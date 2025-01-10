The Best Babymoon Destinations And When You Should Go

Babymoons are opportunities for couples, especially mothers, to enjoy well-deserved relaxation and bonding time before life gets busier. There are many factors to consider when planning a babymoon. For instance, you may be wondering, "Is it safe to go on a cruise while pregnant?" You'll also want to be realistic about how much energy and mobility you will have; such trips are frequently taken during the second trimester to avoid potential conflicts with an early delivery. Sometimes, babymoons are the perfect excuse to finally take a dream vacation. However, if you are already shocked at the mounting costs of having a child, you may want to prioritize affordability in your travel plans. You'll also want to keep tabs on global health warnings to ensure the safety of your destination.

To help you out, we've compiled this list of some of the world's best babymoon destinations and when to visit them. Several places were chosen for their walkability, especially because walking is the most popular exercise among expecting mothers. If the last thing you want to do is be on your feet, check out one of the destinations with excellent swimming — a dip in the water can feel rejuvenating during your second and third trimesters. Some locations were selected for their romantic atmosphere and others for their cooler climates (if the pregnancy sweats have you constantly reaching for ice packs, we see you). Of course, if all you can think about is food, we've recommended plenty of places known for their gourmet cuisines. Get ready to pack your maternity clothes and a bottle of Tums because it's time for you to take a break!