9 Easily Accessible US Islands For An Affordable Vacation

The U.S. is home to thousands of islands that vary vastly in size and terrain. And we're not just talking warm-weather destinations like those in the Gulf or off the country's southeastern coast, but also remarkable Great Lakes destinations and archipelagoes in the Pacific Northwest. Some are really out there, requiring a long plane ride or a series of ferries, which can put your itinerary-planning skills to the test. Others are popular vacation destinations where resort stays and upscale experiences can cost a pretty penny and even be prohibitive, especially during peak seasons. Here, though, we're interested in where accessibility meets affordability. There are plenty of islands that are both easy to get to and budget-friendly, which brings us to the diverse list of nine we've shared below.

All of the islands listed here offer plenty to fill at least a few days, making for great vacation ideas. Because the U.S. is so vast, we've considered accessibility from the nearest mainland. Needless to say, if you're trying to reach an island from across the country, it'll take a bit more effort. And in terms of affordability, you'll find a spectrum of options. Even in places like Key Largo, where it's certainly not difficult to spend money, there are ample ways to get a lot out of the experience on a budget.

The nine islands below span the Pacific, Atlantic, Gulf, and the Great Lakes, all with very different types of attractions and things to see and do. Some double as national parks or lakeshores, while others are more developed as towns. In addition to the author's experiences visiting several of these places, we've also consulted regional tourism sites, official park and business resources, and visitor reviews on sites like Tripadvisor, Yelp, and Google.