Gardens Houston was backed by a brand that already had a successful theme park operation in Florida with Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.
Although Busch Gardens is long gone, the park property was swallowed up by the Houston Anheuser-Busch brewery complex. This facility continues to welcome visitors for daily guided tours that include historical information, as well as experiences in the Budweiser Tasting Room. While guests will no longer find Asian pagodas and exotic birds here, nostalgic visitors can still come to the property where one of Texas' most ornate theme parks once stood.
FunPlex (Houston)
It takes decades for some amusement park closures to turn into serious nostalgia. It only took months for FunPlex. This Houston entertainment complex, known as Fame City during its peak popularity in the 1980s and 1990s, closed its doors for good in 2025. Because it closed so recently, the sense of loss is still fresh for locals who loved this spot. During a KHOU 11 news report about the FunPlex auction, one of the anchors even mentioned going there "many a time." When people initially became aware that the complex planned to close, there was an immediate call on Reddit to save FunPlex. One former regular shared on the thread, "Man, in 86, my (now) wife and I haunted that place every weekend."
Part of what made FunPlex unique was how it managed to attract multiple generations. Another Redditor noted, "I'm Gen Z and I'm in love with this place." The venue combined indoor rides, arcade games, a roller rink, bowling, a go-kart track, bumper cars, food, and live entertainment, truly offering something for everyone. At its height, FunPlex hosted some notable performances, including a concert by pop star Tiffany. It even wormed its way into popular culture history, with Houston native Beyoncé filming her "Blow" music video here. Queen Bey famously returned to roller-skate at FunPlex in 2014 while on tour with Jay-Z.
Online discussions and social media posts are filled with nostalgic tales from people who grew up visiting FunPlex, and are now struggling to imagine Houston without it. Because the former FunPlex building is in such a prominent location in southwest Houston, it is impossible for locals not to drive past it regularly, undoubtedly reminiscing about the good times they had there. According to a FOX 26 report on YouTube, the building is under new ownership, but it remains to be seen if it will reopen as any sort of entertainment venue that caters to its nostalgic '80s and '90s past.