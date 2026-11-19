Cape Cod looks like a bent arm jutting out into the ocean. Surrounded by the Atlantic on almost every side, it boasts a total of 559 miles of shoreline, with over 100 beaches. With all that sand, the peninsula was destined to become one of Massachusetts' premier beach destinations. Unsurprisingly, it has also become a popular New England vacation spot for families looking to bond over sandcastles and leisurely ocean swims. However, while the beach takes center stage, it's not the only star. Cape Cod has dozens of other fun family attractions, and many of them are worth a visit.

Is your family into science and history? Amazing museums that blend education and fun await. Have a clan that can't get enough nature? Nature lovers will find marine-life adventures, a national seashore, and plenty of scenic trails. In fact, Frommer's calls the popular Cape Cod Rail Trail one of the U.S.'s best biking trails for families. And the Cape Cod National Seashore has been named one of the best national parks for kids, despite not technically being a national park.

With so much to do, it can be difficult to choose just a few destinations. We looked to family blogs and other parent-written resources to compile a list of the best family attractions on the Cape. We included destinations that parents mentioned repeatedly. And to ensure they were worth a trip, we chose attractions with ratings of 4.5 stars or above on Tripadvisor. With Cape Cod stretched over such a large area, we also included options across towns in its various regions. You'll find something to do with the kiddos, whether you're headed to the Upper, Mid, Lower, or Outer Cape. We've also included costs and other planning details. All prices are correct at the time of this writing.