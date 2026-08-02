How To Plan And Pay For An Entire Trip To Europe With Points
Points and miles have always been a mysterious facet of the travel world. For years, the only travelers with any way to earn a meaningful number of them were business flyers — loyal to an airline and bouncing around the country or globe on a regular basis. But that's no longer the case, with millions of Americans now racking up hundreds of thousands, if not millions, over the years as credit card perks.
But despite the high numbers of active earners, redeeming points for free travel is an intentionally and increasingly complicated affair. It makes sense — why would credit card companies and airlines want everyone grabbing high-value redemptions? They make it just accessible enough to promote the concept of free travel, while throwing just enough obstacles in the way that the majority of their customers give up long before they make their first strong award redemption.
I've been in the space for over a decade, both as a consumer and a points expert documenting the best ways to use points to travel the world for free. At the peak of my own powers, I was saving around $10,000 a year in travel while flying around the world full-time. I know the ins and outs of the points system, and I want to walk you through an award redemption, from the planning stages through opening cards, all the way to purchasing your flights and hotels. For the sake of keeping things on target, I'll imagine we're booking a trip from New York to Europe, but the same blueprint can be applied anywhere else.
1. Set your financial boundaries
If you're completely new to points, miles, and credit cards, this is vital. The boundaries you set will dictate the success or failure of your process and, in a worst-case scenario, could leave you in serious debt. Before you do anything else, take a little time to sit down and consider why you're hoping to use points, and the means you have with which to earn and use them.
The biggest factor to consider is your income and the amount you already spend on travel. If things are a little tight, and you likely wouldn't spend any money currently on a trip, you need to tread carefully. Analyze and make a note of your monthly outgoings, your credit score, and the amount of money you spend on travel. Keep these all in mind as you move through the process to ensure you don't have any problems. If things are rough and you already have some debt, I'd strongly advise dealing with that first, getting yourself afloat, then circling back around when you're more secure.
If you're in a good position to move forward, set boundaries for your hypothetical trip. How much money are you willing to spend on a regular trip? How much of the upcoming trip are you comfortable covering? Do you want the entire trip covered by points? Do you just want your flights paid for? Do you want to fly business instead of economy and keep everything else the same? All of these questions will dictate your decisions in the future.
2. Pick a rough destination and timescale
Next, you need to narrow down a rough plan in terms of where you want to go, when you want to go there, and how long you want to stay. The best advice on almost any points-and-miles search is to keep this as broad as you possibly can. Flexibility is an absolute superpower when it comes to points, and you'll see why later in this article. Also, while you may have an airline preference, it's important to distinguish between the best airline loyalty programs and the best redemptions. The former offers great perks and experiences, and the latter is what saves you money.
For the destination, it's all personal preference. If you've been dying to go to Paris, then, of course, make Paris the goal. But if you're just looking for the best redemption possible, expand your horizons — think Western Europe, the Balkans, Eastern Europe, or the entire continent. That way, you have the most airports, airlines, and opportunity to take advantage of on any given day. My tactic for much of my full-time travel was to "follow the points." In short, I picked my next destination based on which city had the best value award redemptions. Using this method, I never overpaid for an award flight.
Timeframes can be much trickier. If you work for yourself or are a digital nomad, you have more natural flexibility than the average person. But for those navigating PTO, vacation blackout dates, and other obstacles, being flexible is much tougher. Do the best you can, and narrow down a rough window that you can search within. You don't need to book any time off just yet. For everyone with complete flexibility, don't limit yourself at all — you're in an incredible position.
3. Start researching which credit cards will suit you
This is where the real learning starts. While flying regularly was once the only significant way to earn points and miles, today, credit cards are the most lucrative way. Some cards are airline- or hotel-specific. For example, a Delta card will let you earn SkyMiles, and a Hilton one will let you earn Hilton Honors Points. Others, like the American Express Platinum Card, earn general travel points that can be transferred to a number of different airlines; these are where you should put most of your efforts, as they give you the most options.
Using the information you've noted about your own finances, sift through different products, such as these 10 popular travel cards ranked by me, to find which ones fit your lifestyle. If you spend a lot of money on eating out, find cards with high bonus categories for restaurants; if you travel loads, high earnings on travel should be a focus. But beyond these, look at the introductory offers on each card. Each product has its own intro bonus, ranging from as little as 10,000 points on free cards to huge sums as high as 200,000 points or more on high-spending business cards and premium personal ones. These bonuses are the fast track to funding your trip.
Of course, no one is giving you those points for free. To earn them, you'll need to spend a predetermined amount of money on the card within a set timeframe. For example, you might be offered 100,000 points in return for spending $5,000 within three months of opening the card. Look at your monthly outgoings, and find cards with high bonuses that can be earned safely within your spending habits. Don't open them yet, but take inventory.
4. Do preliminary award flight searches
At this point, before opening cards, it's time to do your preliminary searches. The easiest way to do this is with a website like seats.aero, where you can plug in broad searches from an airport, city, country, or even an entire region, and sift through the award flights. It's not 100% perfect, but it gives you an excellent overview of the flights you'll have at your disposal. You can also do it yourself in the old-fashioned way, which I do recommend for the sake of learning the system.
Take note of point rates, the volume of flights from certain airports, the taxes and fees being applied to each flight, and when the flights are available. At the time of writing, I plugged in a search from New York City to anywhere in Europe in February 2026. It came back with 266 pages of flights. The cheapest options flew from JFK to London with Virgin Atlantic, clocking in at just 6,000 points with $162 in fees for an economy flight. They also fly to Zurich, Madrid, Brussels, and Lisbon for a little more. Elsewhere, JetBlue has great rates to Dublin and Edinburgh, Emirates has awesome rates to Milan, and Qatar and American Airlines have rates just over 20,000 points to cities like Paris and Barcelona. Don't forget, the world's best airline points program is Flying Blue, a European program, but you can still use it to book Delta and other airlines.
There are a lot of options, and it'll soon be easy to see how important the flexibility I mentioned earlier comes into play. At this point, you'll get an idea of how much a flight to Europe could cost you in points, and your new knowledge of credit card introductory bonuses should also let you grasp how big a bonus you'll need.
5. Sign up for credit cards at the right moment
After looking at potential routes, you'll find the airlines that make the most sense to focus on. Carriers like Virgin, KLM/Air France, and British Airways have multiple credit card transfer partners, while others like Delta and American only have Amex and Citi as partners, respectively. If the airline you need has a specific credit card transfer partner, you need to open cards with them. This is why only opening a co-branded airline card limits you so heavily.
By now, you'll know exactly what kinds of cards make sense for you. But equally important is your timing for opening them. For example, if you spend an average of $2,000 a month, a card requiring $5,000 in three months should be manageable. But one requiring $10,000 in the same period could push you into unnecessary spending. Look ahead for large, unavoidable expenses, such as insurance payments, home repairs, annual bills, or a major purchase, and time your application so they help you reach the threshold naturally. I would regularly give myself a leg-up by paying for group dinners and having everyone pay me back. A $50 bill quickly becomes $300 in spending that way — just make sure your friends are good for it.
This is also where patience matters. Don't open multiple cards simply because several bonuses look appealing, and never spend money you wouldn't otherwise spend just to earn points. Start with the card offering the best combination of a strong bonus, useful transfer partners, and a spending requirement you can comfortably meet. Once you've opened it, move your normal spending onto the card, track your progress carefully, and pay the balance in full each month. The points are only valuable if you don't lose their value to interest or debt.
6. Hit the required spending thresholds safely
This is less of a step and more of an in-article warning. It's imperative you hit the thresholds on the credit cards safely. Even the most financially responsible among us can fall victim to the gamification that points and miles impart on credit cards. Without realizing it, you find yourself purchasing things you wouldn't normally, covering an extra round of drinks at the bar, or getting a little loose with your Amazon account.
Remember that, at their core, points are marketing tools concocted by the credit card companies to keep you spending. Every time you swipe your card, they make money. For every dollar of interest you accrue, they make money. The issuers aren't gifting you points because they value you — they value your money, and they're quite happy to let you fall into debt for it.
Don't spend more than you need, and keep in mind that every dollar of debt you incur takes away from the value of your points. No award redemption is free if you've taken on thousands of dollars of debt for the privilege.
7. Start seriously researching flights and points redemptions
You're officially in business. Assuming you've opened the cards you wanted and hit the spending thresholds safely, you could have anywhere from 75,000 to 200,000 points (maybe more) sitting in your various accounts. Your job now is to make those points as valuable as possible.
Using similar methods to your preliminary research, start searching for flights. The difference this time is to focus only on airlines you can transfer points to (or if you opened a co-branded card of an airline). Using your own parameters for dates and destinations, note as many potential flights as you can find, tracking the number of points required, the taxes and fees you'll need to pay, the cash rate of the same flight, and the class of seat. If your dates are broad, you'll be able to follow the cheapest rates, and take your pick from what is likely a lot of strong redemptions. If you're tied to a specific date period, you may have to get a little more creative.
For example, if New York isn't giving too many strong redemptions to Europe for your required dates, check out nearby airports like Boston, Philadelphia, or even Washington D.C. The rates in these airports could be much better, and it's common to find flights as cheap as 5,000 points for short-haul routes. If the extra redemption is still less than the New York flight, this is a good idea. These are called "positioning flights," and they're a massive hack in the points and miles world, particularly if you live near a smaller airport. Our New York example is actually pretty unlikely, as New York has some of the highest volume of flights on the planet. Here are some of the best travel redemptions in the world to help with your search.
8. Calculate the value and make a decision
The most complicated aspect of redeeming points is grasping the value of your redemption. The simplest way to use points is to use them on your issuer's travel portal, where you'll get around 1 cent per point, making a 100,000 point bonus worth $1,000 in travel. But being smart with your points and transferring them for a good redemption could see you grab 2, 4, or even 10 cents per point.
Let's say you find a flight from New York to Paris for 20,000 points plus $50 in taxes. The cash price for the same flight is $500. To calculate the value of one point, take the cash price, subtract the $50 in fees, then divide by the 20,000 points. This gives us 0.025 or 2.5 cents per point. That's an excellent rate that values 20,000 points at $450 — well above the rate on an issuer's travel portal. 2.5 cents per point is just the beginning, though. I recently booked a business class seat in Qatar Airways' lauded Qsuite for 70,000 points. The cash price was over $9,000, granting me a whopping 12.5 cents per point.
Working out the value is important mainly so you know you're taking your points as far as you can go. If you can't find a redemption that's well above 1 cent per point, you might want to consider paying cash and saving your points for a better redemption later on. If you know that in the long-run you could get 4 cents per point, it's a decision between maybe saving $400 now, but paying $1,000 next year, or paying $400 now, and saving $1,000 next year.
9. Repeat the search with hotels (if you're using points for hotels)
If you're also hoping to cover your accommodation with points, repeat the same process you used for flights. Search your destination and dates across the hotel programs you can transfer points to, then compare the number of points required to the cash price of the room. Don't forget to check the hotel's location, as saving money is less impressive if you're spending an hour commuting into the city every morning.
Some hotel loyalty programs are more worth it than others, but their redemptions can still be tougher on longer trips because even a modest nightly rate quickly adds up. This is where concentrating on one specific brand can help. Hyatt, for example, often offers strong value compared with other major hotel programs, and transferring flexible points into a program like this can save you a ton. Other programs may offer a free night when booking several consecutive award nights, which can stretch your balance further. Some cards also come with hotel perks, although these tend to be attached to more expensive properties.
You also don't need to cover every night with points. If the rates are high in Paris but cheap in Prague, use your points where they save you the most money and pay cash elsewhere. You could also split a stay between two hotels or cover the expensive weekend nights with points while paying for cheaper weekdays. As with flights, the goal isn't simply to use points. It's to use them where they provide the strongest value.
10. Book the trip and get prepared
Once you've found flights and hotels that work, it's time to book. Only transfer flexible points when you're ready to confirm the reservation, as transfers are typically permanent and award availability can disappear. Double-check the dates, airports, cancellation rules, taxes, and passenger details before completing anything. If one part of the trip is much harder to replace than the others, book that first and build the rest of the itinerary around it.
With the major expenses covered, you can move on to planning everything else. Book trains, research local transportation, reserve popular attractions, and work out how much cash you'll need for food and daily spending. This is also the time to review the benefits attached to your cards. You may have travel credits, lounge access, hotel status, rental-car protection, travel insurance, or other perks that can make the trip cheaper and more comfortable.
Finally, keep every confirmation number, loyalty account, and booking detail in one place. Check that your passport is valid, review the entry requirements for each country, and make sure the cards you plan to carry don't charge foreign transaction fees. After all that planning, spending, searching, and calculating, you'll finally have something tangible to show for it: a European trip that may once have looked unaffordable, now booked for a fraction of its original price — or even free.