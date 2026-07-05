These Once-Thriving Texas Amusement Parks Are Now Luring Nostalgic Adventurers

With four theme parks throughout the state, including Schlitterbahn, America's best family-friendly water park, Six Flags Entertainment Corp. is the dominant amusement park brand in Texas these days. Universal, which we consider one of the best theme parks in America, is also preparing to enter the Lone Star State with the opening of its new Universal Kids Resort in Frisco on July 1, 2026. Long before these big-name brands arrived, though, regional amusement parks and roadside attractions provided entertainment for Texas families. Many of these destinations existed for generations before they were replaced (sometimes literally) by bigger, more technologically advanced parks.

Some of these parks have been completely demolished, while others have been repurposed or left to the elements, drawing urban explorers and photographers with their weathered appearance. Whether you love theme park history or are fascinated by once-thriving destinations that no longer exist, there are plenty of Texas spots to check out. Here, we'll look at nine defunct Texas amusement parks that are now luring nostalgic visitors.

To put together this guide, we used a variety of sources, including news websites like Houston Public Media, FOX 26 Houston, KCBD, KFYO, and the Houston Chronicle. Additionally, travel websites and social media nostalgia pages, including Tripadvisor, Travel Texas, Roadside America, Texas Highways, and posts on Instagram, Reddit, and Facebook, were all used to gather firsthand accounts of these locations. Official websites for the Astroworld Museum, Forest Park Miniature Train, and Cascade Caverns provided additional details.