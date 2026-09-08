10 Airport Habits That Single Out Inexperienced Travelers

The airport is like a different dimension. Over the years, it's developed its own little ecosystem, where time and cultural norms don't seem to exist in the same manner they do in the real world. On the novel end of things, it's a place where a 5 a.m. beer is socially acceptable, while at the other, it's somewhere many of us seem to utterly lose our sense of direction, manners, and empathy.

None of us are quite the same in an airport. Even experienced travelers like myself — I've travelled to more than 60 countries and flown upwards of 500 times in seven years of full-time travel — have specific routines and attitudes that help us navigate the airport gauntlet run. But some habits, unfortunately bad ones, serve as telltale signs that someone is an inexperienced traveler. While some are amusing, others can have a domino effect, impacting other people and, in the worst-case scenario, even delaying flights.

Whether it's packing issues, departure gate etiquette, or unpreparedness, some things make novice travelers stick out like a sore thumb. You might not even realize you're breaking crucial airport etiquette. To compile this list, I drew on my own experience flying hundreds of times, then checked those observations against airline and airport guidance, academic research into passenger behavior, and recurring experiences shared by travelers on forums such as Reddit.