How To Plan And Pay For An Entire Trip To Europe With Points

Points and miles have always been a mysterious facet of the travel world. For years, the only travelers with any way to earn a meaningful number of them were business flyers — loyal to an airline and bouncing around the country or globe on a regular basis. But that's no longer the case, with millions of Americans now racking up hundreds of thousands, if not millions, over the years as credit card perks.

But despite the high numbers of active earners, redeeming points for free travel is an intentionally and increasingly complicated affair. It makes sense — why would credit card companies and airlines want everyone grabbing high-value redemptions? They make it just accessible enough to promote the concept of free travel, while throwing just enough obstacles in the way that the majority of their customers give up long before they make their first strong award redemption.

I've been in the space for over a decade, both as a consumer and a points expert documenting the best ways to use points to travel the world for free. At the peak of my own powers, I was saving around $10,000 a year in travel while flying around the world full-time. I know the ins and outs of the points system, and I want to walk you through an award redemption, from the planning stages through opening cards, all the way to purchasing your flights and hotels. For the sake of keeping things on target, I'll imagine we're booking a trip from New York to Europe, but the same blueprint can be applied anywhere else.