America's 12 Canyons That Are Best-Kept Secrets From Tourists

The Grand Canyon is probably one of the first to come to mind when we think of dramatic gorges in the U.S., but it's far from the only one. Utah brims with so many that there's a national park simply called Canyonlands, boasting some of the Southwest's most vibrant views. Even slot canyons like Antelope, located near Page, Arizona, can get crowded with tourists even though they're only accessible on guided tours. Thankfully, not all canyons get millions of visitors each year. Many are extremely remote but with astonishing views to offer if you make the trek. Others are simply more off the beaten track but with a few more amenities for an easy visit.

Below, tour 12 canyons across the West and Southwest that glow with distinctive character, from the deepest canyon on the continent to tucked-away, awe-inspiring slot canyons. You'll find some formal parks that are much quieter than places like the Grand Canyon or Arches National Parks, plus stunning wilderness areas managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). Whether you're driving through, looking for a hike, interested in a pack canoe trip, or simply aiming for one of those "wow" moments with your camera, read on for ideas for your next road trip.

We've focused on a range of canyons and park types for this list to include a spectrum of accessibility. Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, for example, is easier for the typical traveler to reach in a standard vehicle than Parunuweap Canyon in Utah, which requires a well-planned overnight hike to experience. The author has also gleaned some of the information shared below from her own travels to a few of these places, plus blogs, canyoneering websites, regional tourism sites, NPS.gov, FS.USDA.gov, and BLM.gov.