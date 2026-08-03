Forget The Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Visit These 9 Less-Crowded Alternatives Instead
Photographs of Great Smoky Mountains National Park in the wee hours of the morning could entice even the most nature-hating urbanite to visit. Seen without the crowds, images of wildlife in places like Cades Cove can inspire awe. And catching sight of one of the dozens of gushing waterfalls may motivate an impromptu trip. Other stunning sights, like mountains misted by blue haze and more than a hundred leafy trails (it has the most trails of any national park), attract masses to the park. In fact, with more than 12 million visitors yearly, the popular destination is America's most visited national park. And this is where the issues come in. Visit in real life, and hordes of people, coupled with traffic jams, turn the outdoorsy haven into a headache.
Traffic and parking are the biggest issues, with thousands of daily visitors competing for limited spots. Then there are the crowded trails and attractions to contend with: It's not unheard of for Cades Cove's 11-mile loop to take several hours to drive. It's so bad that some visitors turn back and forget their trip altogether. If you're visiting and think you may find the crowds off-putting, you don't necessarily need to abandon your plans completely.
It's possible to get your fill of nature without the crowds — while still staying in or around Tennessee. We've rounded up uncrowded alternatives within a 2.5-hour drive of the famous park. Some have similar attractions, so if you're after mountain views, hikes, and waterfalls, you won't miss much. Others have vast water bodies, military installations nestled among trees, or other features that highlight nature in different ways. To find these options, we turned to travel bloggers and scoured traveler reviews on Google and Tripadvisor for alternative destinations visitors found uncrowded and enjoyable.
Frozen Head State Park and Natural Area
If you were to put Frozen Head State Park and Natural Area side by side with Great Smoky Mountains National Park, it would be like comparing David with Goliath. At around 24,000 acres, the smaller Frozen Head is dwarfed by the 524,000 acres of its gargantuan counterpart. Though it lacks the vast acreage, it does have similar mountains, waterfalls, and forests, just on a smaller scale. If you're after the scenic natural wonders, these make it a gorgeous substitute for the bigger park.
Frozen Head can be found in the Cumberland Mountains region of Wartburg, Tennessee, around an hour and a half from the famous Smokies park. Thanks to this setting, over 14 different peaks surround you with stunning mountain views. As you explore, trails take you past rock formations, bluffs, and other sights. And if you hike the DeBord Falls or Emory Gap Falls trails, the payoff is magnificent waterfalls. There's even a trail called Chimney Top Trail, just in case you miss the iconic one with the same name in the Smoky Mountains park. In winter, hikes illustrate the snow-capped scenery the park is named for, and fall turns it into a riot of yellows reminiscent of the Smokies in autumn.
As you explore, the only things you'll miss are the traffic and crowds. "We did a little bit in the Great Smoky and then mostly just explored the forests around Knoxville," said a visitor on Reddit. "Honestly we were more impressed with those areas and ... didn't have to fight for parking. We liked Frozen Head State Park." Another hiker on Google agreed: "Parking is easy, the trails are clean, and you are far enough away from hikers, that you only run into a few."
Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area
With Google visitors consistently using terms like quiet and empty to describe the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area, you can expect a completely different experience from the maddening park in the Smokies. Nestled along the Big South Fork of the Cumberland River in the remote town of Oneida, Tennessee, the area is known for its serenity, but those seeking action will find plenty. Hiking is popular, with many trails passing the park's unusual sandstone arches. Numerous horse trails and horse-boarding facilities invite those wanting to explore on horseback. And as the warmer months disappear, the destination transforms into a fall wonderland with no crowds. As its name suggests, the calming Big South Fork of the Cumberland River is the star, and the main reason those seeking peace will want to go there instead of The Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
The river is popular with visitors attracted to the soothing qualities of water and quiet moments. Of course, you can always hop into the water if fishing or exhilarating whitewater rapids are more your speed. But many appreciate slowing down on relaxing riverside walks or shoreside picnics. If those sound like activities you would enjoy, the Angel Falls Overlook or Grand Gap Loop trails are ideal.
If you're also after solitude, you'll find Big South Fork virtually empty. As the park sits in a lesser-known, rural region, it's a bit over 2 hours away (around 2.5 hours), so fewer travelers visit. "The river and its tributaries carve a maze of deep winding gashes ... And it is so empty! We only saw one other carload of tourists," said one visitor on Google. "While millions of tourists are flocking to the Smokies, nature enthusiasts will find respite here," raved another, also on Google.
Pisgah National Forest
Around an hour from Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Pisgah National Forest in North Carolina sits in the same broader Blue Ridge Mountains region as the more popular park. The clear advantage to being neighbors is that the views will be similar. From towering mountains with scenic trails to waterfalls and wildflower-dotted meadows, this national forest is a good alternative if you're after comparable views and experiences. Pisgah's hundreds of miles of hiking trails are as good a place as any to start.
The national forest has hikes for every skill level. Advanced hikers can climb to the higher points to see spruce-fir forests that appear at higher elevations. And if you visit in the warmer months, the easy Skinny Dip Falls Trail ends with a waterfall and swimming hole for cooling down. Incidentally, if you were hoping to waterfall-hop, the Catawba Falls River and Ridge Loop features a cascading waterfall. There's good news for those who've dreamed of seeing the 360-degree views from Great Smoky Mountains National Park's famous Clingman's Dome observatory (now known as Kuwohi). The Mount Pisgah Trail has its own viewing platform at the summit, with sweeping views of the mountains and wildflowers in the warmer months.
There's even better news: although Pisgah National Forest has Appalachian views like the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, there are fewer crowds. One reason is that national forests are under a multi-use mandate that allows more space for public use than the more restrictive conservation mandate of national parks does. The result is a less-crowded feeling if you visit Pisgah. "Pisgah is gorgeous and way less crowded ... I miss those mountains," said a Redditor while recommending it over its more famous neighbor.
Cumberland Gap National Historical Park
Cumberland Gap National Historical Park offers mountains filled with hiking, caves, and waterfalls, around an hour and a half from Great Smoky Mountain National Park. The park also has historical sites, quite like those in its more-visited cousin in the Great Smokies. Though laden with history, hikers will find all sorts of fun. Hike the Boone Trail for wildlife and varied flowers. The Lewis Hollow Trail takes you to a small cave you can explore from June to August. If you do the Tri-State Peak Trail, you can stand in Virginia, Kentucky, and Tennessee at the same time when you reach the summit — possible because the park straddles all three states.
History buffs will especially enjoy the park. The well-preserved Hensley Settlement could rival Great Smoky Mountains National Park's Elkmont, one of the U.S.'s many Appalachian towns that regressed into abandoned beauties. There's a one-room schoolhouse, cabin homes, the blacksmith's establishment, shops, and other structures, all built in the charming log house style common in Appalachia in the early 20th century. Guided tours are available if you want to see the settlement. And other historical experiences, including the ruins of fortifications and cannons from the Civil War period, are on-site.
As you tour the relics (or enjoy a hike), you can expect areas to be free from masses of people. "Just a gorgeous park! We couldn't believe the views. It was not crowded at all on a Friday." said one visitor on Google. And yet another had this recommendation on Google: "It is a beautiful and peaceful place. If your quiet enough the wildlife can be seen close up."
Seven Islands State Birding Park
When you consider its name, it's clear that Seven Islands State Birding Park is a fitting Great Smoky Mountains National Park alternative for birding enthusiasts. The park sits on the banks of the French Broad River in Kodak, Tennessee, under an hour from the more celebrated park, and occupies around 400 acres, much of it birding habitat. Birdwatchers can grab their binoculars when they get their walking shoes because birds are always waiting, no matter what season you visit. In winter, northern harriers, sparrows, and kinglets are common. In summer, indigo buntings, blue grosbeaks, and summer tanagers, among others. And year-round, species like the American kestrel and northern bobwhite can be spotted.
Although small, the park also provides marked trails for those wanting to hike. One of the most scenic is the Kelly Lane Greenway. Fields dotted with rainbow-colored wildflowers and birds flitting in and out bring nature near, with views of the French Broad River showing up at the end. Those wanting views of the Smokies can head to the Upland Trail Inner Loop. And serious bird enthusiasts should hike the Seven Islands Loop Trail in spring or fall to see the winged creatures in migration.
While enjoying Seven Islands, don't be surprised if you have the trails to yourself. The park is popular with visitors for its peace and almost deserted trails. "A very quiet and secluded part of Tennessee on the banks of the river with wildlife in abundance!" said a traveler on Google. "Not too many people were around, and the park was so large you could easily get distance from the few that were." Another visitor on Google said: "It's a very nice park and not too busy. "
Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park
If you're a national-park-loving outdoor enthusiast who also happens to like new experiences and less of the same old thing, Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, on the Tennessee- Georgia border, may be ideal. Equal parts military attraction and nature park, it's perfect for those seeking a novel alternative to Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Your nature-loving side will find plenty to do on the park's 9,000 acres. If you own a kayak or canoe, you can take to the Chickamauga Creek for some water fun. For rock climbing, head to Eagles Nest or Sunset Rock, and hikers have around 80 miles of trails to explore.
The park sits in an area considered the gateway to the Confederacy, so many of these trails take you to important military sites from the war between the Union and Confederate armies. If you don't want to hike, you can also head straight to some of the more important sites. The Chickamauga Battlefield has monuments and a visitor center with museum displays inside. Lookout Mountain has artillery positions, an observatory, memorials, a historic house used by both armies at varying times, and more. If you're after something truly different, book a space in one of the artillery demonstrations offered in the area.
As you plan your adventure, pencil in fewer crowds, for the most part. The moderately visited park gets low to average visitor numbers year-round, with July the only busy month. If you stay away in that month, the park, which is around two hours from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, should be uncrowded. "It was so peaceful and quiet, I had to remind myself that there had been a literal war fought on the very ground I was walking on," said a Google reviewer.
Norris Dam State Park
Visitors seeking expansive water views will find Norris Dam State Park a great substitute for Great Smoky Mountains National Park. But there's another reason outdoorsy types will want to drive the extra hour it takes to get to the Rocky Top, Tennessee, park. Unlike the more famous national park, Norris Dam offers cabin rentals in the woods, with lake views to boot. It's a good option if you've always wanted your own cabin escape and also want thousands of acres of nature at your fingertips. The cabins are so popular, visitors overwhelmingly mention them on Google reviews.
"The cabin accommodations at Norris Dam were exquisite. We rented two cabins," said an excited visitor on Google. "We all ended up extending our time as it was so enjoyable." Another Google reviewer gave a more detailed review: " The new cabins are very comfortable, they have 3 bedrooms, 1 large bathroom, dining room and living room with a fireplace and a large kitchen with everything you need." One-bedroom cabins are also available, and every cabin comes with a porch where you can sit and enjoy the scenery. Venture out from your cabin, and you'll find tree-lined trails and a collection of historic buildings that tell the stories of the settlers who called this area of Appalachia home. A marina accommodates all sorts of boating, and fishing is allowed.
Whether strolling a trail or heading out on the water, you'll notice a slower, peaceful atmosphere, made better by the lack of crowds. "Mid week visit and there was hardly anyone around," raved a pleased visitor on Tripadvisor. "No cost to enter. The parks were clean and well kept. The marina near the dam was very nice." Another nature lover summed it up perfectly on Google. "It wasn't crowded and I recommend a visit."
Nantahala National Forest
Located on the border of the famous national park in the Smoky Mountains, Nantahala National Forest in North Carolina provides similar mountain views and experiences, less than 10 minutes away. Waterfall-dotted trails offer scenic hikes. With Pickens Nose, an underrated North Carolina mountain, within its boundaries, you'll find views of tree-covered peaks in spades. You'll also find lots of trails, including ones with cliff views, and thick forest canopies.
Speaking of forests, Nantahala is home to the Joyce Kilmer Memorial Forest, one of the largest tracts of old-growth forests in the eastern U.S. If you're into giant, ancient trees, this area will make Nantahala an ideal alternative to the popular park on its border.
You'll also find the area free of large crowds. The 2-mile double-loop trail that goes through the Joyce Kilmer Memorial Forest is popular among travelers for its almost-secluded hiking. And Nantahala is beloved among visitors for being off the beaten path. "I absolutely have to say it still is a hidden gem! I only saw about 20 people on the trail," said a Redditor. "That's what I love about national forests, similar beauty to national parks but it actually felt like I was completely remote and on my own." Another visitor on Google explained: "We hiked into the Nantahala National Forest on beautiful trails. We saw two waterfalls and swam in one. We only ran into one small group; otherwise, we were alone."
Booker T. Washington State Park
A park sitting along the shores of Chickamauga Lake is bound to be known for its tranquility. However, it's the extensive fishing opportunities presented by the latter waterbody that will attract anglers looking for a good substitute for the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Under two hours away, Booker T. Washington State Park in Chattanooga, Tennessee, celebrates the freedom-fighter slave it's named for, and is especially known for Chickamauga Lake's 36,000 acres of fishing and boating potential.
Anglers can line fish from shore or hop on a canoe or private boat to cast their line. Small and large-mouth bass, catfish, and blue and white crappie are among the fish beneath its waters. Hikers will find a trail frequented by birds in the migratory months, and the quarter-mile-long Plantation Trail with historic structures recreated to resemble the plantation of Booker T. Washington.
While exploring Booker T. Washington State Park, you won't have any of the parking issues in the more crowded Smokies park, as parking is plentiful, often with many empty spots. Visitors have commented that both the lake and trails are often void of crowds (as an aside: that may change in the future if a proposed event center is built and brings crowds). This visitor on Google wanted to keep the quiet gem to themselves: "We returned to Brooker T Washington State Park with our pups for a winter hike ... We saw very few people on the trail, so it was very peaceful."