Arizona's Top 5 Glamping Destinations For A Luxe Outdoor Experience Out West
Home to one of the country's most visited national parks, Arizona is ripe for outdoor adventures. Whether you're looking to hike, kayak, or stargaze at the world's first international dark sky city, this state has a lot of campgrounds available to suit your needs. You can even decide between a variety of different climates and terrains, from the red rock desert of Monument Valley to the sometimes snowy mountain town of Sedona, or even Arizona's breathtaking mountain range with endless recreation near Phoenix. In this part of the country, there are stunning landscapes everywhere you turn.
You don't have to sacrifice the comfort of luxuries to enjoy camping out West, either. There are dozens upon dozens of glamping sites available. Some live outside national parks and forests, others border major cities, and many are in just the perfect location for enjoy a quiet night away from home. Out of the many exciting spots on offer, here are Arizona's top glamping destinations for a luxe outdoor experience out West.
Under Canvas Grand Canyon
Under Canvas Grand Canyon tops our list due to its location and reputation. This glamping chain is known for its white tents, scattered across various western landscapes and national parks across the country. In fact, the world's first DarkSky-certified resort (a glamping haven in Utah with safari-inspired accommodations) happens to be an Under Canvas location. This location makes the most of the DarkSky zone, and has a "Stargazer Tent," "celestial-themed culinary offerings," and "star parties."
Located just a 25-minute drive from Grand Canyon National Park's South Rim entrance, the Under Canvas destination is a great basecamp for exploring the park and its trails. With a remote feel and desert atmosphere, it's as close as you can get to staying in the park without actually doing so. Plus, the site hosts a coffee shop and a restaurant, which you definitely don't get while camping in the canyon. On clear nights, you can expect a fantastic view of the stars.
An evening at Under Canvas can be intimate and insular (glamping tents include a wood-burning stove to keep you warm and a small porch) or shared with other travelers in the outdoor common area, where you'll find fire pits to congregate around. You'll also find picnic tables, games, s'mores, and events. Tents are furnished with beds, rugs, and a bedside table. Deluxe and Suite tents can sleep as few as two people or up to six in Safari tents. Deluxe tents and Suites have private bathrooms while Safari tents used a shared bathhouse. Prices at this site start around $200 per night but can vary widely depending on which tent you book and when you book. Just remember that Under Canvas Grand Canyon operates seasonally, from April to October, so it's definitely not a winter destination.
Arizona Luxury Expeditions
Like Under Canvas, Arizona Luxury Expeditions is a glamping company. However, this provider has locations all over Arizona. Inspired by African safaris, Arizona Luxury Expeditions stays involve more than just a place to sleep at night. Instead, you can build your own experience. Let the company lead you on multi-day tours, or explore the nearby area at your own pace.
Arizona Luxury Expeditions invites you to glamp around the Grand Canyon, Sedona, and Monument Valley. It also hosts expeditions throughout northern Arizona and southern Utah. If you like, the company will work with you to pick the best hikes and excursions based on your interests. This is a great place to stay if you are looking for some help planning your trip or want to put the decisions into an expert guide's hands. With Arizona Luxury Expeditions, itinerary options range from customizable two-day and three-day outdoor outings to day tours of the Grand Canyon offered for those only planning to spend one or two nights in the area.
The Grand Canyon is a big place, and the surrounding desert has a lot of must-see landmarks. This iconic national park also has the highest number of deaths in America, so it's best to do some outdoor activities with an expert who knows how to circumnavigate.
Camp Saguaro
All the way down south near Saguaro National Park, Camp Saguaro is definitely the most budget-friendly glamping site on the list. Located to the west of Tucson, this destination is within range of the city and only a few miles away from the park's west entrance, Tucson Mountain Park, and the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. So, what it might not have in luxury, it certainly has in location. Plus, if you're used to camping, the bed frame alone will seem like a luxury item.
Camp Saguaro consists of a cabin, camping sites, and spots to park an RV. The Adobe shelter replaces a typical glamping cabin with a traditional adobe home, complete with a bed frame. You will still need to bring your camping gear with you, as the space is pretty simplistic in what it provides, but you can add on a twin or queen-sized air mattress for an extra $15 for the duration of your stay. This glamping accommodation goes for $50 a night, but there are cheaper campsites and RV sites, which range from $30 to $45 per night.
If you're coming with an RV or even a car, Camp Saguaro's pull-through campsite is particularly special. Called the Magical Mushroom, this area features a mushroom-shaped structure large enough for just a queen-sized air mattress or sleeping pad. Visitors can sleep inside or outside of the sculpturesque creation.
Raven's Nest Sanctuary
Even further south, Raven's Nest Sanctuary is nestled near Patagonia Lake in Arizona's Sky Islands (isolated mountains full of hidden trails and wild beauty, and serenity). The location has two safari-style glamping sites, which feature canvas tents with screen doors, beds, heated blankets, fans, and heaters. Outside the tents, visitors can find a private relaxation area and showers with hot, running water.
Focused on sustainability, the sanctuary gives guests an "eco-tour" upon arrival. During this tour, the site's conservation practices are explained. Some of these practices include running an organic garden and orchard, landscaping with native plants, restoring habitats, and harvesting rainwater. If you're looking for an exciting place to stay that supports the local environment, this is the perfect glamping spot for you.
Plus, the property provides easy access to parks and trails in southern Arizona. Nature tours and excursions are available to book through Raven's Nest, and some of the offerings include astronomy programs, basic and advanced wilderness survival courses, birding tours, and native-plant workshops.
Arizona Nordic Village
Last but not least is a spot with some cold-weather appeal. As the only property on this list without glamping tents, Arizona Nordic Village is unique. Situated not far outside of Flagstaff in Coconino National Forest, and this destination invites you to spend the night in a yurt.
Close enough to the Grand Canyon (just over 60 miles south) and Sedona (about 50 miles north) that you can use it as a base camp for a trip across northern Arizona, this glamping option is a gem for both hikers and skiers. It's also much more sustainable than a hotel or resort, so you'll feel good about your impact while there. Arizona Nordic Village is off-grid, so they do not have electricity, running water, or bathrooms. If those amenities are a must for you, the Ponderosa Suite above Arizona Nordic Village's lodge is a better option.
What the yurts lack in bathrooms and electricity is made up for with futons, wood-burning stoves, and a lantern. There's also a window in the top, so you can stargaze all night while remaining wrapped up in bed.
Methodology
Arizona enjoys dozens of fantastic glamping destinations — far too many to name in one list. So, the standouts included here were chosen by considering a mix of online mentions by fellow travelers, personal experiences, and positive reviews. Given the number of places dedicated to glamping out West, how unique a location is compared to other options was also factored into the decision-making process. For example, yurts earned extra attention as a unique offering not found at many glamping sites in the region. We also reviewed the services (such as tours and expeditions) provided by each property. Additionally, accommodations from several different parts of Arizona were selected, so that picks would not be clustered in one area.
The scope of a glamping site also made a difference. For instance, Under Canvas is a company large enough to be recognizable and reliable at locations throughout the country. After examining the aforementioned elements in combination with reviews and information from local tourism websites, these were the five spots that emerged as some of the best glamping destinations in Arizona.
