The 15 Least Powerful Passports In The World In 2025

The concept of weak and strong passports has been around for ages, but people have been paying extra close attention to them since the COVID-19 pandemic. In the U.S., many started looking for destinations with safer shores, less restrictions, and a different political climate. The most wealthy looked to second passports that would allow them to easily integrate into greener pastures. Others tried getting visas that would give them access to their destination of choice. But depending on where they wanted to go, some found themselves restricted by the weakening of the usually strong U.S. passport.

European destinations that Americans would normally not need a visa to travel to, closed their doors. This included popular destinations like France, Italy, and Spain, which all followed the European Union's directions to restrict access due to the America's health policy. Even tiny Caribbean nations like Grenada and the Bahamas, with its crowd — free islands and clear turquoise waters — stopped allowing U.S. passport holders to fly into their airports. However, they still allowed visa-free access for Canadians, Europeans, and travelers from the U.K. Suddenly, passports and the mobility they offered became a greater issue.

Mobility is the most important advantage of a passport. Henley & Partners and Passport Index, the two major passport-ranking organizations, which each include data from 199 countries, use mobility (the number of destinations a passport grants visa-free or nearly visa-free access to) as the most important ranking factor. When two or more nations rank for the same spot, Passport Index goes one step further and breaks the tie using Human Development Index (HDI) scores from the United Nations, which includes only 193 countries. These scores measure quality of life, which predicts a nation's global reputation, both contributing factors to passport strength. We preferred Passport Index's 2025 ranking for their more precise ranking system.