Edinburgh isn't a big city, but if you only have a few days in the capital, it's smart to take full advantage of the public transport options to save some time getting around. It's one of the world's most travel-friendly cities, partly thanks to how easily you can get about without a car. The bus system is the most comprehensive and affordable way to get around — in tandem with the trams — making it possible to get within a block of almost anywhere in the city for just £2.40 ($3.20 USD) or £6 ($8 USD) for a whole day. Unfortunately, tourists have a knack for overusing the bus driver's knowledge, at the expense of everyone else.

The buses run on a pretty strict schedule, working to stay regular despite the unorthodox nature of a city never built for motor vehicles. It can be a source of immense frustration for both drivers and locals to see a tourist holding up a driver to ask for advice, directions, or a mixture of both. It's not that drivers aren't helpful; they're stereotypically good humored and glad to help when they can. But a bus pulling away from a busy Princes Street is not the moment to ask the best way to get to the castle or a specific pub. It's also helpful to have your payment ready. The buses accept contactless payment, so have your card or phone ready, tap, and hop on. If you're going with cash, have the change ready instead of fumbling around (standard daytime journeys have a flat fare).

If you're in line with other passengers, ask them for some help with the bus numbers, fares, and directions. Most of them can probably help with anything you need. If you're alone and uncertain of the bus, have the stop you want in mind, lean in and shout to double-check. If it's the right one, they'll beckon you on, and if not, step back off and wait for the next. And when your bus approaches, extend your arm to signal to the driver that you want to get on.