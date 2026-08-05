10 Best Beaches In Greece

The weight of 3,000 years of civilization presses in from every direction on a visit to Greece. The Acropolis rises above in the early morning light. Minoan cities tell of a sophistication that feels impossible for their time. Byzantine churches, Venetian fortresses, Ottoman mosques — its layer upon layer of history occupying the hillsides, streets, and harbors. Greece is, in the most wonderful sense, exhausting. It demands your attention at every turn, and the traveler who attempts to see it all will soon arrive at a point where the columns and temples begin to blur. This is when a visit to the beach becomes essential.

Luckily, Greece has thousands, with well over 600 of them designated as Blue Flag beaches, a prestigious award for beach quality. However, Greek beaches are not just places to lie down and recover. Of course, you can do that, but they offer so much more. Many of them are just as dramatic as the country's history. Water so clear that you could read an open book on the seabed. Volcanic landscapes worn smooth by millennia of wind and water. Lagoons where the water turns a shade of milky turquoise. Spend a few days on any of the beaches on this list, and you'll be restored and eager for whatever the country is readying next.

We've consulted travel publications, specialist websites, and firsthand travel blogs to find the beaches with the strongest endorsements. We then assessed each against water clarity, sand quality, surrounding scenery, and swimming conditions. Following that, we cross-referenced them against Google and Tripdavisor scores to ensure editorial opinion matches visitor experience. So here are 10 of the finest beaches in Greece.