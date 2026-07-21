The Best Fried Fish Spots Worth Visiting In Every State
There's a reason why fried fish lovers temporarily forget about calorie counts and all the hullabaloo about fried foods when feasting on their golden filets. The crispiness of a perfectly seasoned batter on the first bite, followed by that moment when the crunch gives way to tender, flaky fish on the inside is almost too much of a temptation. A major part of what we're enjoying is something the culinary world calls mouthfeel — the way a food's texture affects how much it's enjoyed. The inherent crunchiness of a high-quality fried fish has a mouthfeel that's both fresh and downright delicious.
In addition to a crunchy batter, the best fried fish filet also has well-balanced seasoning and is low on excess grease. The sides are also important. Creamy dishes that balance the crispiness, and simple, clean accompaniments are best — which explains why a rich coleslaw seems to pair so well with it! As we searched for the best fried fish spots in each state, we found that they all invariably had the perfect sides along for the ride. In terms of batter, a British-style fish and chips recipe tended to be a staple in many of these establishments (with some variations), and, perhaps unsurprisingly, catfish was the star in Southern states like Louisiana, where you can find one town that has been crowned the "Catfish Capital of the Universe."
To find the spots, we looked to the experts: travel, local, and foodie blogs, as well as other culinary publications. We then took the eateries they recommended and cross-referenced them with Tripadvisor and Google reviews to see how they ranked. Restaurants with the best reviews of the fried fish and a minimum of 4 stars made our list.
Alabama: Zeke's Restaurant (Orange Beach)
Located near the Orange Beach Marina, Zeke's Restaurant serves up fried fish with a side of views of boats on the water. They also have an excellent Hook-and-Cook program, wherein diners can arrive at the restaurant with their catch from private or chartered fishing expeditions, then, the restaurant grills or fries it up for a sublime, straight-from-the-ocean meal. If catching your own fish isn't for you, order the classic Southern fish fry from the menu for crispy, cornmeal-battered grouper. Zeke's also has an almost-perfect, 4.9-star rating on Google.
Alaska: Alaska Fish House (Ketchikan)
You might have to wait in line before you dig into the perfectly-done fried fish at Alaska Fish House. Many previous diners agree that the locally-caught fish is worth the wait, especially if you order the crunchy halibut, cod, or silver salmon. The eatery's location on the waterfront, in downtown Ketchikan, is close enough to the pier to make it perfect for both visitors staying in town as well as cruisers. Their tasty eats, water views, and 4.5 stars on Google are sure to make your meal memorable.
Arizona: Buck & Rider (various locations)
Being in Arizona, Buck & Rider is not able to pluck its fish straight from the ocean — but it does the next best thing by flying it in every day to its Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Gilbert locations. Instead of the the typical cod or haddock, the restaurant uses Mediterranean Loup de Mer for their fried fish. The spot has 4.6 stars on Google, but be aware that the fried fish is only served during lunch and brunch. The Arizona restaurant is also expanding to Naples, Florida, and Houston, Texas in the next year or two.
Arkansas: Fisherman's Wharf Steak & Seafood (Hot Springs)
If you're going to have fried fish in Arkansas, it has to be catfish — one of the state's most iconic foods. We suggest you head to Fisherman's Wharf Steak & Seafood in Hot Springs. The golden filets are coated with a flavorful, golden batter that's never so heavy that it overpowers the distinct catfish taste. It can also be served as a sandwich and with sides, including fried okra, hush puppies, and more. The eatery has 4.5 stars on Google, so you know you're in for a treat.
California: Point Loma Seafoods (San Diego)
When your seafood comes from an eatery with its own fish market that gets local and imported catches every morning, you know you're in for a fresh experience. In addition to the high quality, the fried fish from Point Loma Seafoods in San Diego is known for its thin batter that remains perfectly crispy, allowing the Alaskan cod to shine as the main character. The fried fish can be had in a sandwich or on a plate with coleslaw and fries — and the restaurant has an amazing, 4.5-star rating on Google.
Colorado: Jack Quinn's Irish Pub and Restaurant (Colorado Springs)
If you like your fish and chips done the British way, Jack Quinn's Irish Pub and Restaurant in Colorado Springs may be your best bet. The golden fish is massaged in an alehouse beer batter before it's fried. When it's perfectly crispy, it's served with creamy tartar sauce, lemons, chips (as in fries), and some Mary Rose — a traditional British sauce. "The Mary Rose sauce is a nice addition but the fish has amazing flavor all by itself," raved a diner on Google, where the eatery has earned 4.6 stars.
Connecticut: The White Horse Country Pub & Restaurant (New Preston)
If you're one of those foodies who like your fish and chips lightly battered and served English-style with malt vinegar and tartar sauce, The White Horse Country Pub & Restaurant in New Preston has a table with your name on it. Cod is the default fish option, but the eatery will also substitute Massachusetts yellowtail sole, if you prefer. Either way, you're getting the fresh, classic fish you've been craving. With 4.6 stars on Google, it's worth finding out what The White Horse is all about.
Delaware: Matt's Fish Camp (various locations)
Previous patrons found some Matt's Fish Camp locations to be on the small side, but they agree that the fish and chips are big on both taste and portion-size. Guests particularly like how the fish is lightly battered to ensure crispiness on the outside. The menu doesn't stop at fried fish, though. If you enjoy other types of fried seafood, the eatery also serves shrimp, clam strips, and oysters in its special batter, depending on which location you choose. No wonder seafood lovers gave the establishment 4.6 stars on Google.
Florida: Harry's Seafood Bar & Grille (numerous locations)
With over 8,400 miles of coastline, it's almost a given that Florida, one of the top seafood regions in the U.S., would have numerous options for those craving fried fish. If you're looking for a kick, head to one of Harry's Seafood Bar & Grille's many locations for seafood smothered in Creole and Cajun flavors. Their fried fish comes with tons of cayenne, paprika, and more in every bite. Although there are plenty of excellent seafood eateries across the state, Harry's is still a good bet with its 4.6 stars on Google.
Georgia: Skippers' Fish Camp (Darien)
Although it has an extensive menu, Skippers' Fish Camp in Darien is known for a fried whole flounder dish that often impresses patrons with its perfectly crispy breading. Sitting right next to the Darien River in a town known for fishing, wildlife, and history, every meal comes with waterfront views that perfectly complement the fried grouper, oysters, and fish sandwiches that are also available on the menu. Skipper's Fish Camp also has 4.5 stars on Google.
Hawaii: Maui Fish 'n Chips (Maui)
When an eatery brands itself as a fish and chips place, you expect the fried fish to be exceptional. With 4.7 stars on Google and a colorful, casual decor, Maui Fish 'n Chips delivers exactly that. Guests enjoy the flavorful, non-greasy batter and some appreciate that cod isn't the only option. The menu offers fried ono and mahi, as well as different sides like rice, fries, salads, slaw, and more.
Idaho: Fresh Off The Hook Seafood (Boise)
Fresh Off the Hook Seafood in Boise boldly proclaims that its fish and chips are "legendary." And judging by its impressive 4.7-star rating on Google, they may be right. The list of fried fish on the menu includes Alaskan cod, halibut, and salmon. But it's the halibut and chips that reviewers recommend again and again. One reviewer on Google called it "the best I've had in years," so start with that if you end up having a meal there.
Illinois: The Dearborn (Chicago)
Over 500 foodies have mentioned The Dearborn's fish and chips on Google, so you know that this beloved Chicago eatery must know a thing or two about seafood. There's a good reason for its popularity (and impressive 4.7 stars): Its fish and chips emerged victorious when it went up against a version from renowned chef Bobby Flay on the Food Network's "Beat Bobby Flay" cooking competition. Needless to say, if you're after deliciously crispy fried fish in Illinois, you should stop here. Your entrée also comes with rainbow coleslaw, french fries, lemon, malt vinegar, and remoulade.
Indiana: The Log Inn (Haubstadt)
With its 4.6 stars on Google, The Log Inn in Haubstadt isn't just good: It's so good that it's the oldest restaurant in Indiana still in operation. You can't be in business that long without doing something right. The dining area make you feel like you're back in the 1800s and meals are served family-style with heaps of sides and mains on platters. The eatery's flaky and moist catfish is famous for its heavenly, seasoned batter that imparts the perfect crunch. Every order comes with coleslaw, mashed potatoes and gravy, veggies, and hot rolls with butter.
Iowa: The Mucky Duck Pub (Ames)
Can't have gluten? That's no problem at Mucky Duck Pub in Ames. Even if you order your fish gluten-free, you still won't sacrifice taste. Guests find the eatery's British-style fish and chips and fried fish sandwiches crunchy on the outside and flaky on the inside — no matter the preparation. The crisp factor is so high, one impressed reviewer on Google called it "tempura style," so the restaurant has clearly earned its 4.7 stars on Google.
Kansas: Blalock's Seafood Restaurant (Wichita)
Blalock's Seafood Restaurant in Wichita has a wide-ranging menu that contains several different options for fried seafood, including catfish, pollock, tilapia, salmon, shrimp, scallops, clams, and oysters. Round out your meal with classic sides like hush puppies, fries, coleslaw, and dipping sauce. Real seafood lovers will enjoy the combination platters if they can't decide on just one treat from the sea. Whatever you choose, you can expect your meal to be delicious, especially given Blalock's 4.7 stars on Google.
Kentucky: The Fish House (Louisville)
According to the restaurant's menu, your dinner choices include shrimp, clams, oysters, and, of course, tilapia, haddock, and catfish at the The Fish House in Louisville. The eatery also serves fried scrod and can ensure most of the fish and sides are prepared gluten-free, if desired. Not only does The Fish House have 4.6 stars on Google, but it also has an option for a whole pound of fried fish!
Louisiana: Roy's Catfish Hut (Kinder)
Sometimes the best food isn't found in the glitzy restaurants. Roy's Catfish Hut serves incredible fried fish from its humble location in Kinder. A section of the menu is wholly dedicated to catfish that's been coated with a signature blend of spices and then hand battered. There's also a thin-cut version — because true masters know that catfish that's been fried thin and crispy is irresistible to many fried fish lovers. Reviewers have given the eatery 4.6 stars on Google, so expect a truly satisfying experience.
Maine: Fisherman's Catch (Wells)
It takes a lot to impress savvy diners in a state known for seafood. Yet, the fried fish at Fisherman's Catch in Wells manages to do just that. "I always go into seafood restaurants expecting to be disappointed ... tried the haddock tacos which were also great. Little tiny spot with huge flavor," said a reviewer on Google, where the eatery has earned 4.6 stars. The fried haddock can be ordered in a taco, a sandwich, or as its own entree. Sides like fries, coleslaw, and corn on the cob serve as complements to your chosen main dish.
Maryland: Hook & Reel Cajun Seafood & Bar (various locations)
If you're in Maryland and hankering for fried fish done the Southern way, head to one of Hook & Reel Cajun Seafood and Bar's many locations. The eatery focuses on Cajun-spiced seafood, with fried fish being a main feature in its seafood baskets. Flounder and catfish are the top fish of choice and fries are the default side, though there are other options to choose from. Hook & Reel in Wheaton has an almost perfect 4.8 stars on Google for its culinary treats. Other locations have similar ratings and this is a chain that can be found nationwide.
Massachusetts: Boston Sail Loft (Boston)
Boston Sail Loft is arguably the best place for seafood in Boston, which is, incidentally, one of the best U.S. destinations to visit in 2026. Thanks to it's fried fish, the restaurant has earned 4.6 stars on Google, with one reviewer calling the dish "stellar ... so perfectly cooked they melted in my mouth." The restaurant is even bold enough to call its fried fish "Boston's best fish and chips." Hard to argue with that! In addition to fish and chips, the fried fish can be made as a sandwich or as part of a platter with fried shrimp, clams, scallops, and calamari.
Michigan: Scalawags Whitefish & Chips (various locations)
Scalawags Whitefish & Chips serves much more than its namesake fish. If you're craving other Great Lakes fish, freshly-caught perch and walleye are also on the menu. According to previous diners on Tripadvisor, if you order the fish and chips, you will get a substantial piece of fish coated in the perfect amount of batter that has been fried up nice and golden-brown. Scalawags has 4.5 stars on Google, and is known for having the most budget-friendly fried fish in the U.S. — so you'll get a great meal that won't break the bank.
Minnesota: The Anchor Fish & Chips (Minneapolis)
The once-vilified beef tallow has been back in favor since 2024, and The Anchor Fish & Chips in Minneapolis has fully embraced this ingredient (sorry to any strict pescatarians out there, though). The beef tallow creates an enhanced flavor and an extra flaky crust. The seafood is also wild-caught, so you can also expect to be served the healthy, sustainable fish here. Plus, the tasty tartar sauce is homemade! With its focus on quality, it's easy to see why the eatery has earned 4.7 stars on Google.
Mississippi: Taylor Grocery (Taylor)
Don't be fooled by Taylor Grocery's old building. Here, you're sure to find the kind of catfish that leaves you wanting more. The cornmeal batter is just right to impart that golden color that fried fish aficionados love. The crust is also never too heavy or greasy, ensuring that catfish remains the star of the dish. The fried catfish comes with hushpuppies and your choice of sides like coleslaw, fried okra, and green beans. The humble-looking eatery has 4.5 stars on Google and has even been recommended by the Michelin Guide. Not bad for a modest fish shack.
Missouri: Flat Creek Restaurants (various locations)
Fried catfish shows up all over the menus at Flat Creek Restaurants' many locations in Missouri. In the appetizer category, the fish is cut into bites, breaded, and served with tartar sauce. There's also a fried catfish sandwich. Or, you can order it in a basket with hush puppies. It's also featured in the combos, where it's fried golden and served with steak for an outstanding "surf 'n' turf" meal. Needless to say, if you're in Missouri, the eatery — which has 4.7 stars on Google — is the place to be for fried catfish in all sorts of iterations.
Montana: Crazy Mary's Fish-N-Chips (Billings)
With an almost perfect 4.8 stars on Google, the humble food truck that is Crazy Mary's Fish-N-Chips lives up to its reputation among locals as the best spot in the area for fried fish. The eatery serves its delights from a 6th Ave North address in Billings, but diners appreciate the seating provided inside a nearby building. One reviewer on Google called the eatery the "best place ever for Fish & Chips. You will not leave hungry. Large portion sizes." So, prepare for a deliciously filling meal if you stop by.
Nebraska: Shucks Fish House & Oyster Bar (various locations)
Whether you have the fish and chips or Icelandic haddock, Shucks Fish House and Oyster Bar boasts that its fried fish has the thinnest breading. You'll also find crunchy fish periodically on special menus. Past specials have seen a fish sandwich made with crispy grouper, beer-battered walleye, and a crispy rock cod sandwich. Regardless of when you choose to dine, fried fish will always be available — although oysters also feature heavily on the menu. The eatery has 4.6 stars on Google and has multiple locations in Nebraska.
Nevada: Pier 88 Boiling Seafood & Bar (Las Vegas)
Seafood boils are the main character at Pier 88 Boiling Seafood & Bar, a national chain with locations in Las Vegas. But the menu also features a good selection of fried seafood. If you're after fried fish, you'll have a choice between cornmeal-breaded catfish fillets and crunchy cod, both served with fries. The catfish is known to be crispy and well-seasoned, so go for that if you're craving a savory crunch. The Pier 88 on Spring Mountain Road in Las Vegas has 4.6 stars on Google, but all of the Nevada locations score above 4 stars.
New Hampshire: Goldenrod Restaurant (Manchester)
Seafood isn't Goldenrod Restaurant's only purveyance, but you couldn't tell from the quality of its fried fish. The fried haddock at this Manchester establishment was lauded as "the freshest around" by a diner on Google, where the restaurant also has 4.5 stars. As of January 2026, the haddock plate fetched a price of $24.25 ($14.46 for a sandwich), but one reviewer says it's "absolutely worth every penny." If you order, it's complemented by sides of coleslaw and fries — but you can order other sides. Finish off your meal by choosing from 36 flavors of ice cream or a slice of pie.
New Jersey: Keyport Fishery (Keyport)
When Keyport Fishery says it has "the freshest seafood on the Jersey Shore," it means the fish comes straight from the local fish market (which is in the same building). With a whole section of the menu dedicated to fried fish, diners will have plenty of options. Practically everything from whiting to flounder is on offer, all wild-caught, except for the tilapia. Fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce, and lemon usually accompany the fish. The eatery can be found in Keyport (of course) and has 4.6 stars on Google.
New Mexico: Two Fools Tavern (Albuquerque)
Two Fools Tavern in Albuquerque serves all sorts of Irish delicacies, but it's the fish and chips that boasts an award, according to the eatery. The ale-battered and sustainably-caught haddock is served with a delicious homemade apple coleslaw, tartar sauce, and french fries. Those who try the crispy fish inevitably sing the highest praise, whether it's seasoned restaurant review bloggers or Tik Tok foodies. The trend of high commendations continues on Google, where the pub has earned 4.6 stars.
New York: Sammy's Fish Box (Bronx, NYC)
City Island, located in the Bronx, is probably the nearest thing to a classic fishing village you'll likely find within the five boroughs. It's also where you'll discover some of New York's most popular fried fish. With 4.3 stars on Google, Sammy's Fish Box serves all kinds of fried seafood; the list of options is among the most extensive we've seen. Whole fish lovers will find branzino, porgies, red snapper, striped bass, and more — all fried perfectly. Whichever fish you choose will also come in big portions, so come hungry.
North Carolina: Jay's Seafood Restaurant (Albemarle)
You'll want to head to Jay's Seafood Restaurant in Albemarle if you always want just one more piece of fried fish. The homey eatery, which has earned 4.6 stars on Google, is known nationally for its all-you-can-eat seafood buffet. And, it's true: The buckets of seafood options seem bottomless. You'll want to loosen your belt when you see the heaps of flounder and catfish, because you might be going back for seconds and maybe even thirds. According to one Tripadvisor review, the "flounder, shrimp and catfish were all fried just right."
North Dakota: Beer & Fish Company (Fargo)
The fish and chips served at Beer & Fish Company in downtown Fargo is just as enticing as the restaurant's modern decor. Known for being succulent and moist inside while maintaining a perfectly crispy exterior, the hand-breaded cod, halibut, and walleye should hit the spot for even the most fastidious fried fish lover. A range of savory and spicy dips, along with fries and coleslaw, complete the experience. With 4.6 stars on Google, the other fare should also be equally delicious — whether that's the seafood tacos, the pastas, or the beer.
Ohio: Berardi's Family Kitchen (Sandusky)
Berardi's Family Kitchen has earned 4.7 stars on Google, thanks, in part, to Berardi's legendary french fries. But the hand-breaded, Lake Eerie yellow perch and haddock also hold their own. One reviewer on Google was quite impressed, saying, "Just had the Lake Erie Yellow Perch for lunch, best I have had since a home cooked fresh caught batch in 2001." The fried perch can also be had in a sandwich. And with Berardi's pies being almost as famous as the fries, finishing up with a sweet slice may be a good idea too.
Oklahoma: White River Fish Market & Restaurant (various locations)
The fresh fish from its onsite market forms the base for White River Fish Market & Restaurant's menu. Whole flounder, grouper, red snapper, and catfish are just a few of the delicious fried fish options. If you go, try the catfish or the cod, two standouts among the sea of delicious options (if you forgive the pun). With its freshly-sourced fish, as well as hushpuppies and other sides, the eatery has earned 4.6 stars on Google.
Oregon: South Bay Wild Fish House (Astoria)
The fact that Oregon's top coastal town has some of the freshest, most delicious fried fish shouldn't be surprising. When you order fried fish from South Bay Wild Fish House in Astoria, you'll be getting the best fish possible as most of the seafood here is freshly-caught by the family that owns the restaurant. "I ordered ling cod fish 'n chips from the specials board. The fish was caught that morning," said one past guest. Fresher is always better, which is probably why South Bay Wild Fish House also has 4.6 stars on Google.
Pennsylvania: The Pub Chip Shop (Pittsburgh)
The best move when dining at Pub Chip Shop is to order the beer-battered haddock with fries on a bap roll. But if it strikes your fancy, you can also get the tacos or the fish and chips as well. Either way, the fried fish is always tender and flaky inside while remaining crunchy on the outside. The Pittsburgh destination serves British fare, so the fish and chips are much like the type you'd get in merry old London, and with 4.7 stars on Google, it's probably going to satisfy your craving for crunchy goodness.
Rhode Island: Amaral's Fish & Chips (Warren)
Warren, Rhode Island is a tiny harbor town that's particularly known for its oyster shacks, but Amaral's Fish & Chips is one of the state's more popular seafood eateries with the distinction of serving the state's best fried fish. Past guests have heaped praise on this restaurant over the years, calling the fried fish "award winning and always fresh," on Google. The fish and chips come with fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce and Amaral's has earned 4.7 stars on Google — more proof it deserves being called "Rhode Island's Best."
South Carolina: Gilligan's Seafood Restaurant (various locations)
Gilligan's Seafood Restaurant offers fried fish all over its menu. If you're into tacos, their grouper tacos come with the crunchy fish, sweet chili sauce, and coleslaw. If fish and chips are more your speed, rest assured that they also offer this classic dish. Add the golden-fried grouper fingers in the appetizer category, or the fried flounder sandwich, and you may just find yourself spoiled for choices. The bright eatery has many locations around South Carolina and the John's Island location has earned 4.2 stars on Google.
South Dakota: Firehouse Brewing Company (Rapid City)
Fun fact: Firehouse Brewing Company is famous for its historic location in Rapid City's first firehouse. But if you're a fried fish connoisseur, the fact that will matter to you the most is the eatery's boast that its fish and chips are voted the "best in town." The beer-battered cod, which is Atlantic-caught and fried golden brown, regularly gets recommended by both longtime local bloggers and visitors passing through. Plus, the restaurant has earned a 4-star rating on Google.
Tennessee: Hagy's Catfish Hotel Restaurant (Shiloh)
Hagy's Catfish Hotel, located in Shiloh, has been serving catfish since the 1930s, making it one of the oldest catfish restaurants in Tennessee. Today, the catfish and hushpuppies have gained icon status. The fried catfish can be ordered whole, as lightly-breaded filets, or inside hard shell tacos. A fan on Google called their meal the "best whole fried catfish in Tennessee, maybe in the whole South," while another Google reviewer called the filets "truly excellent." Whichever you order from the 4.6-star restaurant, your meal should hit the spot.
Texas: Flying Fish (various locations)
Any kind of fried fish you order at Flying Fish will fulfill your need for crispy deliciousness. With a consistent 4.3 and 4.4 stars across most of the chain's Texas locations on Google, you're likely in for an excellent meal wherever you choose to dine. Although there are several fish options, the catfish is overwhelmingly mentioned as a favorite among past diners. Their delicious sides include fried okra, pickled green tomatoes, and more. And like any good fried fish joint, hushpuppies and fries come standard with the fried baskets. Flying Fish locations can also be found in Arkansas.
Utah: Summerhay's Halibut N Chips (Salt Lake City)
You may find the haddock at Summerhay's Halibut N Chips to be more substantial than the halibut, but both will come with the perfect level of crispiness on the outside while staying moist and tender when you get to the core. Both also come with steak fries and either coleslaw or salad. If you're truly famished, you can also order a combo with fried shrimp. This Salt Lake City eatery has earned 4.3 stars on Google and has a deep fried halibut sandwich you may also want to try.
Vermont: Union Jack's (Burlington)
Vermont is a foodie destination replete with trails dedicated to cheese, craft beers, and wine. If you ever get a hankering for fried fish while exploring those culinary paths, go to Union Jack's in Burlington for some of the best fish and chips in the state. As evidenced by the United Kingdom flag on the sign at the entrance, this is a classic, British-style fish and chips shop. The fish of choice is haddock and it's covered in a house-made beer batter before being fried and served with hand-cut chips (a.k.a. fries) and house made tartar sauce. Perhaps unsurprisingly, this eatery has a high rating of 4.7 stars on Google.
Virginia: Croaker's Spot (various locations)
You know a restaurant is serious about fried fish when it serves the golden delight for breakfast. Croaker's Spot serves fried salmon cakes or fish filets with eggs, grits, and cornbread in the early hours. Later in the day, fried fish salads and fried catfish dinners start showing up on the menu as well. For a twist, try the Eggleston's Fry Fish Boat, a dish consisting of golden filets served with a special sauce infused with onions and green peppers. Croaker's Spot is a local favorite in both Richmond and Petersburg, and both locations have 4.3 stars on Google.
Washington: Local Tide (Seattle)
Located in Seattle, Local Tide is considered one of Washington state's best fried fish spots, according to The Infatuation. The dover filet and fries are a particular highlight, especially for their light and crispy batter. The filets also come thinly sliced, so the fish stays moist in the middle and crunchy around the edges. The salt and pepper home fries accompanying it are equally delicious. The menu also serves up a fried fish sandwich for those seeking an alternative and the restaurant has earned an almost perfect 4.8 stars on Google.
West Virginia: Coleman's Fish Market (Wheeling)
Coleman's Fish Market has been serving up crispy, made-from-scratch fish sandwiches since 1914. And you know their food is good because there is even a fish market in the same location. Fresh catches of fish come in every few days and make their way into sandwiches, fish fingers, and the other seafood dishes on the menu. The sandwiches, in particular, get the most mentions on Google, where reviews praising their freshness are common: "I had a fish sammie ... It was like being at the beach minus the sand," said one past guest. The eatery serves its sandwiches on plain bread slices and has 4.6 stars on Google.
Wisconsin: The Old Fashioned (Madison)
If you're looking for a classic, Wisconsin-style fish fry, you should head to The Old Fashioned in Madison. For the uninitiated, this dish is a traditional meal that features freshwater fish from one of Wisconsin's many lakes, as well as some style of potatoes, rye bread, lemon, and other typical sides. In this eatery's case, the lake fish is walleye, lake perch, or cod, with sides of poppy seed coleslaw, the aforementioned rye bread, matchstick fries, and a house-made tartar sauce. The menu also offers a sandwich made with beer-battered walleye and this restaurant has 4.5 stars on Google.
Wyoming: Rocky Mountain Seafood (Afton)
Rocky Mountain Seafood's fried fish comes in the form of fish and chips served with fries and coleslaw. Haddock, halibut, and cod are among your different fish options, but the halibut is popular with the seafood lovers who flock here. Seafood lovers can also get fried clam strips, shrimp, calamari strips, and more. Not bad for a landlocked state! And with the restaurant's 4.7 stars on Google, all the dishes may be so good you end up ordering a bit of everything.