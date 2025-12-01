Study Reveals These Chicago Neighborhoods As The City's Cleanest
The Windy City is an enduring favorite for travelers. This bustling Midwestern metropolis was hailed as the "World's Most Beautiful City" in 2025, thanks to its gorgeous lake views and striking architecture. Chicagoans are understandably proud of their city. And while much of the city is a joy to explore, a new survey has ranked the cleanest neighborhoods in Chicago, based on the opinions of the residents who live there.
According to the Chicago Health Atlas survey, more neighborhoods in the North Side reported having the cleanest streets, though the South Side neighborhood of Ashburn was a notable exception. Results were tabulated by determining the number of adults who "agreed" or "strongly agreed" that their neighborhood was generally free from litter. The top four communities, all wealthy waterfront neighborhoods, each had more than 30,000 residents who said their streets were clean.
So, where are these sparklingly clean neighborhoods, and what are they like? One of them has some of the best beaches in the city; another is Chicago's oldest; one is described as an "urban oasis"; and finally, one of them is home to the city's famed Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs.
Edgewater
This neighborhood, in the northern reaches of Chicago, hugs the shore of Lake Michigan and is home to some of the city's best beaches. Wealthy Chicagoans made Edgewater popular in the late 1800s and early 1900s. The neighborhood hit its peak in the 1920s with the construction of stylish, hotel-style apartments, but those developments stalled in the Great Depression. Some of that architecture can still be admired lining Edgewater's streets, along with antique shops and craft stores. Keeping the neighborhood tidy is a point of pride for residents here. More than 34,000 residents told the Chicago Health Atlas that Edgewater's streets were free of litter. The Association of Chicago Realtors also ranks Edgewater highly for accessibility, giving it a bike score of 85 and a walkability score of 89 out of 100.
The neighborhood is defined by its green spaces and waterfront, and though no longer as polished as some of its tonier North Side neighbors, Edgewater has plenty to offer, including a thriving arts and theater scene. North Broadway is the neighborhood's main commercial road. Browse the Broadway Antiques Market, the city's oldest antiques store, with two floors of vintage finds. The area also has a bustling selection of diverse restaurants. Ethiopian Diamond is a longstanding favorite among locals, especially its spicy misir wat, red lentil stew. Edgewater is also the start of Chicago's Lakefront Trail, an 18-mile route that hugs the shoreline of Lake Michigan, passing through some of Chicago's most scenic and cleanest neighborhoods.
Lincoln Park
Looking out over the leafy streets of Lincoln Park, it's easy to see why this lakefront neighborhood is one of the most sought-after areas in Chicago. Nearly 39,000 residents in Lincoln Park reported clean streets to the Chicago Health Atlas, one of the highest scores in the survey. It's hard to believe the area was first developed as a cemetery for cholera victims and Confederate prisoners who died during the Civil War. As more residents moved into the area, however, health concerns and the demand for space pushed the cemetery out in favor of a park that is now more than 1,000 acres.
Lincoln Park is the home of several museums and the city's free zoo, along with miles of cycling and walking trails. It's even possible to play nine holes of golf there! The park's free conservatory has been called an "Urban Oasis" and a gem of Victorian architecture that offers a tropical respite to the city's famously cold winters. The neighborhood is also a good place to sample Chicago's renowned blues scene. Kingson Mines is the city's oldest blues bar, attracting all sorts of musicians, including the likes of Bob Dylan and Stevie Ray Vaughan.
Near North Side
Directly north of the Loop, Chicago's central business district, is the neighborhood known as the Near North Side. In the 19th century, this swampy area was developed as industrial land, but the appeal of lakefront living quickly brought some of the wealthiest residents to the area. Some of the city's most iconic sites are here, including the 360 Chicago Observation Deck in the John Hancock Center (also known simply as 875 N. Michigan Avenue) and Navy Pier with its giant 200-foot Ferris wheel, The Centennial Wheel. Near North Side is also Chicago's oldest locale with luxe shops and some of the city's best beaches. A whopping 55,700 residents proudly reported that the streets were free of litter here.
This is one of the city's wealthiest areas. Take a stroll down the elegant Gold Coast, where you'll find historic mansions from the Gilded Age. This is also where you'll find the city's high-end shopping. The Magnificent Mile is a tour de force in luxury brands from Bulgari to Rolex. That's not to say that there aren't some down-to-earth gems in this area. Streeter's Tavern calls itself "The Greatest Bar Below Earth" and is recommended by locals. Awkwardly enough, some of the best people watching happens in the men's bathroom — thanks to a full view of the bar from the one-way mirror above the urinals.
Lake View
The neighborhood with the cleanest streets is also the home of Wrigley Field and the Chicago Cubs, according to the Chicago Health Atlas. More than 64,000 residents surveyed agreed that the streets in this buzzing neighborhood were tidy and litter-free, despite its many entertainment venues. With all the activity today, it's hard to imagine this area as a 19th-century agricultural suburb with German and Swedish farmers growing fields of celery, the area's main crop. By the turn of the century, Lake Views was incorporated into the city, and a baseball park built in 1914 forever changed the fate of this neighborhood.
Today, Lake View is known for Wrigleyville, the area around Wrigley Field, which is a must for any Cubs fan, but it's also a place to catch a show in the Belmont Theater District. The neighborhood has one of Chicago's best under-the-radar gems for catching up-and-coming comedy – The Annoyance Theater and Comedy Club. It has a regular roster of shows but also intensive workshops in improv comedy and other theatre arts. The neighborhood has a flourishing LGBTQ+ community, famed for its exuberant Pride Parade every June. It's one of the reasons that Chicago was named among the safest destinations for LGBTQ+ travelers in 2025. There is no shortage of places to eat in this area, but locals swear by the Korean fried chicken at Crisp.