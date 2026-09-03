10 Tips From Rick Steves To Help Solo Tourists Travel To The Fullest

The moment you reach a mountain summit that you climbed all by yourself is indescribable. But what helps along the way is no one else's pace to match and no one else's turnaround time to consider. When you're on your own, you can set a rhythm that's entirely yours — and there's no need to apologize if you want a few more minutes at the viewpoint. When you travel alone, you also get satisfaction from navigating chaotic markets yourself. Then there's that quiet pride when you catch three trains across two countries in a single day. Solo travel hands you a string of challenges, and when they become achievements, they belong to you and no one else.

Traveling alone means every choice is yours. Every detour, every risk, every meal choice. But everyone needs advice on how to do it properly, and who better to issue that advice than someone who has been there, seen that, and done it across dozens of countries? There aren't many people in a better position to offer advice on solo travel than Rick Steves. He has spent decades giving out travel tips, and that time has taught him what separates a successful solo trip from a failed attempt. Best of all, he parts with his advice in a way that turns solo travel from something daunting into something quite doable.

But while Rick Steves' advice is the backbone of this article, we've also looked to other reputable sources. A couple of decades' worth of personal solo travel by the author has also helped to develop things a bit more. But without straying too far from Steves' core recommendations, here are 10 tips that will almost certainly help solo tourists travel to the fullest.