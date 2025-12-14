The 5 Best US Cities For Singles In 2025 Are Scattered Across The Country
Being single's hard enough, but it doesn't help when your zip code conspires against you. Yes, where you live could play a major role in your relationship status, at least according to research by WalletHub. The personal finance site ranked the best and worst U.S. cities for singles in 2025, so if you're thinking about relocating, take heart: The top five are spread across the country, making a fresh start more within reach than you might expect.
To create its rankings, WalletHub compared 182 U.S. cities using 35 indicators that measure a city's natural friendliness toward singles. The resulting list had some unexpected winners and losers, with Brownsville, Texas, the most affordable city in America, ranking last, a reminder that low costs alone don't guarantee a thriving dating scene. For many Americans, navigating single life remains challenging, no matter where they live.
Roughly 133 million U.S. adults are currently unmarried (according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates), a figure that comes close to the number of married folks. People are also marrying later and later, with the median age at first marriage now floating around 30. At the same time, both dating culture and the modern economy have warped into caricatures of their former selves. WalletHub's dataset even factors in things like Google searches for the word "Tinder," the share of adults who use a smartphone, and the cost of housing. "Dating apps have made it so easy to meet people, but the costs associated with dating add up quickly," Associate Professor of Sociology Alicia M. Walker told the outlet. "A few dinners here, a couple of drinks there, and suddenly you've spent half your paycheck." For now, your odds are best if you're living in one of these five cities.
Mingling in Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta tops WalletHub's list, despite one major drawback — it isn't cheap. The city ranked third for "fun and recreation," so singles have plenty to keep them entertained. WalletHub also pointed to its broad range of date-friendly spots, with an emphasis on social clubs, spas, and shopping centers. The sleeper pick for a night out remains Red Phone Booth, a bar modeled after a 1920s speakeasy where the decor and vibes harken back to the Prohibition Era, with cocktails like the Smoked Old Fashioned evoking the days of Al Capone and Tommy guns. The recreation isn't limited to locals, either. Even travelers passing through know the ATL's Ponce City Market, Georgia Aquarium, and Coca-Cola Museum offer some of the best things to do during a layover in the city.
Roughly 70% of Atlanta residents are single, creating a significantly larger dating pool than in many other U.S. cities. Fortunately, the population is also relatively well compensated. The city's median household income of over $85,000 leaves it 16th in the list. Still, the city lagged in overall economic metrics, landing well outside the top 100 at number 128. In short, Atlantans may have more money, but they're also spending more of it. If you're watching your budget, dining in Atlanta's most budget-friendly spots can go a long way. Otherwise, you can head to the second city on the list to perhaps bump up your income.
Swipe right on Las Vegas, Nevada
It seems only logical that Sin City would be an ideal place for singles. It's long been a go-to for mind-erasing bachelor parties and last-minute weddings, if Hollywood stereotypes are any indication, but WalletHub's metrics suggest Las Vegas truly earns its reputation. Among the top five cities, it had one of the most balanced overall performances. Its strongest category, unsurprisingly, was the "fun and recreation" category, where it ranked seventh nationwide and first for nightlife. It also shone in the "economics" and "dating opportunities" departments, landing 56th and 46th, respectively.
WalletHub lauded Las Vegas's sheer density of attractions, its packed music festival calendar, and overall bumping social scene. The city's status as a tourist mecca helps explain why it's considered the world's best city for nightlife, yet dating here doesn't have to drain your savings. Sin City apparently isn't sinfully expensive for a date, ranking in the lower half of all cities for date expenses. A makeover — should you need one — won't hurt your wallet as much, as the city was found to have the nation's cheapest haircuts. One highly-rated shop called Get a Haircut offers a rock-and-roll-oriented experience with classic cuts for a mere $10. All of which means you can, realistically, lose it all at the craps table, get a fresh new hairdo, and still find the love of your life in the same spot. If you're a little more risk-averse, the next city might suit you better.
Flirt with Tampa, Florida
If you're looking for a more balanced dating life in a coastal haven, Cigar City may be your best bet. Tampa ranked a solid 12th in WalletHub's "fun and recreation" metric and secured a top-10 finish in dating opportunities. Reddit users seem to agree. "Its very easy," one wrote. "You can meet single people in their 20's between going to bars, yoga class, church, crossfit, the beach, and more." The city's vaunted coffee shop culture and clubs provide plenty of venues for dates or meeting someone special. It also doubles as Florida's craft beer capital, with its brewpub scene earning plaudits for its innovation. Alternatively, check out the highly-rated Champagne Bar, part of a mixed-use space that includes a bookshop and restaurant; it's a perfect all-afternoon outing for rubbing elbows with other singles. None of the city's offerings come cheap, though — Tampa placed 115th in economic metrics tied to dating affordability.
Even so, Tampans aren't exactly scrounging together an existence. In fact, the city ranks in the top third of median household income, with locals making more than $73,000 annually. They're not nepotism hires either. Tampa's expanding economy has attracted high-powered, career-driven types with strong earning potential. Singles have plenty of options there as well, as they represent a high percentage of the overall population while facing a good gender balance.
Be a free agent in Seattle, Washington
The Emerald City's mix of leisure options and demographics makes it the fourth-best city for singles, according to WalletHub. Seattle ranked ninth in the "fun and recreation" category, and while its celebrated coffee culture may have something to do with it, those looking for a fun date have plenty to choose from. Locals already know the city's knack for offbeat fun, and a 2025 report sponsored by RVshare named Seattle the "most outdoor-friendly" city in the United States, with hiking and watersports topping the list of things to do when the weather cooperates. You can stay within the city boundaries and explore most of it without a car, as it is also one of the country's most walkable destinations.
Seattle's biggest drawback, however, lies in its prices. Yes, some neighborhoods — like Fremont — have eccentric eateries and shops, but the city still ranked a paltry 154th for economic metrics. The cost of living in the city is 45% higher than the national average, according to Payscale, with housing topping more than double the national average. That puts pressure on the city's otherwise strong median household income of about $119,000. For singles hoping to stretch their dollars further, the next city may feel more forgiving.
Go solo in Denver, Colorado
The Mile-High City squeaked into the fifth spot on WalletHub's list, edging out Austin, Texas. It earned its spot mostly thanks to its strong "dating opportunities" score. The maths take into account how much of the population is actually single, online dating culture, and gender balance, among other demographic factors. More than half of adults in the city are unmarried according to Census data, making it the third-best city for demographic odds and the fifth-best for gender balance among singles.
Denver may be cheaper than Seattle, but not by much. Ranking 154th in the economics category, its cost of living is 9% higher than the national average, per Payscale data. It makes up for this downside with a solid ranking in the "fun and recreation" department. Its gastronomic scene alone merits exploration, thanks to eateries like Alma Fonda Fina, a Michelin-starred hotspot with creative Mexican food. Given the city's reputation for scenic beauty and outdoor adventure, you'd be hard-pressed to argue against it.
Methodology
The 182 cities ranked by WalletHub were judged using various metrics, meant to accurately weigh a locale's viability for single residents. The site created three broader categories — economics, fun and recreation, and dating opportunities — each with weighted metrics, 35 in total. Their boffins compared demographic factors such as the share of the population that's single to quality of life issues like per capita availability of nightlife options, and economic factors like the cost of a cocktail. Each city's score was calculated as a weighted average of all metrics. We also utilized Census data and financial information to add weight to each city's status.