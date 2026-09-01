Unwritten Rules You Should Know Before Visiting Dollywood

Rain in the forecast doesn't necessarily mean your Dollywood day is a wash. Some frequent visitors actually prefer rainy days because they typically mean sparse crowds and shorter wait times. One person on Facebook said, "Rain days are best days ever low crowds and lines usually." Another Facebook commenter noted that "One of our favorite trips ever was when it rained the entire day!" As long as you wear rain gear, a little bit of precipitation doesn't have to negatively impact your theme park adventure — at least most of the time.

In some cases, though, the Smoky Mountain weather simply refuses to cooperate, which can lead to ride closures and other issues due to either cold winter temperatures or severe lightning, hail, and thunderstorms. That's why Dollywood has its Weather Guarantee. If rain significantly interrupts your day, you can receive a return ticket at no charge. People love this policy, with one Redditor who didn't know about this unique guarantee writing that it was "awesome news about the rain check."

However, some guests may not be aware that you need to cash-in on the Weather Guarantee before you exit the park. The Dollywood website specifically notes that guests must go to a "ticket booth before you leave to receive a complimentary return ticket valid for any operating day during the rest of this season." It's also important to note that any member of your party who wants to return at no charge must go to the ticket counter as well. You cannot, for example, visit guest services alone and say you need four tickets. You also won't qualify for the guarantee if you call in once you're back at your hotel.