9 Common Visitor Complaints About Epcot
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Even as a seasoned regular — I'm a Walt Disney World Annual Passholder who visits Epcot every four to six weeks — I understand that this Disney Park can initially feel rather overwhelming for first-time Disney World visitors. From the start, Walt Disney had a unique vision for Epcot — his Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow. He envisioned people actually living and working in this park, so it doesn't follow the same traditional "amusement park blueprint" as, say, Magic Kingdom.
One of Epcot's most beloved attractions is the World Showcase area. This is a celebration of global cultures amid pavilions themed after 11 nations: Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Morocco, Japan, the United States, Italy, Germany, China, Norway, and Mexico. Each pavilion is staffed by cast members who are from that nation, and only Mexico, France, and Norway have traditional rides. Pavilions include shopping, dining, and activities native to each country, and only three of them have traditional rides. It's definitely not your typical park and, while Epcot's distinctive identity is exactly why many Disney fans love it, it also plays into recurring complaints that are unique to this park. Here, we'll walk through nine common visitor complaints about Epcot, while teaching you how to resolve or handle each of them.
To put together this article, I relied heavily on my own knowledge of Disney Parks, as well as official Walt Disney World Resort webpages and firsthand reviews from travelers on Tripadvisor, Reddit, and Facebook. I also used popular Disney blogs like WDW Info and Disney Food Blog for certain details.
The park requires a lot of walking
Although Walt Disney World Resort's largest park is actually Disney's Animal Kingdom (thanks to the existence of the expansive Harambe Wildlife Reserve), a day of traversing Epcot is not for the faint of heart. The World Showcase Lagoon alone requires about a 1.2-mile loop from the Canada pavilion to the Mexico pavilion or vice versa — if you are a Disney person, you already know how much the direction you choose matters! That distance doesn't include walking from the main entrance to the Showcase area, or exploring other sections of the park like World Nature, World Discovery, and World Celebration.
One visitor reported on Reddit that they were "not prepared for the sheer size" of the park, with one commenter noting that they logged about 19,000 steps during an Epcot day. Fortunately, there are some ways you can strategize to get breaks from walking! Choose a starting point and work your way around from there to avoid backtracking. For example, we often arrive at the International Gateway in France via the Skyliner to begin the day with Remy's Ratatouille Adventure, then work our way around the Showcase, and back up front to Spaceship Earth and other things closer to the park entry.
Additionally, there are lots of great table service restaurants in the World Showcase pavilions, so reserving a sit-down lunch is a great way to take a load off your feet! Additionally, quick service spots like La Cantina de San Angel and Regal Eagle Smokehouse offer ample seating. Guests with mobility challenges should also consider renting a wheelchair or electric scooter for a better Epcot experience. Additionally, the Friendship Boats are a bit of a trick. They typically drop off from the Port of Entry near Canada, across the lagoon in Germany. Routes are subject to change.
Intoxicated guests can ruin the vibe
While some Epcot restaurants are ranked the tastiest and others are just okay as far as guests are concerned, one thing they all have in common is their drink menus. "Drinking Around the World" culture reigns supreme at this theme park, with some groups even planning entire trips around trying at least one alcoholic beverage in every World Showcase country. The annual EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival is the event of the season for those who want to drink around the world, but other festivals, like the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival, also draw those who want to imbibe.
One Redditor feels that the Food & Wine Festival has "gone too far" with drinking culture, sharing that the "sheer amount of drunken behavior today was just insane." And it is true that drunken guests have caused incidents, like one man who jumped into a fountain after a few too many. With this in mind, it's easy to understand that timing can make a big difference in your Epcot experience if you don't want to deal with the party crowd. Avoiding major festivals is a good starting point, if your schedule allows. Additionally, planning your Epcot days for mid-week is a smart move.
If your trip schedule requires you to visit Epcot on a weekend during a festival and you want to avoid intoxicated guests, try to visit the Showcase earlier in the day, then move to attractions like The Seas with Nemo & Friends or Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana as the night goes on. Journey of Water is especially gorgeous after dark! If you have small children, scheduling a Garden Grill character dinner is another excellent way to stay late without dealing with potentially rowdy bar hoppers.
Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind can trigger motion sickness
No theme park is fully immune from the occasional problem, and there are even some common visitor complaints about Disney Parks overall, but this one is specific to one of Epcot's signature rides. Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is among Walt Disney Imagineering's most incredible feats. It is the first ride at Disney World to utilize a reverse-launch system, and the ride vehicles rotate 360 degrees repeatedly throughout the experience. While it is an awesome attraction, the combination of rotation, flashing lights, and general disorientation in the dark can trigger motion sickness for some guests.
One Redditor unfortunately had an extreme reaction that resulted in a trip to a Disney World medical center. They shared that "by the end of it i couldn't open my eyes, could barely walk, was drooling and had hot and cold sweats." Other people on the same thread, however, provided some tips and tricks for those who suffer from motion sickness but still want to try Cosmic Rewind. Many suggested staring at a fixed point rather than turning one's head with the vehicle. Another person had a unique suggestion, urging riders to use their personal tactic of "an ear plug in one ear and an eye patch on the opposite eye."
This is such a well-known problem that Disney has changed the trash cans at the ride's exit to have wider openings in case people become physically ill. You certainly aren't alone if you get sick on Guardians. However, since that's an unpleasant experience no one wants, trying the tips above or taking an over-the-counter medication like Dramamine may help you get through the ride unscathed. It's also smart to watch ride-through videos before your trip if you're on the fence.
Festivals can lead to extreme crowds
Epcot's seasonal festivals are a huge draw for many of the park's visitors. Each of the four annual festivals — Festival of the Arts, Flower & Garden, Food & Wine, and Festival of the Holidays — brings limited-time food and drink offerings, special merchandise for both Passholders and ticketed guests, entertainment, and décor throughout Epcot. However, due to their popularity, festival seasons can also lead to extreme crowds.
In an article about the 2026 Food & Wine Festival, All Ears noted that the weekend crowd levels would "make an introvert run back to their car and drive away as fast as possible!" This assessment is accurate for all of Epcot's festivals. During 2025's Festival of the Holidays on the evening that John Stamos was narrating the Candlelight Processional, our group of adults held hands like preschoolers to avoid losing one another in the sea of people.
Luckily for you, there are ways to avoid the most extreme crowds at Epcot (and other Disney World parks). As with avoiding the party crowd, visiting Epcot midweek during the day typically offers lower crowd levels. Additionally, if you can, go in the middle of a festival's dates rather than during the first couple of weekends or the final weekend. And, for those who aren't Epcot festival fans, checking out the park during the select weeks each year that there isn't a festival occurring is a great way to catch low crowds.
Food and drink prices can add up quickly
There are a surprising number of ways to plan an affordable Walt Disney World Resort vacation, but nickel-and-diming yourself on festival food and drinks at Epcot festivals isn't one of them. Festival booths at all four annual events generally offer small plates for relatively low prices. My very favorite, Food & Wine's Pão de Queijo, a delicious Brazilian cheese bread, costs just $5.19 per plate. However, when you multiply these seemingly affordable rates across dozens of festival booths, things can add up very quickly. Disney Food Blog reported that the blog's team spent $767.80 trying 94 menu items from 31 locations during the 2026 Flower & Garden Festival.
While an average visitor won't try nearly that many festival offerings, it is a good example of how fast you can blow your budget at Epcot. One Facebook user said, "I need like a week to get everything i want and then file for bankruptcy" after looking at prices. On Reddit, one person suggested that if one wants a "drink and snack in each pavilion, I'd budget ~$20/pavilion($10-$15 for a drink, $5-$10 for snack)," noting that they usually spend around $75 a day at a festival on their own.
If you don't want to accidentally overspend, the best course of action is to make a list of your must-do festival booths, then set a spending limit for yourself. If you want to make extra sure you don't blow your budget, put money on prepaid Disney gift cards. When your money runs out, you either have to reload or simply be done sampling. Disney World even sells exclusive festival-themed wristband gift cards for people who go this route!
There is a lack of tables
Although Disney World encourages Epcot festival-goers to spend time grazing at various booths, there is a decided lack of dining space, especially at the height of Food & Wine season. Epcot regulars have traditionally solved this issue by using the park's flat-topped trash cans as tabletops. As a matter of fact, doing this became such a deep part of festival culture that there is apparel and artwork dedicated to these makeshift tables.
Unfortunately for trash can table loyalists, Disney has recently been updating the trash receptacles throughout Walt Disney World Resort. The new style features a curved top that is tougher to balance food on. While these cans still technically work, your items are much more likely to slide, and they're too tall for shorter adults and kids to use as tabletops. To combat the loss of flat surfaces around Epcot, Disney officials have been adding new railing countertops around the park, but they can still become very crowded during peak times.
Additionally, while people like the counter concept overall, some feel that it still doesn't address seating. One person on a Facebook thread said they "need to add more seats like the picnic tables." Again, visiting Epcot outside of traditional meal times and weekends is your best bet if you want to find table space. If you don't want to stand, there are picnic tables available in Germany, benches in the plaza by Katsura Grill in Japan, tables at Tangierine Café in Morocco, and more tables and stone benches in The American Adventure pavilion.
Some feel Epcot has veered from its identity
When Epcot opened in 1982, it was intended to focus on scientific discovery, technological innovation, human achievements, and international culture. It did not originally have characters available, and rides were designed for education. What is now Frozen Ever After, for instance, was Maelstrom (a ride about actual Norwegian troll lore!) in the '90s. Disney was so all-in that there was even a planned WestCot park that would have brought a similar concept to Disneyland. It was slated for a 1992 groundbreaking but never came to fruition. Today, a faction of longtime fans believe that Epcot has veered from its original identity with the introduction of rides such as Remy's Ratatouille Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, along with character-heavy shops like Creations.
One Reddit user lamented that they "miss the fact that there was more STEM type stuff. Now it feels like it's more focused on stores." Proponents of character-based rides, however, note that these rides and attractions can help make the park more appealing to those who may not otherwise visit. Visitors who miss old Epcot aren't out of luck, though. Living with the Land still takes guests on a tour of Disney's on-site plant-growing techniques, while the aquarium in The Seas with Nemo & Friends is a great place to chat with cast members about the care of marine life!
The World Showcase is also still extremely culturally immersive. Children can enjoy activities at the Kidcot Fun Stops, while Epcot visitors of all ages can spend time talking to international cast members about their home countries. Even though today's Epcot feels different than the nostalgic version from the '80s and '90s, it still has so much to offer from an educational perspective.
Epcot may not initially seem great for young children
Since Epcot is most well-known for its seasonal festivals, iconic Spaceship Earth ride, and World Showcase pavilions, some parents presume that younger children may get bored quickly. However, this is far from the truth for many families. One Reddit user noted that for children who "are focused on rides, Epcot may not have as much interest for them." Meanwhile, a Disney travel advisor shared on Instagram that parents frequently worry that Epcot will be boring for their little ones.
In a Facebook discussion on the subject, many parents suggest incorporating rides and other activities amid sightseeing in the World Showcase to keep things engaging. Another Facebook user, though, wrote that she will "forever disagree with anyone who says EPCOT isn't a good park for little kids." Both of my daughters say Epcot is their favorite park because their two favorite rides — Frozen Ever After and Remy's Ratatouille Adventure — are located there. They are also big fans of Journey Into Imagination With Figment and Turtle Talk with Crush, as well as Journey of Water, which offers a fantastic place for kids to play and splash without a traditional queue system. Families can also sing and dance with Mirabel and other members of the Madrigal family during ¡Celebración Encanto!
Epcot is perhaps the best character park in all of Walt Disney World Resort. Several World Showcase pavilions have Disney Princesses: Aurora and Belle are in France, Snow White is in Germany, Anna and Elsa are in Norway, and Mulan is in China. There's also a Mickey & Friends meet-and-greet near CommuniCore Hall and Winnie the Pooh in Great Britain, as well as more wandering characters than you can find in many other parks. My girls have fun running into everyone from Baloo to Piglet to Cinderella's mice!
Much of the World Showcase opens after the park
Guests who wake up and head to Epcot with plans to begin eating and drinking around World Showcase first thing in the morning may find themselves sorely disappointed. Many of the park's food and beverage experiences are not available at park opening. In the past, the entire World Showcase was closed until 11 a.m., but these days guests are allowed to stroll, shop, and ride at 9 a.m., or at 8:30 a.m. for guests with Early Theme Park Entry. On Facebook, guests have debated if they like this move, with one person saying they think it "disperses the crowd better" now.
Some, though, loathe the staggered opening. A Tripadvisor reviewer noted that even a great meal they had "didn't make up for having to kind of wander aimlessly for an hour until everything finally opened." However, there are benefits depending on your priorities. If you're a parent, Early Entry can be an excellent time to find characters. It's often when my daughters have their best character interactions in the Showcase, like taking long walks with Princess Aurora and searching for the rabbit hole with Alice! It is worth noting that the bakery in the France pavilion opens early, so you can get a delicious breakfast there.
Early in the morning is actually one of my favorite times to stroll the Showcase before the crowds get thick. I love to grab a coffee and take leisurely pictures in all of the pavilions. Early Entry is also a great time to knock out popular rides like Frozen and Remy's before their waits skyrocket later in the day. Pro tip: The crepe and mimosa stand by Remy's opens with the park, and a "line mimosa" is one of the best Epcot treats!