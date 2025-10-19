The Best Places In America To See Wild Manatees (That Aren't Florida), According To Research

When you think about trying to spot manatees in the United States, you probably think of Florida first. There's a good reason for this. They mostly live in and around the state of Florida. Most people head to spots like Madison Blue Spring State Park to see manatees in the beautiful blue freshwater spring hidden in the woodlands or Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge to see these incredible animals that seem to shimmer blue in the mesmerizing bioluminescent waves. Those aren't your only options, though. While manatees don't generally swim very quickly, preferring to drift through the water and graze on tasty water plants in their own time, they can travel long distances. Utilizing tagged animals and reports from people who have seen them, researchers have found that manatees travel to Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Mississippi. Occasionally, they make it all the way to Louisiana and Texas. In rare instances, they have been seen as far north as Massachusetts.

They are rare outside of Florida, but if you are in the right spot at the right time and wear a pair of polarized sunglasses, you might get to see manatees in the wild. Whether or not you get lucky and catch a glimpse, you can help manatees by being cautious while boating, staying in deep water, and avoiding seagrass beds. If you accidentally end up over seagrass, trim your motor or turn it off completely and make your way out slowly. If you're lucky enough to spot a manatee, give it some space. You will be rewarded with a rare chance to see how these creatures behave in the wild. Afterwards, you can share your sighting with the Dauphin Island Sea Lab at manatee@disl.edu to help researchers learn more about manatees.