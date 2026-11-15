The 9 Most Breathtaking River Towns In Europe

Water is life, or so they say, and for as long as civilization has endured, humans have gathered at the shores of oceans, rivers, and lakes. The Scottish author Kenneth Grahame famously noted that there was nothing worth doing half so much as messing around on boats, but for those of us who prefer to keep our feet on terra firma, a next best thing exists: A home with a riverside view is a thing of beauty.

Of course, not all rivers are born equal. Some have been all but ruined by the urban sprawl that invited them in the first place; in Japan, many natural riverbanks have given way to concrete, while the Thames smelled so bad in 1858 that it almost brought the city of London to its knees. Meanwhile, rivers like the Ganges in India and the Mississippi in the U.S. are often picturesque and undeniably iconic, but they also rank among the most polluted rivers in the world, according to SeaSmart.

Urban development hasn't always been kind to rivers, but for every riverway that has suffered at the hands of humans, dozens more strike a balance between progress and conservation. Europe is home to some truly mighty waterways, many of which play host to some of the best river cruises in Europe, if not the world. And yet, even as the thought of a cruise draws people in, it is the stops along the way that often prove to be the main event. For every waterway there is a town, city, or village that rests beside it; each has its own story to tell. What follows below is drawn from personal experience, curated recommendations, and a healthy appreciation for the accolades these places have earned. There are UNESCO World Heritage towns to visit, hidden corners waiting to be discovered, and places that have earned near-universal acclaim.