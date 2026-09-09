7 California Beach Towns That Could Pass For The Caribbean
If you're looking for your next small-town tropical escape but prefer to stick to California, you'll find what you seek along the shore. Blue waters and palm trees abound. And, like at America's many other white sand beaches, there's even powdery sand. The only thing you'll miss is warm waters — the California Current pushing cold air down from Alaska is largely to blame for that. Of course, a town is more than its beach. So you'll want the Caribbean vibes to continue around town.
I spend most of my time in Jamaica and know that Caribbean towns have a particular look and feel. We looked for these qualities to ensure you'd have a truly tropical experience. We couldn't always get this part down perfectly, but these towns largely mimic the geography, architecture, or general feeling of the islands. While some towns officially call themselves cities and some are unincorporated communities, we focused on size and followed the Census Bureau's population guidelines for what is considered a town; every place listed here has fewer than 10,000 people. We also consulted the towns' websites to ensure they offered attractions such as museums, snorkeling, galleries, and more.
For these reasons, some popular destinations with tropical-looking beaches didn't qualify. Carmel-By-The Sea, with its viral donut shop, blue waters, and white sands, is known for ornate fairytale cottages that resemble a quirky European village more than the simpler architecture typical of Caribbean towns, and so was excluded. And tropical-looking cities, like Laguna Beach, were eliminated due to size. With colorful architecture, a slower pace, or tropical geography, the towns that did make the list will remind you of the real Caribbean. Those who've visited the region and loved the more rugged islands will also find towns with that aesthetic.
Avalon: For St. Lucia's hilly interior and tropical beaches
Tiny Avalon on picturesque Catalina Island has little more than 3,000 residents, but this population swells in the peak summer months when masses flock to the destination. Its peak season is one of the only things it doesn't share with the Caribbean — the tropics see most of its visitors in winter. In many other ways, both are quite similar. Like the Caribbean, Avalon's popular beaches serve up white sands and pretty blue waters. And if you take a dip, you'll find that Avalon bucks the California trend and actually has warm waters that reach highs of 74 degrees Fahrenheit in summer.
The similarities to the Caribbean continue around town. Homes and attractions creep from Avalon's flatter coastal lands up into its mountains and terraced hillsides, creating a gorgeous contrast to its blue waters and offering some of the best views. It's not the scenery you'll find in flatter islands like Barbados, but Avalon would fit right in with Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, and St. Lucia, all islands with mountainous interiors. St. Lucia, in particular, is known for mountains that invite adventurers looking for challenging hikes and hides resorts and homes in the ridges above picturesque areas like Marigot Bay and in hilly Soufriere.
Unsurprisingly, Avalon is a hiker's paradise. If you visit, you'll find 165 miles of trails for every skill level. The Trans-Catalina Trail spans the whole island, so that's a good place to start. On land, you'll also find ziplining, spas, and plenty of eateries, including highly rated Descanso Beach Club, with its water views, private beach, and extensive drinks menu. The tropical feel endures underwater, where the colorful species at the tucked-away Lover's Cove may just seduce the senses into thinking you're snorkeling the Caribbean Sea.
Avila Beach: For Grand Cayman's quiet ambiance and white sands
San Luis Obispo County on California's Central Coast is commonly called SLO CAL, and it couldn't have been given a more fitting alias. With small towns and communities where seaside charm meets a slower pace of living, it's the perfect destination for a more leisurely day. For some Caribbean vibes, head to tiny Avila Beach. On the shore, turquoise waters languidly wash onto white sands for a scene that could easily pass for something you would see in the tropics. As you explore, the vibe is distinctly small-town, thanks to the unincorporated community's population of only 1,300 residents. This is not the place for the noisy crowds you would find in the busier Laguna Beach or Huntington Beach areas. Instead, Avila Beach is where you go for uncrowded shores and quieter beach days.
It's reminiscent of the calmer ambiance you would find in the Cayman Islands. Grand Cayman is especially tranquil, and with its other charms, Avila Beach is a good substitute. Like Grand Cayman, the town's palm tree-lined streets meet you long before you reach the beach. After a morning on the sands, around town, a pirate-themed playground and Pirate's Cove may just rival Grand Cayman's similar pirate attractions and traditions, giving off the vibe that you've landed on one of the Caribbean islands historically associated with piracy.
Apart from the pirate attractions, an aquarium with starfish and other sea creatures offers a typical beach town diversion. For a bit of history, head to The Point San Luis Beach Lighthouse, where you can get a guided tour. When it's time to eat, you'll find many eateries and coffee shops around town. Try the highly rated Custom House for salads, seafood, sandwiches, and a breakfast menu that's served all day.
Two Harbors: For Bequia's boat-dotted waters
Avalon may be what most people imagine when they think of Catalina Island. But more inquisitive travelers who make it to the tiny community of Two Harbors on the west end of the island will find a breathtaking destination that largely mimics Bequia in the Caribbean nation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Yes, the sparkling blue waters help. And the palm trees lining the white sand beaches certainly create the impression that the small community of under 200 people is nothing less than a Caribbean paradise. However, it's their geographical designs — that's the best way to describe two destinations that seem intentionally designed to resemble each other — that are responsible for Two Harbors looking like you've left California and landed in Bequia.
Look at a map of Two Harbors, and you'll notice that it folds around Isthmus Cove and the other moorings where boaters dock before going ashore. Bequia also curves around Port Elizabeth, where travelers arriving in yachts and boats anchor. Images of both places look uncannily alike, with green hills and mountains hugging pretty blue waters where white boats float serenely. On land, Twin Harbors' eateries, like Reef Point at Harbor Sands and Harbor Reef Restaurant, seat you above those amazing harbor views as you dine, while a slower life is the preferred pace around town. Bequia itself is known for being one of the Caribbean's sleepier destinations, with eateries that also sit above the harbor.
Fishing, golf, hiking, and other outdoor pleasures are common in Two Harbors. And for stargazers, the area's perfectly dark skies are ideal for constellation spotting. With the island being one of the best U.S. islands that feel like the Caribbean, if you're close by and seeking a tropical escape, Two Harbors is worth a trip.
Capitola Village: For Curaçao's pastel-hued scenery
With a location on the gorgeous Monterey Bay, Capitola Village is the largest town on this list. Although it has a population of just under 10,000 residents, somehow it's as charming as its smaller counterparts. The streets are lined with palm trees that stand like tall giants above the buildings and continue onto the beach, branding it as decidedly tropical. The sands may not be white, but stand on shore and look out at Monterey Bay and the shimmery blue may just remind you of the Caribbean.
Around town, a slower pace of life, surrounded by community and live music on the beach, creates that elusive feeling of worries floating away that only those who've experienced a similar vibe in the islands can fully understand. And whether intentionally or not, some of the buildings seem created to copy a Caribbean scene. To be more precise, Capitola Village's beach is lined by a stunning group of rainbow-hued buildings that would almost replicate Curaçao's famous colored buildings on the streets of the capital city of Willemstad, if not for the fact that they were single-story structures and not multiple floors high, like Curaçao's.
If you visit Capitola Village, you'll find lots to do. For the more active, stand-up paddleboarding and surfing take you out on the water. Walks through town unveil all kinds of shops and cute galleries. And for history buffs, Capitola Historical Museum's exhibits include replicas of a 20th-century beach cottage and a bath house. For more fun, Capitola Mall, Santa Cruz County's only enclosed shopping center, is under 10 minutes away. When you're done, top it all off at Zelda's On The Beach (reservations recommended) for ocean views and an extensive menu, or Nashville Fire Chicken for something spicy.
Mendocino: For Jamaica's dramatic west coast
Mendocino on California's rugged North Coast is a tiny unincorporated community sitting along the Pacific Coast Highway. Its nearly 600 residents enjoy a theater, art gallery, eateries, a museum, and more. One of the most striking things you'll notice as you enter Mendocino is the picturesque cliffs. The town sits atop these, perched in a perfect position to gaze out on the ocean below. It's unlike the typical palm tree-fringed, white-sand beaches you expect from the Caribbean. But even the Caribbean has its secrets, and one of its best kept is its wilder, more rugged coastlines.
Mendocino's cliffs look like the ones in the famous town of Negril on Jamaica's wild-looking western end, right down to the bright blue ocean washing into the base below. A walk through town passes Victorian buildings where all sorts of attractions invite visitors. Those looking for a beach day can stroll a 20-minute trail to the town's popular Big River Beach. Here, the Caribbean aesthetic largely continues in white sands and blue waters. The only exception is the driftwood, a sight rarely seen on Caribbean beaches and definitely not in Negril. Still, Mendocino's Big River Beach mirrors Negril again. Interestingly, the latter also has a white sand beach, and its award-winning shores are also around 20 minutes from the cliffs.
Mendocino's other attractions are as pretty as the views. Between the cute galleries and The Mendocino Art Center, paintings, ceramics, jewelry, and more colorful pieces await. And those into history will enjoy the pastel yellow Kelly House Museum. For lunch or dinner, Luna Trattoria's menu includes dozens of delicious pastas, including homemade ones. For typical pub fare, Patterson Pub is a good bet. And if you're in the mood for something simpler, Mendocino Cafe gets good reviews.
Davenport: For Barbados' rugged, east coast rock formations
Tiny Davenport is another unincorporated community along California's rugged North Coast. With fewer than 600 residents, the hamlet may seem like there isn't much to see. But eateries, hidden beaches, artisan shops, and nice winds pull visitors, including surfers and kiteboarders. When they arrive, they find many beaches, ranging from the idyllic, blue-water type to one that would feel quite comfortable along Barbados' east coast. Davenport Beach, with its blue waters and golden sands, is the more tropical-looking one, and popular with surfers for its big waves.
Another beach, Shark Fin Cove, is known for a shark fin-shaped rock formation sitting innocently in blue-green waters, while the town itself has a reputation with surfers, thanks to many areas where perfect wind and wave conditions make an ideal location to practice the sport. It's all quite similar to the tiny village of Bathsheba on Barbados' rugged east coast. The village's challenging waters and wind conditions also pull surfers, including some renowned ones from around the world. But the biggest similarity is the off-the-beaten-path Bathsheba Beach with its rock formations and blue waters. One of the only differences between the two is that Bathsheba Beach is lined with coconut palm trees, a sight absent from California's Pacific Coast because the year-round climate isn't great for growing coconuts (except for in Newport Beach's microclimate).
After a morning on the sands, those wanting a slower, more agrarian activity can pick fruit at Swanton Berry Farm. For lunch or dinner, the highly rated Davenport Roadhouse serves an eclectic menu with Mexican delights like pork tacos and chips and guacamole; seafood, including British-style beer-battered fish and chips; sandwiches and salads; and more. For ocean views, Whale City Bakery has a nice patio where surfers can have an early breakfast before catching some waves. Day trippers will find a seafood-heavy menu with sandwiches and salads too.
Big Sur: For Bermuda's and Bahamas' colored sand beaches
The Big Sur region isn't a town, but with California's only chromatic colored sand beach, it appears on every self-respecting list of Caribbean-looking beaches in California and rightly deserves a place on this rundown. With under 2,000 residents and many attractions spread across its small, unincorporated communities and 100-mile-long coastline, this area is more than worthy of a Caribbean-style getaway. The colored beach in question is the famous Pfeiffer Beach with its glistening purple sands. The beach is also renowned for its rock formations, but it's the colored sands that will remind you of the isles.
Being very rare, purple sand beaches are mostly found in Canada and the U.S. But the Caribbean's closest relative, pink sands, are just as stunning. Thanks to unique geographical processes, Bermuda is known for its iconic pink-hued shores. And in The Bahamas, Pink Sands Beach is one of the top beaches, well known for stunning sunsets that showcase the beach's pink hue in all its glory. Big Sur's purple-tinged beach is similarly remarkable and will remind you of the islands, especially when seen as the sun sets. But why head all the way to the Caribbean when you can enjoy an equally beautiful experience in Big Sur?
If you visit, whale watching cruises are a popular activity. And other natural attractions, like McWay Falls and Sand Dollar Beach, should not be missed. Also a must, Bixby Bridge is a historic stop that's often photographed for its views of rugged cliffs, hills, and the Pacific Ocean. As you hop between attractions, you'll find many eateries, but one of the closest to Pfeiffer Beach is Big Sur Roadhouse, where you can dine by outdoor fire pits.