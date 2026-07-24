Unwritten Rules You Should Know Before Visiting Milwaukee
As Wisconsin's largest city, Milwaukee has seen dramatic change over the past century, transforming from its industrial roots on the shore of Lake Michigan to a thriving cultural hub. The city is home to about 560,000 people, but its metro area consists of nearly 1.6 million, making it a magnet for shopping, sports, food, the arts, and much more. And it's nestled squarely in the Midwest, defined by its perch on a Great Lake, its food and brewing heritage, friendly and hardworking people, and an array of museums, universities, historic sites, and pop culture clout.
I grew up just a couple of hours north of Milwaukee and have visited more times than I can count, each experience different from the last. From the Wisconsin State Fair, one of the best fairs in America for nostalgic fun, to art museums and frozen custard, the city and its suburbs have a lot to offer. It's also characterized by a variety of unique neighborhoods, each with its own vibe and attractions. Below, I've included 12 "unwritten rules" for visiting Milwaukee that will not only give you a good idea of what to expect, including practical tips, but also plenty of can't-miss destinations. There's no way to include everything here, but we hope this roundup gives you some good ideas and helps you prepare.
In addition to my own experiences as a Midwest native and regular Milwaukee visitor, we've also consulted local tourism sites, businesses, news outlets, Quora and Reddit discussions, and reviews and ratings from other visitors. Read on for tips and tricks for getting the most out of your visit to the Cream City.
Come hungry for a Bloody Mary
Milwaukee has turned the Bloody Mary into a work of culinary art, so much so that it's even sometimes referred to as the Bloody Mary capital of the world. If you're new to the city's version of the vodka-and-tomato juice concoction, you pretty much need to start at Sobelman's, a local institution. Its options are so robust that there's an entire menu, including the "Classic" with traditional garnishes, but you'd better bring your appetite for the rest. "The Bourbonado" has bacon-wrapped chicken, and "The Masterpiece" includes a hamburger slider. The burger on top is what set off the so-called "garnish war" in Milwaukee, with bars trying to outdo each other for the most enticing drink toppers.
Another must-try place for epic Bloody Marys is the West Allis Cheese & Sausage Shoppe at the Milwaukee Public Market. Wisconsin-made Nueske's bacon-infused vodka is the base for the "Breakfast Bloody," which includes a protein-packed hard-boiled egg, sausage stick, bacon slice, and mozzarella whips. There are plenty of other options at the Milwaukee Public Market — try distinctive versions at St. Paul Fish Company, Cafe Benelux, and David Alan Alan's Smokehouse & Saloon. But don't forget the chaser. This is half the fun with any Bloody Mary served in Milwaukee, and every bar does it slightly differently. You might get your choice of beer, such as Miller High Life, or a "shorty" such as Rhinelander or Hopewell's Lil' Buddy.
It's frozen custard, not ice cream
During Prohibition, when breweries were unable to sell their alcohol, they kept the lights on by branching out with different offerings. One of these items, frozen custard, was a hit right off the bat. It's distinguished from ice cream by the addition of egg yolks, and it originated on Coney Island. Wisconsin's love affair with it took off, and it remains a favorite to this day thanks in part to some of Milwaukee's iconic spots to grab a scoop. Gilles Frozen Custard opened in 1938, Leon's opened in 1942, and Kopp's began doling out in 1950 — and they're all still around.
It may be futile to try to determine which of these spots is "best" because they all have so much history and great flavor. That said, Milwaukee Magazine contributor Evan Musil tested all the city's top spots, finding something to enjoy about all of them. "But the oldest was the greatest," he says. "Gilles (est. 1938) excelled on all levels: luscious, creamy, cold and irresistible." Musil even sampled Culver's, a franchise-operated chain that publishes a monthly "flavor of the day" schedule for its frozen custard. Despite the options for "Turtle Dove" and raspberry cheesecake, I'm partial to classic chocolate. While not totally unique to Milwaukee, if you're visiting the Midwest for the first time and have never visited a Culver's, it's a solid choice for a quick meal. Honestly, I also love filling out the occasional survey at the bottom of my receipt and getting a free scoop of custard on my next visit.
Sit down to a fish fry on Friday and grab hot ham on Sunday
Wisconsin has the classic Friday fish fry on lock thanks to being a little fishing-obsessed, and people really love a good excuse to go out to a traditional supper club or a local bar on a Friday evening (arriving at 4 p.m. is not too early). Milwaukee is an exceptional place to find one. Traditionally a meal served during Lent, when Catholics don't eat meat on Fridays, the fish fry evolved into a true year-round custom. A basic one usually includes options for breaded cod and haddock, but the more well-rounded may also include options for perch, walleye, shrimp, catfish, bluegill, and more. Platters — you'll likely have enough for leftovers — are typically served with marbled rye bread, a choice of potato, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. Try Kegel's Inn, Swingin' Door Exchange, and St. Sebastian's Parish, which serves it only between October and May.
Friday isn't the only day with a special meal associated with it, though, and we have churchgoing folks to thank again. With Sunday morning comes hot ham and rolls. This is something you'll find throughout Wisconsin — a special service area for slicing fresh ham is set up in my local grocery store every Sunday — but Milwaukee is a hot spot. Bakeries, delis, and supermarkets get in on the action, where you typically purchase the ham and a pack of rolls to go. Try Grebe's Bakery, Lakeside Bakery, and — seriously — Piggly Wiggly.
Be on the lookout for shops in unexpected places
We already touched on Milwaukee Public Market, one of my favorite places to experience some of the city's best food vendors. It's a great place to take a culinary class, grab an artisan coffee from Milwaukee-founded Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co., or grab a bottle of wine. It's essentially a storefront full of dozens of other storefronts in the spirit of "the soul of Seattle," Pike Place Market. Then there's another kind of market that sits inside a former tannery complex called Hide House. The Milwaukee Makers Market is where you can shop for original art and craft pieces by local artists and makers. It's open every weekend, and a traveling version also pops up monthly at venues around the city, such as American Family Field and Discovery World, between spring and the holidays.
For an even more unusual shop location, you'll have to head south of downtown to Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. Yep, you heard that right — the unique location is home to Renaissance Books, the only used bookstore in the U.S. that's inside an airport. It has the feel of an indie shop but certainly not where you'd expect it. I love perusing the shelves while waiting for my flight, but you can head there anytime.
Check the festival calendar
Milwaukee is home to amazing cultural festivals, enough to earn it the moniker "City of Festivals," and you don't want to miss out. From Croatian Fest and the Milwaukee Film Festival to Black Arts Fest MKE and the Lakefront Festival of Art — and dozens more besides — there's a celebration for every artsy, culturally curious, or epicurean visitor. Bastille Days in mid-July is one of the country's largest French-themed festivals, and the city's also home to big, family-friendly German and Irish festivals. But the one that most people will have heard about also happens to be America's largest music festival.
Summerfest is such a big deal every summer, spanning nine days total, that its grounds are permanently installed along the Lake Michigan shoreline. It's a hub for discovering new acts and enjoying top-tier concerts by well-known artists. Some of the shows I've most enjoyed have been performed on small stages, but you can also head to larger headlining events at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, BMO Pavilion, Miller Lite Oasis, and more. The "Summerville" area presented by Johnsonville (yes, the Wisconsin-based bratwurst producer) has a more intimate vibe and emphasizes performances by Wisconsin acts. And inside the grounds, you'll also find a park with a playground, a sports zone, and plenty of food and drink vendors.
Don't go to the state fair without trying an Original Cream Puff
Although it's technically another type of festival, the Wisconsin State Fair deserves a shoutout all its own. Every August, the event takes over the fairgrounds in West Allis, a charming Milwaukee suburb known for its tasty eats just a 15-minute drive west of downtown. Like any good Midwestern fair, competitions cover a wide array of endeavors, from animal husbandry and agrarian practices to culinary and artistic pursuits. You'll find tons of attractions and activities for visitors of all ages, from weird and wacky food concoctions and competitive exhibits to livestock shows and musical performances on the main stage. See draft horses, dog agility contests, rabbit hopping, and more.
The Wisconsin State Fair's biggest claim to fame is its giant Original Cream Puffs, which are certainly large enough to share, but you wouldn't be blamed for wanting one all to yourself. A visit to the state fair isn't really complete without one, and next to frozen custard and the filled ring, danish-like kringle — Wisconsin's official state pastry — the cream puff is among the most iconic Wisconsin desserts.
Take advantage of brewery experiences
In the mid-19th century, a slew of German immigrants made Milwaukee their new home, and with them came knowledge of how to make beer. Many brands, a couple of which are still household names, were founded here: Schlitz, Blatz, Miller, and Pabst, among others. And while many of these no longer exist — Schlitz, which had been acquired by Pabst, held out until 2026 — the city's reputation as a brewing capital is still renowned. And numerous craft brewing spots produce a wide array of styles. Sprecher Brewery is in the suburb of Glendale, just north of downtown. It's perhaps most famous for its amazing root beer — seriously, try a Sprecher root beer float with frozen custard sometime, you'll thank me — but tours and tastings provide a glimpse of Milwaukee's "original craft brewery."
Additional local favorites to check out include Ope! in West Allis — its name a nod to the notorious Midwestern way of saying "Sorry!" or "Excuse me!" — and Lakefront Brewery, nestled in Milwaukee's trendy Riverwest neighborhood. A tour at Lakefront is one of the most entertaining, thanks in part to its ode to the classic sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," where one tour participant is selected to put a glove on the bottles of beer as they whiz by on the line, all to the tune of the show's theme song.
Be prepared for traffic and one-way streets
Milwaukee is intersected by a couple of major highways right downtown: Interstates 94, 794, and 43. As a kid, I remember my parents driving through, and they'd tell me to get ready for "Bridge City." All of the interchanges are truly a sight with the city skyline right next door, but they can also create a bit of chaos when things get backed up. If you're driving during rush hour or on a day that there's a Brewers baseball game, chances are, I-94 will get backed up. There are so many on-ramps and exits, including some left-hand ones, that it can feel especially hectic for first-time visitors.
The highways aren't the only thing that makes driving a little different in Milwaukee, as the other common way to get turned around is on one-way streets downtown. There aren't as many as there used to be, as the city has transformed many into fully two-way thoroughfares over the past several years. However, a few remain, and in that vein, safety when crossing the street is also always a big issue in Milwaukee, to the point where the city conducted a study to figure out how and where people crossed in relation to car crashes. All this is to say, practice an abundance of caution. When downtown, one alternative to getting around is to jump aboard the Hop MKE, a free streetcar that serves the Third Ward, Lakefront, Cathedral Square, and Burns Commons across from Veterans Park.
The Brewers experience isn't complete without tailgating
I've already alluded to the fact that traffic can get a bit congested around I-94 around Brewers game time, and that's because the stadium boasts nearly 42,000 seats and is a huge draw for baseball fans from around the region. I've only ever been to games where the giant, 10.5-acre roof is open, but on days when the weather is less than ideal, the whole thing can close to create an indoor setting. But the fun doesn't have to wait until the first inning starts, and fans certainly know how to make the most of game day.
Tailgating in Wisconsin and the Midwest is a huge pastime. Did you know that the Green Bay Packers, who made tailgating an item on every American football fan's bucket list, played a few games every season in Milwaukee between 1933 and 1994? Baseball games at American Family Field are also a spectacular place to party. Fans bring tables, grills, coolers, lawn chairs, and games, communing in the parking lot to eat, drink, and be merry. Even if you don't go all out, BYOB an hour or two before the game and walk around to say hello to other fans. Once you're in the stadium, don't miss iconic snacks like cream puffs, Johnsonville brats, and even deep-fried kringle.
You're missing out if you don't visit Milwaukee's museums
As Wisconsin's most populous city, Milwaukee is an obvious choice for some of the state's most comprehensive museums. Right on the lakeshore is one for architectural buffs and art lovers alike: the Milwaukee Art Museum. It features extensive collections across three buildings designed by visionaries Eero Saarinen, David Kahler, and Santiago Calatrava. The "wings" of the white, sail-like building open and close based on wind conditions, and are illuminated at night.
Milwaukee is also getting a brand-new history museum in 2027, replacing the well-loved Milwaukee Public Museum with a forward-thinking natural history destination called the Nature & Culture Museum of Wisconsin. In the meantime, you can still visit the original to wander through the butterfly garden or the "Streets of Old Milwaukee" exhibit and peer into iconic wildlife dioramas. If you prefer something on the smaller side, head to Villa Terrace Museum & Gardens for rotating art exhibitions and a glimpse into the affluent world of the Smith family. Another legendary family home, the Pabst Mansion, will transport you back to the late 19th century. Delve into solemn history at America's Black Holocaust Museum, take the children to the Discovery World aquarium, or take a peek at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.
Venture beyond downtown
Milwaukee has very distinctive neighborhoods that are defined by their layered histories, industries, and, in modern times, the interstates that crisscross the city. Downtown is where you'll find major museums and hotels, but be sure to also venture north, south, and west. It would take an entire article to describe what's great about all of the different neighborhoods, but one of my personal favorites has always been Riverwest, north of downtown and just west of the vibrant University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee campus. Bike or stroll along the Beerline Trail, a historic rail trail that used to transport, well, beer! Then grab great eats and drinks at places such as the funky Art Bar, Café Corazón for Mexican food, or the midday Sunday farmers market on Pierce Street.
The Third Ward is located directly south of downtown, and it's where you'll find the Milwaukee Public Market and more trendy shopping and restaurants. Continue south to the charming area of Bay View, which sits on the lakeshore. There's a seasonal beer garden in a 1930s bathhouse called South Shore Terrace, which is ideal for soaking up the sun. Or head to Humboldt Park for a weekly summer concert series called Chill on the Hill. Then, head west past Interstate 43 to Historic Mitchell Street, where you can stop into the Real Tinsel art gallery and grab a mixed drink at Bryant's Cocktail Lounge, which has been around since 1938.
Cool down by the lake
"It is not only cooler by the lake (Lake Michigan, that is), you are required to point that out in any weather discussion that occurs east of Madison or Wausau," shared a longtime Milwaukee resident on Quora. And area residents truly do flock to the city's sandy beaches on hot days to cool off and soak up some rays, and several are a big hit with families. North of downtown in the suburb of Shorewood, head to Atwater Park Beach, accessible down some steps, with playgrounds at both the upper and lower areas.
Just south of Lake Park is also the immensely popular Bradford Beach, with volleyball nets and a bar called The Dock. It's the largest public beach, and it can get very busy during the summer, but it's a Milwaukee experience like none other. And south of downtown, head to Bay View Park for a small sandy beach with equally stunning views of the lake.