Arizona's Top 5 Glamping Destinations For A Luxe Outdoor Experience Out West

Under Canvas Grand Canyon tops our list due to its location and reputation. This glamping chain is known for its white tents, scattered across various western landscapes and national parks across the country. In fact, the world's first DarkSky-certified resort (a glamping haven in Utah with safari-inspired accommodations) happens to be an Under Canvas location. This location makes the most of the DarkSky zone, and has a "Stargazer Tent," "celestial-themed culinary offerings," and "star parties."

Located just a 25-minute drive from Grand Canyon National Park's South Rim entrance, the Under Canvas destination is a great basecamp for exploring the park and its trails. With a remote feel and desert atmosphere, it's as close as you can get to staying in the park without actually doing so. Plus, the site hosts a coffee shop and a restaurant, which you definitely don't get while camping in the canyon. On clear nights, you can expect a fantastic view of the stars.

An evening at Under Canvas can be intimate and insular (glamping tents include a wood-burning stove to keep you warm and a small porch) or shared with other travelers in the outdoor common area, where you'll find fire pits to congregate around. You'll also find picnic tables, games, s'mores, and events. Tents are furnished with beds, rugs, and a bedside table. Deluxe and Suite tents can sleep as few as two people or up to six in Safari tents. Deluxe tents and Suites have private bathrooms while Safari tents used a shared bathhouse. Prices at this site start around $200 per night but can vary widely depending on which tent you book and when you book. Just remember that Under Canvas Grand Canyon operates seasonally, from April to October, so it's definitely not a winter destination.