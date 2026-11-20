Forget Florida, Retire To One Of These Charming Coastal Towns In The UK
According to a HireAHelper study, Florida topped the list of places where retirees moved in 2025 — but almost as many people who moved there also left the state in the same year. Instead, thousands have chosen the Carolinas, the coastal escape Boomers prefer, plus numerous other remote lake towns or bustling and walkable cities that present their own array of attractions and amenities. But who says your coastal retirement community needs to be in the U.S.? You can also find numerous charming coastal options if you cross the pond to the U.K.
Around England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, seaside towns offer quaint harbors, local shops, nature, beaches, and transit connections to other parts of the U.K. thanks to a robust railway network. Below, we've focused on 11 towns in a range of sizes, some of which are in sunny locations like southern England, for example, where they channel the beachy vibe Florida is known for. But we've also included a handful in more northerly coastal climes, where it's cooler, but no less beautiful. What some lack in year-round sunshine, they make up for in astonishing landscapes and enchanting histories.
Affordability varies from place to place, often consistent with proximity to other major urban hubs or respective communities' resort-like feel and tourist attractions. We've focused on a wide range of geographic locations and selected the places that exude charm, from waterfront promenades and piers to golden sand beaches and quaint high streets. Drawing on the author's experience living in the U.K. and visiting several of these towns, we've consulted retirement-related articles and resources, local tourism sites, and Google Maps.
Llandudno, Conwy, Wales
On the North Wales coast, Llandudno is a gorgeous seaside town with a remarkable pier dating to 1877 and stunning views of the Irish Sea. At around 15,000 residents, this small city has a wide range of shops and attractions, and Llandudno locals are spoiled for choice when it comes to good restaurants, including British fare at the upscale Home Cookin', wood-fired pizzas at Johnny Dough's, and classic pubs like the romantic Cottage Loaf.
Victorian and Edwardian resort town architecture complement interesting organizations like the Home Front Museum, a private collection (open to the public) of memorabilia and artifacts of everyday life in the U.K. during World War II. The city is also just 5 miles north of the beautiful town of Conwy and its famous medieval castle dating to the 1280s, considered one of the most impressive fortresses of its era. Back in Llandudno, fast-forward to the present day at Mostyn, a contemporary arts and culture center with its bright Oriel Cafe, ideal for a cup of tea or light lunch.
For relaxing nature walks, head east of town to Angel Bay and the Rhiwledyn Nature Reserve, both of which are wonderful spots to birdwatch. Alternatively, join workshops and social gatherings through the University of the Third Age (u3a) program at Craig y Don Community Centre, where more than 90 interest groups for seniors range from beginner language courses to singing to the lawn sport of crown green bowling.
North Berwick, East Lothian, Scotland
Just a half-hour's train ride east of Edinburgh, North Berwick is a seaside-lover's dream for retirement in Scotland. It boasts a dramatic coastline, charming harbor, great golf, and welcoming pubs. The Scottish Seabird Centre perches on an outcrop just a short walk from the harbor and high street, with a casual cafe overlooking the monumental Bass Rock and its significant colony of northern gannets. In the summer, stroll along the sand or even take a revitalizing saltwater dip in the Milsey Bay Beach tidal pool (in the U.K., "wild swimming" is a popular activity for those over 50). In early August, hear music, listen to talks, and attend comedy shows as part of Fringe by the Sea, a 10-day event every August that's a more relaxed complement to the giant Fringe Festival that contributes to nearby Edinburgh's nickname of Europe's "festival capital."
North Berwick is home to around 8,300 residents. Its High Street is a short, quaint commercial street with artisan coffee shops and cafes, plus The Golfer's Rest pub. For a relaxing pint elsewhere, head to The Ship Inn on the charmingly named Quality Street. If you can't resist hauling the clubs to the green, it's hard to beat the views over the Firth of Forth bay from North Berwick Golf Club. Its West Links have been a popular green since the 17th century, and the club dates to 1832. During the summer, one of the most sought-after lunchtime options is fresh seafood cooked to order at the iconic Lobster Shack right in the harbor. Menu items are posted daily on a blackboard, and the lobster is caught directly by North Berwick fishermen.
Christchurch, Dorset, England
It's hard to beat the river-meets-sea vibe of Christchurch in Dorset, which is about a 2.5-hour train ride southwest of London. The town of around 49,000 people is known for its large population of seniors, and it's well-connected to the neighboring cities of Bournemouth and Poole. Here, the River Stour and the River Avon drain into the English Channel, so there's a blend of open, sandy beachfront on Avon Beach — which is adjacent to the expansive Mudeford Sandbank in neighboring Bournemouth — and more intimate waterways along which to stay, walk, and moor a boat.
Just east of Steamer Point Nature Reserve, with its network of trails and coastal views, sits one of the town's most well-known tourist attractions: the stunning Highcliffe Castle. It's Grade 1-listed, which means it's one of the most exceptional examples of the nation's built heritage and is carefully preserved. Year round, the castle is open for tours or a stop anytime into its gift shop and beautifully renovated tea rooms called The Castle Pantry. The estate's Christmas Tree Festival is also a favorite holiday pastime. Even more history awaits at the grand Christchurch Priory, which dates back to 1094.
There's also plenty to keep you busy in Christchurch. Get your workout in at the 60+ Fit Club at Somerford ARC Community Centre, join a social cooking class or creative workshop offered by Prama in towns around Dorset, including Christchurch, or take your pick from beautiful golf courses like Ilford Golf Centre, Highcliffe Castle Golf Club, and the charming Dudmoor Farm Golf Course.
Worthing, West Sussex, England
The historic spa town of Worthing, which emerged as a waterfront destination for holidaymakers in the 1700s, continues to be a quintessential South Coast gem with gorgeous gardens and Art Deco charm. It's on the larger side with around 114,000 residents, known for its massive pier, sandy beach, and sunny position roughly halfway between Portsmouth and Eastbourne. For those who love a show, performances and educational talks are staged all year at Assembly Hall and the Pavilion Theatre, the latter of which is perched on the pier. For a relaxing walk or bike ride on a sunny day, take on any segment of the 5-mile seaside promenade known as Marine Parade. The town's historic city center is also beautiful and walkable, with shops, cafes, and pubs like the classic George & Dragon along the narrow High Street.
Heene Community Centre offers a variety of social and educational opportunities, such as a u3a ukelele group and choir, plus art classes, gentle exercise, and more. Durrington Community Centre also hosts a Friday "CommuniTea" gathering with coffee and biscuits. Another easy activity primed for the sunshine is a stroll through Highdown Gardens, a national plant collection that highlights the work of Sir Frederick and Lady Sybil Stern, who began gathering botanicals from around the world in 1909. And at the beautiful Beach House Park, visitors can enjoy bowling on the green and snacks and tea in the Palm Court Pavilion.
Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, Scotland
Stonehaven is a beautiful, quaint town on the Aberdeenshire coast of northeastern Scotland, and it's the gateway to one of the coastline's most iconic historic landmarks: Dunnottar Castle. This postcard-worthy spot, with a history dating back thousands of years ago, perches on a rocky peninsula, where the views are ideal for a picnic and views over the North Sea. The castle is a 1.7-mile walk (about 20 minutes by bus) from town, along a well-maintained cliffside trail, past the Stonehaven War Memorial.
The town of Stonehaven is nestled around its eponymous bay and is home to around 11,000 residents. It's quaint, walkable, and well-connected to nearby Aberdeen, Scotland's "Silver City by the Sea." By train, the journey is only about 20 minutes. Stonehaven's beautiful Cowie Harbour is a lovely focal point, where the Marine Hotel has a pub and restaurant overlooking the water and fishing boats, Old Pier Coffee House crafts artisan drinks and features delicious bakery, and the Stonehaven Tolbooth Museum is chock full of local history displays. The museum's atmosphere is friendly, and it's a great place to volunteer.
The main commercial thoroughfare in the center of town is Bridgefield, where you'll find cafes, shops, a town square, and more. Stonehaven Beach is relatively small but sandy — ideal for a stroll with views of the headlands. And social opportunities await with 50-and-older walking groups, gentle exercise classes, and lunch clubs coordinated by Mearns and Coastal Healthy Living Group.
Portree, Isle of Skye, Scotland
For those looking for a more rugged seaside experience with an uplands vibe, Portree on the Isle of Skye is a quirky island charmer. It's a great spot for those who like a remote feel but with plenty of energy, especially in the summer. It's home to around 2,300 full-time residents, yet hundreds of thousands of tourists pass through every year, so for a town its size, it has a lot going for it: plenty of restaurants, shops, pubs, and attractions, not to mention some of the most beautiful landscapes in the U.K. at your doorstep. A few businesses may close seasonally, as the busiest time is during the summer, but even winter is a respite.
Portree Harbour is the most iconic scene in town with its colorfully painted houses, ideal for a morning stroll. Skye and Lochalsh Archive Center is a wonderful place to spend a chilly day if you're interested in geneaology and the history of the region, and Portree Community Centre is a hub for events and programs and also houses a post office and barber, and the leisure center known as Arainn Fhinn offers fitness classes for all ability levels, plus a pool and a sauna.
For a late afternoon warm-up or dinner, head to the welcoming Anters Bar & Grill at The Portree Hotel. And contemporary art lovers will want to keep an eye on ATLAS Arts, a community-focused local organization that coordinates performances from visiting artists to present screenings, workshops, and other events throughout the year.
Portstewart, County Londonderry, Northern Ireland
Portstewart is a beautiful Northern Ireland town with around 7,700 residents that overlooks the Atlantic Ocean, and its renowned 2-mile beach, known as Portstewart Strand, is managed by the National Trust. There's a parking fee for the beach if you plan to drive, but it's free for National Trust members. A membership is worthwhile along this beautiful coast thanks to nearby attractions like the Mussenden Temple and Downhill Demesne, as well as the famous Giant's Causeway on the Antrim Coast, which Rick Steves considers one of the prettiest destinations in Ireland. Although there's no train station right in the hamlet, a well-connected one is just 6 miles away in Coleraine for direct connections to Londonderry in less than an hour.
Causeway u3a provides a range of educational and social events for retired and semi-retired residents down the road in Coleraine. Take guitar lessons, play Whist, learn French, or join a Tai Chi group — all geared toward those 50 and older. Nature-lovers will enjoy that Portstewart is just east of the Binevenagh Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, where panoramic views highlight headlands and islands as far as Scotland. Portstewart Golf Club provides another way to be outdoors amid beautiful scenery. And in town, visit Flowerfield Arts Centre to see exhibitions and performances and attend holiday markets and workshops. Downtown features a range of coffee shops, traditional pubs, and delicious restaurants.
St. Ives, Cornwall, England
St. Ives is home to a little more than 5,000 residents year-round, but don't let that number fool you — the town is a perennially popular holiday destination for over 760,000 tourists every year. Daytrippers and weekenders alike flock here from around the country and the world for Cornwall's famous coastline, beaches, and harbor towns. It's also known for its gorgeous southern sunlight, which has drawn artists such as Barbara Hepworth, Ben Nicholson, and others here since the late 19th century. Tate St. Ives sits right on Porthmeor Beach and features rotating exhibitions, plus it manages the beautiful Barbara Hepworth Museum and Sculpture Garden in the late artist's home. A number of art spaces like Penwith Gallery, Porthminster Gallery, and New Craftsman Gallery also present local and national artists.
For some of the most sweeping views of the ocean, head to The Island, which is actually a peninsula crowned with the historic Chapel of St. Nicholas. The coast is also known for its birdwatching, especially in the autumn. Stay active with 60-and-better fitness classes at St. Ives Leisure Centre, and on the first Saturday of every month, head to the historic area of Sheep Market for the St. Ives Farmers Market. And every Tuesday, the St. Ives Community Orchard hosts a community gathering at the volunteer-run CORE building.
Whitby, Yorkshire, England
Stunning seaside cliffs, a charming harbor, great golf, and easy access to the stunning North York Moors National Park (NYMNP) are just a few of the things that make Whitby in North Yorkshire a great place to retire. Three hours north of York by train, it feels like a world of its own, and on winter days, you may see why it was considered so haunting by Bram Stoker it inspired him to write "Dracula." The famously moody ruins of the remarkable Whitby Abbey give a good hint why!
When the sun shines, this small city of a little more than 12,000 residents is lively and beautiful on the edge of the North Sea. It's worth noting that Whitby is famously touristy, with millions of visitors every year — many on their way to NYMNP. That means plenty of great restaurants and attractions, but the big summertime crowds may not be everyone's cup of tea. Head to the Whitby Museum to learn about local history from fossils to model ships, and take a leisurely stroll around Whitby Harbour at the mouth of the River Esk.
The Whitby Whaler u3a program is a "youth club for seniors" that offers numerous classes and group activities, plus talks, coordinated trips to musicals, and regular coffee mornings. In November, the Whitby Christmas Market illuminates the center of town, and all year round, the Whitby Pavilion hosts live performances, feature films, and community events.
Cleethorpes, Lincolnshire, England
Nestled on the North Sea coastline of Lincolnshire at the mouth of the Humber Estuary, Cleethorpes is a charming coastal town with shops and a sandy beach. With around 30,000 people calling it home, in addition to Grimsby right next door with another 88,000 or so, it has a bustling feel. And along with plenty of amenities, including historic churches and public woodlands, it also has good transport links to larger inland cities like Sheffield and Leeds.
If you're a gardener, community gardening plots are available at Carr Lane Allotment, and you'll find a hub of cafes, coffee shops, and pubs centered around Isaac's Hill and Alexandra Road along Pier Gardens, a park that parallels the beach. In addition to a huge range of groups for games, languages, and music, Grimsby & Cleethorpes u3a organization meets monthly on the first Thursday at Memorial Hall in Cleethorpes, with additional outings to heritage sites, flower shows, performances, and more scheduled throughout the year.
Cleethorpes' golden sand beach and picturesque pier are both attractive draws to this town, and if the grandkids are visiting, take them for a spin on the Cleethorpes Coast Light Railway, where historic miniature trains roll along the seaside. See horse racing at Market Rasing Racecourse, which features a range of themed events throughout the year, or head to Cleethorpes Country Park and Boating Lake, which used to be a 160-acre farm and is now a wonderful place to spend a sunny day. If you're keeping active, there's also a free, all-abilities 5K walk/run here every Saturday morning.
Poole, Dorset, England
Just a 20-minute train journey west of Christchurch, mentioned above, Poole is yet another costal Dorset destination ideal for retirement. It styles itself a "resort for all seasons" with sandy beaches, southern sunshine, an active harbor, and charming neighborhoods, and it's fairly large at a population hovering around 143,000. In the summer, boat out to the largest island of Brownsea, where Dorset Wildlife Trust manages around 250 acres of natural habitat here, and the National Trust has a visitor center, cafe, and more.
Watch boats of all kinds cruise around the natural harbor, where international sailing competitions also take place, and stroll through a number of inviting green spaces and gardens, such as Upton Country Park with its Grade II-listed mansion and tea rooms. Poole u3a boasts more than 900 members and offers weekly classes and activities, from arts and crafts to dance and fitness.
Delve into history at the Poole Museum and Scaplen's Court & Garden, which preserves a merchant's house dating to the 1300s. The Old Town Salt Pig is also a quaint onsite cafe to grab some tea and a bite to eat. For rotating performances, creative workshops, and film screenings, head to the Lighthouse (where there happens to be a sibling to the Salt Pig cafe). Then, relax at bars and restaurants along Pool Quay, where you can take in spectacular views of the harbor, see Sir Anthony Caro's "Sea Music" sculpture, or go crabbing.