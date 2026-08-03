Forget The Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Visit These 9 Less-Crowded Alternatives Instead

Photographs of Great Smoky Mountains National Park in the wee hours of the morning could entice even the most nature-hating urbanite to visit. Seen without the crowds, images of wildlife in places like Cades Cove can inspire awe. And catching sight of one of the dozens of gushing waterfalls may motivate an impromptu trip. Other stunning sights, like mountains misted by blue haze and more than a hundred leafy trails (it has the most trails of any national park), attract masses to the park. In fact, with more than 12 million visitors yearly, the popular destination is America's most visited national park. And this is where the issues come in. Visit in real life, and hordes of people, coupled with traffic jams, turn the outdoorsy haven into a headache.

Traffic and parking are the biggest issues, with thousands of daily visitors competing for limited spots. Then there are the crowded trails and attractions to contend with: It's not unheard of for Cades Cove's 11-mile loop to take several hours to drive. It's so bad that some visitors turn back and forget their trip altogether. If you're visiting and think you may find the crowds off-putting, you don't necessarily need to abandon your plans completely.

It's possible to get your fill of nature without the crowds — while still staying in or around Tennessee. We've rounded up uncrowded alternatives within a 2.5-hour drive of the famous park. Some have similar attractions, so if you're after mountain views, hikes, and waterfalls, you won't miss much. Others have vast water bodies, military installations nestled among trees, or other features that highlight nature in different ways. To find these options, we turned to travel bloggers and scoured traveler reviews on Google and Tripadvisor for alternative destinations visitors found uncrowded and enjoyable.