Study Reveals These Chicago Neighborhoods As The City's Cleanest

The Windy City is an enduring favorite for travelers. This bustling Midwestern metropolis was hailed as the "World's Most Beautiful City" in 2025, thanks to its gorgeous lake views and striking architecture. Chicagoans are understandably proud of their city. And while much of the city is a joy to explore, a new survey has ranked the cleanest neighborhoods in Chicago, based on the opinions of the residents who live there.

According to the Chicago Health Atlas survey, more neighborhoods in the North Side reported having the cleanest streets, though the South Side neighborhood of Ashburn was a notable exception. Results were tabulated by determining the number of adults who "agreed" or "strongly agreed" that their neighborhood was generally free from litter. The top four communities, all wealthy waterfront neighborhoods, each had more than 30,000 residents who said their streets were clean.

So, where are these sparklingly clean neighborhoods, and what are they like? One of them has some of the best beaches in the city; another is Chicago's oldest; one is described as an "urban oasis"; and finally, one of them is home to the city's famed Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs.