The 5 Best US Cities For Singles In 2025 Are Scattered Across The Country

Being single's hard enough, but it doesn't help when your zip code conspires against you. Yes, where you live could play a major role in your relationship status, at least according to research by WalletHub. The personal finance site ranked the best and worst U.S. cities for singles in 2025, so if you're thinking about relocating, take heart: The top five are spread across the country, making a fresh start more within reach than you might expect.

To create its rankings, WalletHub compared 182 U.S. cities using 35 indicators that measure a city's natural friendliness toward singles. The resulting list had some unexpected winners and losers, with Brownsville, Texas, the most affordable city in America, ranking last, a reminder that low costs alone don't guarantee a thriving dating scene. For many Americans, navigating single life remains challenging, no matter where they live.

Roughly 133 million U.S. adults are currently unmarried (according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates), a figure that comes close to the number of married folks. People are also marrying later and later, with the median age at first marriage now floating around 30. At the same time, both dating culture and the modern economy have warped into caricatures of their former selves. WalletHub's dataset even factors in things like Google searches for the word "Tinder," the share of adults who use a smartphone, and the cost of housing. "Dating apps have made it so easy to meet people, but the costs associated with dating add up quickly," Associate Professor of Sociology Alicia M. Walker told the outlet. "A few dinners here, a couple of drinks there, and suddenly you've spent half your paycheck." For now, your odds are best if you're living in one of these five cities.