Unwritten Rules You Should Know Before Visiting Houston

Houston is one of the most popular cities in Texas — and for good reason. The multi-faceted destination has been nicknamed both "The Energy Capital of The World" because of its large energy sector. Some call it "Space City" in ode to its longtime association with NASA and the Apollo space missions. And, of course, it has a renowned art and museum scene that rivals New York City, expansive green spaces, and plenty of things to do. Whether your upcoming trip is for business or pleasure, you'll find whatever you're looking in Houston.

While navigating the city, you'll find that your adventures can come with unexpected side effects. The abundance of green spaces can painfully affect some visitors. If you hop on the highway for a day trip, you may find yourself subject to the ire of locals if you don't respect some of the unofficial rules of the road. And forget public transportation, that will only work in a few circumstances.

That said, those travel hiccups are certainly worth it — and can be avoided with a little preparation. Houston also has much to like! After all, it's one of America's most diverse cities, offering plenty of free things to do (even those renowned museums, if you visit at the right time) as well as delightful cuisine that goes beyond Tex-Mex. We consulted local news sources and official tourism boards, as well as advice from locals on Reddit, in order to round up these unwritten rules you'll want to know before your trip to Houston. Here's the scoop on what to expect.