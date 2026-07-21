The Best Fried Fish Spots Worth Visiting In Every State

There's a reason why fried fish lovers temporarily forget about calorie counts and all the hullabaloo about fried foods when feasting on their golden filets. The crispiness of a perfectly seasoned batter on the first bite, followed by that moment when the crunch gives way to tender, flaky fish on the inside is almost too much of a temptation. A major part of what we're enjoying is something the culinary world calls mouthfeel — the way a food's texture affects how much it's enjoyed. The inherent crunchiness of a high-quality fried fish has a mouthfeel that's both fresh and downright delicious.

In addition to a crunchy batter, the best fried fish filet also has well-balanced seasoning and is low on excess grease. The sides are also important. Creamy dishes that balance the crispiness, and simple, clean accompaniments are best — which explains why a rich coleslaw seems to pair so well with it! As we searched for the best fried fish spots in each state, we found that they all invariably had the perfect sides along for the ride. In terms of batter, a British-style fish and chips recipe tended to be a staple in many of these establishments (with some variations), and, perhaps unsurprisingly, catfish was the star in Southern states like Louisiana, where you can find one town that has been crowned the "Catfish Capital of the Universe."

To find the spots, we looked to the experts: travel, local, and foodie blogs, as well as other culinary publications. We then took the eateries they recommended and cross-referenced them with Tripadvisor and Google reviews to see how they ranked. Restaurants with the best reviews of the fried fish and a minimum of 4 stars made our list.