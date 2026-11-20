According to a HireAHelper study, Florida topped the list of places where retirees moved in 2025 — but almost as many people who moved there also left the state in the same year. Instead, thousands have chosen the Carolinas, the coastal escape Boomers prefer, plus numerous other remote lake towns or bustling and walkable cities that present their own array of attractions and amenities. But who says your coastal retirement community needs to be in the U.S.? You can also find numerous charming coastal options if you cross the pond to the U.K.

Around England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, seaside towns offer quaint harbors, local shops, nature, beaches, and transit connections to other parts of the U.K. thanks to a robust railway network. Below, we've focused on 11 towns in a range of sizes, some of which are in sunny locations like southern England, for example, where they channel the beachy vibe Florida is known for. But we've also included a handful in more northerly coastal climes, where it's cooler, but no less beautiful. What some lack in year-round sunshine, they make up for in astonishing landscapes and enchanting histories.

Affordability varies from place to place, often consistent with proximity to other major urban hubs or respective communities' resort-like feel and tourist attractions. We've focused on a wide range of geographic locations and selected the places that exude charm, from waterfront promenades and piers to golden sand beaches and quaint high streets. Drawing on the author's experience living in the U.K. and visiting several of these towns, we've consulted retirement-related articles and resources, local tourism sites, and Google Maps.