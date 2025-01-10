The Best Babymoon Destinations And When You Should Go
Babymoons are opportunities for couples, especially mothers, to enjoy well-deserved relaxation and bonding time before life gets busier. There are many factors to consider when planning a babymoon. For instance, you may be wondering, "Is it safe to go on a cruise while pregnant?" You'll also want to be realistic about how much energy and mobility you will have; such trips are frequently taken during the second trimester to avoid potential conflicts with an early delivery. Sometimes, babymoons are the perfect excuse to finally take a dream vacation. However, if you are already shocked at the mounting costs of having a child, you may want to prioritize affordability in your travel plans. You'll also want to keep tabs on global health warnings to ensure the safety of your destination.
To help you out, we've compiled this list of some of the world's best babymoon destinations and when to visit them. Several places were chosen for their walkability, especially because walking is the most popular exercise among expecting mothers. If the last thing you want to do is be on your feet, check out one of the destinations with excellent swimming — a dip in the water can feel rejuvenating during your second and third trimesters. Some locations were selected for their romantic atmosphere and others for their cooler climates (if the pregnancy sweats have you constantly reaching for ice packs, we see you). Of course, if all you can think about is food, we've recommended plenty of places known for their gourmet cuisines. Get ready to pack your maternity clothes and a bottle of Tums because it's time for you to take a break!
Thun, Switzerland
Thun is one of the romantic destinations couples will swoon over in Switzerland. A hidden gem that is less touristy than the nearby city of Interlaken, Thun brims with historic architecture and makes for a wonderfully walkable city. You can find evidence of its medieval heritage in landmarks like the Thun Castle. Other structures like the Rathausplatz and the town's famous covered bridges tell tales of the 16th and 18th centuries, respectively. Once you've explored the city by land, ride on the Blümlisalp, a paddle-wheel steamboat, across Lake Thun. Since you won't be partaking in many winter sports, we recommend visiting Thun during the warm summer months, from June until August.
The famous mountain saddle Jungfraujoch, which is over 11,000 feet in elevation, is not far from Thun. This is where you'll find the highest railway station in Europe. The staggering altitude is part of why we recommend visiting Thun during your babymoon: Many health practitioners note that babies and young children can be more sensitive to sudden changes in altitude than adults. If you've ever heard kids fussing on planes while struggling to equalize their ears, you know what we mean. Besides, there's a certain charm to enjoying the romantic vistas of Jungfraujoch with a partner.
New York, New York
Widely lauded as one of the most walkable cities in the world, you'll never run out of interesting routes in the Big Apple. You can stroll around public green spaces like Central Park and Prospect Park, or you might prefer to walk along the linear Hudson River Greenway. Or maybe walking will be a byproduct of the outings you take to pick up bags of bagels and shop for NYC-themed onesies. Suffice it to say, you'll want to bring a durable pair of walking shoes as you get your steps in.
If, however, walking is contraindicated during your pregnancy due to another health condition, plenty of seated activities will keep you occupied. Go see a Broadway show, sit on a ferry as you marvel at the Statue of Liberty, or book a massage to ease the soreness in your calves that have been working so hard to support more than one person! The abundance of indoor and outdoor activities makes New York City a great destination to visit any time of the year.
Whether or not you're walking, you'll likely forget about eating for two while in New York City. Instead, you'll be tempted to eat for three (or even more if you're carrying multiples). Just remember to sneak in plenty of fruits and vegetables while traveling.
Cashel, Ireland
Cozy, romantic bed and breakfasts abound across Ireland, and the historic town of Cashel is no exception. You and your partner will fall in love all over again, even (and perhaps especially) if you are trapped inside by the country's famous winds and rains. That said, many folks enjoy visiting Ireland in the summer when the days are longer.
Ireland's countryside is another picturesque paradise for those who love to walk. The air is clean; the views are filled with meadows, castles, and sheep, and you'll likely find a quaint shop to stop in for a scone and cup of tea. Indeed, the Rock of Cashel features buildings from the 12th and 13th centuries, and the diversity of its architecture, along with its storied history, makes the complex one of the most prominent castles in all of Ireland. As well as touring its grounds, check out some of Cashel's other attractions, such as the Cashel Heritage Centre and the Cashel Folk Village.
Though we truly believe Cashel is a town that should not be missed, you could combine your visit here with other Irish towns, such as Cork or Wicklow. As long as you are comfortable driving on the left-hand side of the road, it's not too difficult to get from one place to another in Ireland.
St. Kitts and Nevis
St. Kitts and Nevis is one of the most budget-friendly vacation destinations in the Caribbean. So, while you could easily lounge on the beach and read all day, you won't necessarily have to splurge if you book experiences like guided hikes and snorkeling expeditions. Touring the Nevis Botanical Gardens, which features over 100 palm species in addition to cacti, tropical fruit trees, orchids, and more, is a great activity for expecting mothers. If you're a history nerd, be sure to visit Alexander Hamilton's birthplace, where the Museum of Nevis History now resides. However, remember to avoid scuba diving and taking a dip in one of the island's hot springs while pregnant.
Of course, you'll likely want to spend quite a bit of time at the beach while on your babymoon. We've ranked Pinney's Beach as one of the best beaches in the Caribbean, giving it kudos for its accessibility, shade, ease of swimming, and memorable sunsets. Meanwhile, Lovers Beach is more of a hidden gem where you may find topless couples, giving you all the more reason to visit it before your kiddo arrives in the world. You'll love dining at one of the larger beaches' shacks and restaurants, and those who love seafood will be especially delighted with the cuisine of St. Kitts and Nevis. Although pregnant women should avoid raw and undercooked fish, as well as fish high in mercury, they needn't miss out on Caribbean delicacies like lobster.
Graz, Austria
Though cities like Vienna and Salzburg typically get the most attention among tourists visiting Austria, the Styrian city of Graz is equally worthy of your time. Head to the city's center to marvel at the architecture that has earned Graz a spot on the list of UNESCO World Heritage sites. You can spend your vacation taking strolls to see landmarks like the Landhaus courtyards and the double-spiral staircase in the Grazer Burg. At 11 a.m., 3 p.m., or 6 p.m., head to the Glockenspielplatz to hear the clock tower bells play melodies while two figurines perform a mesmerizing dance. Then, just before the sun sets, take the Schlossbergbahn funicular railway to the top of Schlossberg Hill for romantic and breathtaking views of the city.
After walking so much, you'll be happy to hear that Graz is celebrated as Austria's culinary capital and can satisfy all kinds of cravings you might be having. At numerous restaurants, you'll surely get typical Austrian fare like Wienerschnitzel, Sachertorte, Käsespätzle, and Knödel of all types. However, you would be remiss not to sample traditional Styrian cuisine, which relies heavily on pumpkins, apples, and wine. We recommend trying a dish featuring the distinctively flavorful pumpkin oil.
We love the idea of visiting Graz in the winter, especially during late November and most of December, for the city's charming Christmas markets. The summer is another perfect time to visit when outdoor dining is at its best.
Anchorage, Alaska
While venturing into the backcountry is not something we suggest for most pregnant women, you can still take a comfortable, scenic, and memorable trip to Alaska by booking a cruise or traveling to one of the state's larger cities. We love Anchorage for its accessibility, amenities, and the outings you can take into nature year-round. When visiting Anchorage on a babymoon and craving something savory, pop into Snow City Cafe, a classic diner offering exceptional flavors. Alternatively, a trip to Anchorage is incomplete without stopping by Alaska Wild Berry Products to see the world's largest chocolate Waterfall.
Summer is peak tourist season in Alaska, with hiking, whale watching, and fishing making up a few of the top bucket list items for most visitors. However, visiting Anchorage any time of the year can grant you uniquely charming experiences. For example, wintertime is when you'll have your best chances of witnessing the Northern Lights, while the spring and autumn are the least crowded in terms of tourists (meaning potentially lower prices and more one-on-one attention from tour guides). Year-round, the cooler temperatures of Anchorage offer many pregnant women sweet relief. If you visit when snow is on the ground, be extra careful since your growing belly will alter your sense of balance.
Hobart, Australia
The Tasmanian capital of Hobart is one of Australia's most romantic and hip vacation towns. It features a vibrant art culture, and visiting the Museum of Old and New Art (otherwise known as Mona) is a must. This witty museum will make you laugh out loud and reflect on controversial and confusing art forms. In other words, you'll have plenty to talk about with your partner long after you head back to your accommodations.
Speaking of accommodations, you can go all out when booking your stay in Hobart. For instance, the luxurious Henry Jones Art Hotel features 400 Tasmanian art pieces available for viewing and purchase. You can also enjoy helicopter tours over the city and elegant dining experiences highlighting Tasmanian produce.
Hobart is another one of those babymoon destinations offering the benefit of cooler weather. The average high temperature during the summer months (December to February) usually doesn't exceed 70 degrees Fahrenheit, so you might find this the perfect time of year to visit. While the nip in the air and Australia's famous coffee culture may have you reaching for more than one mug of liquid energy, remember to enjoy your caffeine in moderation, per modern pregnancy guidelines. Try sipping a cup of hot cocoa instead at Nutpatch, a chocolate shop that will surely challenge your self-restraint.
Burlington, Vermont
For the perfect blend of nature and civilization, visit Burlington, Vermont's largest city that offers an artsy urban vacation. This destination particularly appeals to those whose pregnancy makes them ravenously hungry. There are a plethora of food tours and shopping opportunities in the surrounding area, and you won't even need to leave the city to indulge in complimentary chocolate samples at the Lake Champlain Chocolate Factory.
Meanwhile, the Ben & Jerry's factory in Waterbury is just half an hour away, an outing that can easily be combined with a visit to the Cabot Creamery Store and a tour of the Cold Hollow Cider Mill just up the road. If you love maple syrup, touring the Morse Farm sugar house during the early spring will be a memory for life. Finally, for a romantic and mouthwatering breakfast in the city, we recommend visiting The Skinny Pancake, a popular spot among locals for crepes and coffee.
Of course, there is plenty to do in Burlington besides eating food. You might enjoy walking along the Burlington Greenway, gazing out at Lake Champlain, or shopping at Church Street Marketplace. The latter is especially inviting during the winter when it is transformed into a holiday wonderland. Some shops even give out free hot chocolate coupons with purchases of $25 or more. Burlington can take on an extra romantic atmosphere when it snows; just be careful to wear the appropriate footwear and remain mindful of your balance.
Mauritius, Africa
The East African island nation of Mauritius is a less expensive alternative to the Maldives. It's also one of the top destinations for those looking to embark on a romantic babymoon. After all, how could you say no to adult-only hotels, catamaran cruises, and a wide array of spa treatments? Though it is dreamy year-round, visit this island from April to June and September to December for the best weather.
Excursions into nature are abundantly available in Mauritius. While you won't be able to scuba dive with a bun in the oven, you might still enjoy snorkeling over the island's colorful coral reefs. You can also watch for dolphins, hike in Black River Gorges National Park, and stroll around the Pamplemousses Botanical Garden, which is over 300 years old. It's not too difficult to reach the Pont Bon Dieu cave. Depending on your health, Chamarel Waterfalls and Rochester Falls are breathtaking attractions that don't require advanced hiking to reach.
When searching for a place to stay, consider booking a villa at Oberoi Beach Resort, a romantic resort with private plunge pools, candlelit dinners, and baths filled with rose petals. You'll find plenty of delicious food at this resort's restaurants, with an emphasis on Creole and Indian cuisines.
Metz, France
Allow yourself to be enchanted by the serene atmosphere of Metz, France, where you can still enjoy delicious food, historical landmarks, and scenic vistas without battling the crowds of larger cities like Paris or Bordeaux. As you walk around the 3,000-year-old city of Metz, you'll encounter evidence of its Gallo-Roman and medieval heritage. You'll also be treated to modern buildings and amenities like the Centre Pompidou-Metz, an exhibition space for contemporary art, and the Lake of Metz, which serves as a popular walking destination.
The magnificent Saint-Etienne Cathedral and more humble Saint-Pierre-aux-Nonnains church are points of interest for those interested in architecture and religion, while the Golden Court Museum and Aqueduc Romain provide historical intrigue dating back to Roman times. Meanwhile, the city's 20th-century train station is regarded as one of the most stunning train stations in France, beloved for its well-designed galleries and reception halls.
Shop and dine in the 14th century Place Saint-Louis, or head to Metz's famous covered market, where you'll find fresh produce, meats, cheeses, and prepared products like paté and quiche. Just remember that you'll need to abstain from drinking wine, as famous as it is in France. June through September is considered the best time of year to visit Metz, and traveling during this period will help ensure you get to enjoy the sunniest outdoor dining experiences possible.
Austin, Texas
A city that has become increasingly popular among foodies over the past decade or so, Austin is where to satisfy your pregnancy cravings. It's got everything from Vietnamese to Nepali to New American food, and (of course) its Tex-Mex and BBQ options are seemingly never-ending. We suggest visiting a farmers market for a taste of local produce and ready-made products that you can take home with you.
Walking along the streets of Austin, you'll hear plenty of music drifting out of bars, restaurants, parks, concert venues, and even grocery stores. Austin's outstanding music scene features every type of genre imaginable. In fact, the city is known as the "Live Music Capital of the World," and events like the iHeartCountry Festival and the Old Settler's Music Festival Spring Pickin' Party draw in tourists, locals, and talented musicians throughout the year.
You can have your pick of places to stay in this major city. Downtown, you'll find a variety of comfortable and luxurious hotels, but there is also no shortage of rental properties and standard hotel rooms. East Austin is a fantastic area in which to make your home base. It is arguably Austin's hippest neighborhood, brimming with art and eclectic world cuisine. The city offers countless activities no matter what time of year you visit, but note that the summers can be sweltering hot.
Lake Como, Italy
Rome and Venice may hog the spotlight when it comes to Italian vacations, but Lake Como is undoubtedly a much more peaceful destination for a babymoon. Set in the Italian Alps, Lake Como is a picturesque resort town where you can take romantic boat rides, dine on polenta and paninis, book a massage (or maybe two), and stroll in your pick of the area's 40 parks.
Many of Lake Como's beaches are ideal for sunbathing in the summer when the lake is warm enough for a quick dip. Indeed, May through October is generally the best time of year to visit Lake Como. Or perhaps you'd prefer to set out across the water on a guided boat tour. Additionally, plenty of indoor activities are so captivating that you don't need the excuse of rainy weather to enjoy them. In fact, there are 73 museums and 11 medieval castles in the area. Some fan favorites include the Como Silk Museum and the Air Raid Shelter Museum. If you are in Lake Como on a Saturday, check out a collection of Roman baths that are nearly 2,000 years old in Viale Lecco.
To instill an extra dose of romance in your babymoon, book a stay in Bellagio, the scenic town known as the pearl of Lake Como. You and your boo will feel closer than ever when surrounded by the area's charming heritage villas, colorful flowers, and cobblestone streets.