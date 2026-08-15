America's 8 Caves And Caverns That Are Best-Kept-Secrets From Tourists

Real spelunkers often employ superhuman efforts to reach into the far recesses of the earth. It seems the more hidden a cave, the more rewarding its otherworldly beauty. Famous ones, like Son Doong, a natural wonder buried in the Vietnam jungle and the world's largest cave, require scaling slopes and wading through underground rivers. But submerged forests, giant stalactites, and unusual wildlife are the reward. Getting to the mysterious Sandia Man Cave in New Mexico's Cibola National Forest involves a steep hike and spiral staircase. But the payoff is an eerie, historic cavern. Not all caves demand this level of strenuous effort, though. Regular tourists wanting to experience the underground can easily find stress-free adventures.

For example, smooth walkways make exploring Luray Caverns, popular for having the world's largest musical instrument, easy. However, along with convenience, touristy caves like Luray can come with masses of people. For fewer crowds and off-the-beaten-track bliss, America's more secret caves are another option. With many being further from popular areas, fewer tourists know of them, and so they're not swarmed. Indeed, being remote and challenging to reach is precisely why they're considered best-kept secrets — don't worry, we ensured difficult hikes or roads were doable for those with decent fitness and driving abilities!

Since Mammoth Cave National Park is the only U.S. cave consistently ranked among the world's most famous (via BBC and Oxalis Adventure), we used it as the benchmark for what metrics would qualify a cave as less-known. We settled on 25% of the famous park's visitors. This works out to 165,000 people, as Mammoth gets around 660,000 annual visitors. We also considered remoteness, reviewers calling the cave uncrowded or hard to reach, and the number of Google reviews. Where data wasn't available, these factors were considered instead of visitor numbers.