In 2024 alone, Venice, Italy welcomed nearly 6 million tourists who came to enjoy its legendary canals and vibrant culture. However, it's historic city center (excluding mainland Venice and its lagoon islands) also a place where about 49,000 everyday people live, work, and go about their daily lives. Since the 5th century, Venice has been cultivating a rich history, and many of its traditions date back to long before mass tourism existed. Even today, there are parts of Venice that fly under the radar. We've even rounded up some of Rick Steves' most underrated and intriguing sites in the past.

It's important to be respectful of Venetian culture when visiting this legendary city with canals for streets. Here, we'll look at nine unwritten rules American tourists break when visiting Venice, and explain how avoiding these missteps can lead to a more authentic experience. It is a widely held belief that Venice is among the world's most magical destinations, and the best way to experience it to the fullest is to assimilate with the Venetian way of life as best you can during your stay.

To compile this guide, we turned to guidance from various tour agencies like VV Tours and Colosseum and Vatican Tours, firsthand accounts from people on Reddit, Facebook, and Tripadvisor, and blogs like Kinda Boring Travels. Smithsonian Magazine provided select details. I also relied on personal knowledge from my own experiences visiting Venice in both 2024 and 2025.