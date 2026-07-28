9 Easily Accessible US Islands For An Affordable Vacation
The U.S. is home to thousands of islands that vary vastly in size and terrain. And we're not just talking warm-weather destinations like those in the Gulf or off the country's southeastern coast, but also remarkable Great Lakes destinations and archipelagoes in the Pacific Northwest. Some are really out there, requiring a long plane ride or a series of ferries, which can put your itinerary-planning skills to the test. Others are popular vacation destinations where resort stays and upscale experiences can cost a pretty penny and even be prohibitive, especially during peak seasons. Here, though, we're interested in where accessibility meets affordability. There are plenty of islands that are both easy to get to and budget-friendly, which brings us to the diverse list of nine we've shared below.
All of the islands listed here offer plenty to fill at least a few days, making for great vacation ideas. Because the U.S. is so vast, we've considered accessibility from the nearest mainland. Needless to say, if you're trying to reach an island from across the country, it'll take a bit more effort. And in terms of affordability, you'll find a spectrum of options. Even in places like Key Largo, where it's certainly not difficult to spend money, there are ample ways to get a lot out of the experience on a budget.
The nine islands below span the Pacific, Atlantic, Gulf, and the Great Lakes, all with very different types of attractions and things to see and do. Some double as national parks or lakeshores, while others are more developed as towns. In addition to the author's experiences visiting several of these places, we've also consulted regional tourism sites, official park and business resources, and visitor reviews on sites like Tripadvisor, Yelp, and Google.
Chincoteague Island (Virginia)
The legendary Chincoteague Island was imprinted on the hearts and minds of many young readers by children's author Marguerite Henry. Her classic book, "Misty of Chincoteague," is based on a true story revolving around the famous feral horses of its namesake island and its neighbor, Assateague Island. The horses are beloved denizens of this area, and every July, the annual Pony Swim takes place as locals usher the wild creatures across the Assateague Channel before the auction.
Chincoteague is home to a bustling island community and also serves as a gateway to Assateague Island National Seashore. And there's no need to hop on a ferry, as it's all accessible via causeway. Visit the historic Captain Timothy Hill House, a restored circa 1800 log home, where admission is free, but donations are welcome. Or head just across the channel to sandy Chincoteague Beach or Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge, where you can explore 15 miles of trails.
You'll find a handful of fairly affordable hotels in the community of Chincoteague, with rates under $150 per night, such as Spark by Hilton and the Chincoteague Inn. There's also camping right on the beach on Assateague Island for $40 per night if you fancy communing with nature a bit more. Good eats are accessible — and mobile — as Chincoteague is quite a haven for food trucks. Cosa Pizza specializes in wood-fired brick oven pies that are crowd pleasers, all priced under $20. And Having a Meltdown is all about cheesy sandwich melts. The island is also famous for its namesake oysters, which you can find at the Ropewalk Chincoteague. Despite the food's reputation as a delicacy, Ropewalk's happy hour is a steal with buck-a-shuck deals at the bar during the afternoons, Monday through Friday.
Mount Desert Island (Maine)
Sticking to the Eastern Seaboard but highlighting an entirely different vibe, Maine's Mount Desert Island is a spectacular place to explore. It's also largely encompassed by Acadia National Park, which is famous for its mountainous terrain, dozens of miles of hiking trails, and historic carriage roads. It's also really easy to get to, as it's connected to the mainland by State Route 3. If you have your RV in tow or are looking for fairly affordable seaside lodging, head to a campsite or small cabin at the Bar Harbor/Oceanside KOA.
Mount Desert Island is home to the charming town of Bar Harbor, one of America's most affordable tourist destinations. Lobster is always a treat, but if you're going to enjoy the tasty crustacean, there's no better place to do it. Prices will fluctuate with market prices, but iconic spots like The Travelin' Lobster serve fresh catch. For something a little more reasonable, though, head to the aptly named Lunch for craft sandwiches that are all $15 or less.
The national park is really where the value comes in on Mount Desert Island. The entrance fee is $35 for a standard vehicle, and that's good for seven consecutive days. (If you plan to visit numerous national parks throughout the year or make return visits, the America the Beautiful pass is a great value for $80 annually.) Camping is available in two National Park Service-managed campgrounds on the island, the most popular being Blackwoods, where sites are just $30. Join a ranger-led program, go swimming at one of two beaches, or hike along the stunning Ocean Trail, which stretches 2.2 miles one way.
Washington Island (Wisconsin)
An easy, scenic, 30-minute car ferry ride from the tip of Wisconsin's Door Peninsula transports you to a destination that feels locked in time. Washington Island is a lovely Lake Michigan island with festivals, beaches, and seafood, and there's plenty to explore. The ferry runs all year, but summer is when it's a real treat — and easiest to reach. Ferries run just about every half-hour all day between mid-June and early September, with additional evening journeys on weekends, and the standard adult round-trip rate is $16. Cars are an additional $30, with some additional fees for oversized vehicles such as RVs. And because it's a small island with a lot of private properties, overnight stays average around $200 per night at inns. But one affordable, family-friendly option is Washington Island Campground, where sites with water and electric hookups are only $45.
Washington Island is a crown jewel of Door County's rich Scandinavian heritage. A replica of a 12th-century Norwegian church called the Stavkirke is a marvel of timber construction and is free to visit. Stop into one of the island's historic schoolhouses to check out the Art & Nature Center, which features a gallery of local artists' work next to a room with displays of Wisconsin critters, including an active beehive. From here, it's a short walk to Schoolhouse Beach, which is distinctive for its smooth pebbles. Then, take a stroll around Fragrant Isle Lavender Farm & Shop, where the blooms are usually most brilliant in July and August, before joining the "Bitters Club" at Nelsen's Hall by downing a shot of bitters and stamping your thumbprint — in bitters, of course! — on the membership certificate.
San Juan Island (Washington)
Amid the incredible archipelago of more than 170 islands that make up the San Juan Islands, its eponymous one is the easiest to reach. It's also located in the Salish Sea, just west of Anacortes, the area's gateway with shops and charming festivals. This is where you'll hop the Washington State Ferry to Friday Harbor, with a one-way fare of $18 for adults. Taking just a little more than an hour, it's possible to visit San Juan Island just for the day, but it's ideal for spending at least a night or two. Fortunately, there are budget-friendly ways to do that, too.
Right in Friday Harbor, post up at the delightfully funky Orca Inn, where rooms can often be found for under $150 on travel booking sites like Booking.com and Hotels.com. There are plenty of other vacation hotels and inns to choose from, too, but you can also find camping at San Juan County Park on the western side of the island, with spectacular views across the Haro Strait to Vancouver Island.
About 5 miles north of the campground, wander the grounds of English Camp, part of San Juan Island National Historical Park, which marks the place British troops set up camp in 1859 when both Americans and the English were present on the island. The park, which is free to visit, also has several beaches, more than 20 miles of hiking trails, and kayak launches for those who can't resist an island paddle. And if you want to check out a breadth of areas on the island, hop on a bike or take a spin in the car along the San Juan Scenic Byway, which passes points of interest like historic farms and vineyards, Lime Kiln Point State Park, Roche Harbor, and more.
Vashon Island (Washington)
A couple of hours south of San Juan Island, just west of Seattle and easily reachable from there, is Vashon Island in Puget Sound. You'll find a lovely communal vibe that merges nature and Pacific Northwest culture, complete with farm stands, beaches, independently owned restaurants, affordable camping, and interesting stays that aren't too outrageously priced. Washington State Ferries routes connect from three locations: Tacoma, Seattle, and the Olympic Peninsula. A one-way adult fare is $7.60, as of this writing, and a bike surcharge is only $1. There's also fast service operated by King County Water Taxi from Seattle, with a competitive standard rate of $7 and no extra fee for bikes.
If you're up for a rustic cabin stay or camping, the family-run AYH Ranch is a solid choice, where a tent site can be as little as $25, and a glamping cabin is $125. Another memorable option is the Keeper's Quarters at Point Robinson Lighthouse on Maury Island (Vashon and Maury are technically connected via a small isthmus). Opt for the moodier offseason, when nightly rates run $258 to $357 per night, with a two-night minimum. That may not sound cheap, but it's an excellent value for the location if you're traveling with a group — the largest option fits up to six — and the views are exceptional.
When you're rested, head out on a hunt for one of the six legendary Northwest Trolls by Danish artist Thomas Dambo, take a bike ride or a tranquil walk along the shore at Jensen Point Park, attend weekly free concerts in Ober Park throughout the midsummer, and peruse local goods and gifts at the farmers market at Vashon Village Green every Saturday during the warmer months, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dauphin Island (Alabama)
At 14 miles long, the spear-shaped Alabama destination of Dauphin Island is a Gulf Coast paradise you can experience affordably. It's only 1.75 miles wide at its broadest point, so the views are never far. And it's very easy to reach via a 3-mile bridge. You can also take the Mobile Bay Ferry from Fort Morgan at Mobile Point, which arguably offers a more scenic way to reach the island — ideal if you're an avid birdwatcher — but takes about 40 minutes. It's only $6 per person one-way, and cars are $15. Once you're on the island, another must-see for birdwatchers is the Audubon Bird Sanctuary, which preserves nearly 140 acres of diverse coastal habitat and has a 3-mile trail system.
Dauphin Island is all about relaxed, family-friendly vibes. Take your pick from four public beaches: West End, Bienville, Middle, and East End. Just behind East End is the Historic Fort Gaines, a Civil War-era fort that's well worth a self-guided tour (adult admission is $10, and children aged 5 to 12 are $5). History buffs may also enjoy the unique Indian Shell Mound Park on the north side of the island, where archaeologists uncovered evidence of Indigenous occupation dating back at least 3,200 years.
When you've worked up an appetite, stop into Capt'n Snapper's Marina Bar & Grill or Pirate's Bar & Grill for burgers and comfort favorites, and of course, seafood. When you're ready to drop your bags, head to the charming Gulf Breeze Motel, where rates are $144 for a standard room during peak season. There's even a campground on Dauphin Island that makes it easy to stay if you have your RV in tow. The campground asks to call for rates, but the last published price someone recorded on Campendium was $65.
Anastasia Island (Florida)
Just across the Matanzas River from St. Augustine, America's oldest city full of historic charm, sits the beautiful barrier island called Anastasia. Reachable by car across two major bridges, one at the north end and another at the south end of the island, it's very accessible. Fortunately for budget-minded travelers, St. Augustine is a popular vacation spot, so there also are plenty of lodging options at many price points, including many that are reasonable. Check out several mid-tier chains like Hilton Garden Inn, Courtyard by Marriott, and others that sometimes have rates less than $100 per night. In Anastasia State Park, standard campsites are $28, situated in the shade of a beautiful wooded hammock. There's even a burger stand in the park — Island Beach Shop and Grill — which is a great spot to refuel and grab a souvenir.
Anastasia Island is home to a beautiful state park with white sand beaches, wildlife, and camping, which is an ideal way to escape the summer crowds in town. You'll find the towering St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum with its iconic black-and-white stripes, which you can see from many points on the island without having to pay the $17.95 admission price, although that will provide access to several exhibitions and a climb up the tower itself. Even more history can be found just past the island's south tip at Fort Matanzas National Monument, which is accessible by ferry from the visitor center located on Anastasia Island. Both entry to the park and the ferry are free, and journeys run between Thursday and Monday.
Padre Island (Texas)
Off the Gulf Coast of Texas stretches the world's longest barrier island, skirted by miles of sandy beaches and sea views. Padre Island is 113 miles long and also boasts the longest stretch of undeveloped beach at 70 miles, thanks to the preservation efforts of Padre Island National Seashore. It's a haven for birdwatchers, beachcombers, and swimmers, not to mention a great spot to fish, take a 4x4 vehicle for a spin "down-island," and camp. Fees range from $8 to $14 for campsites at the park's two developed campgrounds. Corpus Christi is also right across the channel at the northern end, connected via the John F. Kennedy Memorial Causeway.
Padre Island is a bit of a "twofer," as it's technically split into north and south regions, each with its own causeways. South Padre Island is accessible via the Queen Isabella Causeway from Port Isabel, one of southern Texas' oldest cities, and this is the part of the island where you'll find most development, although swaths of it are also preserved for vulnerable wildlife. It's an especially popular destination in the winter, when the Gulf shores provide a warm respite from colder temperatures elsewhere, but in the offseason, hotels are quite affordable — often well under $150. There are also hundreds of RV spots with full hookups at the scenic Isla Blanca Park.
When you arrive, head straight to Mahi Nic for loaded fries and burgers, or dig into a seafood boil platter to go from Llamas SPI food truck. Follow the Sea Turtle Art Trail around town, where you can spot artist-designed turtle sculptures. Then, head to the beach, walk along the beautiful Laguna Madre Nature Trail boardwalk, and see the fireworks from Henrietta's Bayfront Restaurant every Friday night.
Key Largo (Florida)
The Florida Keys aren't exactly known for being an affordable place to go, with hotel rates in Key West known to skyrocket during peak season and there simply being a lot of demand for a fairly small total area across the inhabited islands. Those accessible by road are connected by a whopping 42 bridges along U.S. Highway 1, and the archipelago stretches about 220 miles total. Key Largo is the largest of them all, reachable in just a little more than a half-hour's drive from the city of Homestead.
Key Largo is home to two state parks, Dagny Johnson Key Largo Hammock Botanical State Park and John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park. The former is a spectacular spot to walk along shady tropical nature trails, and it's only $2.50 per person to visit. The other is a draw for glass-bottom boat tours and snorkel adventures, plus camping. It's $8 per vehicle, plus 50 cents per person, and campsites are $36 per night, which includes electrical hookups. The boat tours can be a little pricey at $55 for a standard adult ticket, but fortunately, there are plenty of budget-friendly ways to experience this beachy oasis. Fishing is allowed from shore in designated places, there are three nature trails, and a couple of beaches are ideal for a swim.
The Florida Keys are a spectacular place to see wildlife, and the Laura Quinn Wild Bird Sanctuary is a great place to learn about the region's feathered denizens. The refuge cares for more than 40 birds, and it's free to visit, but a $10 donation is suggested. When you've worked up an appetite, head to Doc's Diner for a classic breakfast or comforting lunch, or head to Keys Bite for zesty Mexican flavors.