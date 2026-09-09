7 California Beach Towns That Could Pass For The Caribbean

If you're looking for your next small-town tropical escape but prefer to stick to California, you'll find what you seek along the shore. Blue waters and palm trees abound. And, like at America's many other white sand beaches, there's even powdery sand. The only thing you'll miss is warm waters — the California Current pushing cold air down from Alaska is largely to blame for that. Of course, a town is more than its beach. So you'll want the Caribbean vibes to continue around town.

I spend most of my time in Jamaica and know that Caribbean towns have a particular look and feel. We looked for these qualities to ensure you'd have a truly tropical experience. We couldn't always get this part down perfectly, but these towns largely mimic the geography, architecture, or general feeling of the islands. While some towns officially call themselves cities and some are unincorporated communities, we focused on size and followed the Census Bureau's population guidelines for what is considered a town; every place listed here has fewer than 10,000 people. We also consulted the towns' websites to ensure they offered attractions such as museums, snorkeling, galleries, and more.

For these reasons, some popular destinations with tropical-looking beaches didn't qualify. Carmel-By-The Sea, with its viral donut shop, blue waters, and white sands, is known for ornate fairytale cottages that resemble a quirky European village more than the simpler architecture typical of Caribbean towns, and so was excluded. And tropical-looking cities, like Laguna Beach, were eliminated due to size. With colorful architecture, a slower pace, or tropical geography, the towns that did make the list will remind you of the real Caribbean. Those who've visited the region and loved the more rugged islands will also find towns with that aesthetic.