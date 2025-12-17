5 Easy Day Trips From Los Angeles To See Winter Snow
Snowy winters may not be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of Los Angeles, other than considering it as a sunny escape from colder climates. But there's a reason why California is the state with the most national parks, as its diverse landscape lets you surf in the morning and ski in the afternoon. Or rather, you can enjoy a romp in the snow while the sun shines, making an excursion to see winter snow a truly SoCal experience. Whether you're looking to hit the slopes, visit Santa's village, or enjoy a brisk hike on a snowy trail, you'll find it all in these destinations that feature natural snow instead of the manmade flakes created by most Southern California resorts.
High up in the SoCal mountains temperatures drop dramatically and road conditions get icy, so practice safety precautions: check road conditions and closures, bring tire chains when necessary, dress in warm, waterproof clothing and boots fit for freezing temperatures, and bring snacks and thermoses with warm drinks. Check the Farmer's Almanac for winter conditions and make sure to get the right equipment (like crampons and an ice axe) if you plan on serious hiking. There's no guarantee of snow, so check tagged locations on Instagram or AllTrails for recent photos of conditions before visiting.
There were two main criteria in determining this list of easy day trips: a distance of two hours or less and natural instead of manmade snow — which ruled out popular resorts like Big Bear and Mountain High that use manmade snow. Research was conducted on local publications such as LA Times and Secret Los Angeles, as well as travel blogs and Reddit. I also relied on my own personal knowledge from living in Los Angeles for 17 years.
Angeles National Forest
One of the closest winter wonderlands near LA is Angeles National Forest, a 700,000-acre preserve considered the "backyard playground" of Los Angeles. Bordering the north of the Los Angeles metropolitan area and stretching east to San Bernadino, this forest is filled with hiking trails leading through snowy landscapes. Buckhorn Day Use parking lot is one of many starting points for a variety of hikes ranging from easy to moderate.
Be mindful that more difficult hikes like the Mount Waterman loop may require crampons and ice axes, but all hikes in Angeles require slip-resistant, sturdy snow hiking boots. Mount Waterman Ski Lifts is a basic but beloved resort that doesn't offer rentals but does offer natural snow (although the resort's new owners have plans to make snow). It's one of the closest mountain resorts to LA, about an hour from downtown, although its reliance on weather conditions means it's only open for a handful of days a year.
The tallest peak in the Angeles National Forest and the highest point in LA is officially known as Mount San Antonio, but locals call it Mount Baldy, a 10,064-foot mountain whose bald face gave it its name. Considering it's only an hour from downtown, it's no surprise that Mount Baldy is a favorite winter destination for Angelenos. Mount Baldy Resort is a popular ski and snow play destination, but the runs rely heavily on manmade snow, so natural snow fans may want to just enjoy the views of the mountain from the lift-accessed peak. Mount Baldy is one of LA's most popular but deadliest hiking spots, and its trails should only be tackled by experienced mountaineers in the winter. Parking areas in Angeles Forest require an Adventure Pass, which is also good at most SoCal national and state forests.
Palm Springs
For a quintessential Southern California experience, head to the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, which takes you from the desert into snowy mountain scenery in just a matter of minutes. Primarily known as a desert oasis with world-class resorts and golf courses, Palm Springs is also home to mid-century modern relics and vintage shopping. But this LGBTQ+ friendly palm tree-lined town just two hours from downtown LA also offers access to the snow-capped San Jacinto Mountains, which you can see by taking a ride on the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, the world's largest rotating tram car.
It's a 10-minute ride up and once you're at the mountain station, at 8,516 feet elevation, you can take in epic views stretching to the ocean from the observation deck, head out on the vast trail network that covers 50 miles, or have a meal at one of two restaurants: the fine dining Peaks and the mountain station cafeteria Pines Café — both with stellar vistas of the snowy landscape from floor to ceiling windows. On select dates in December visitors can also enjoy the "Sounds of the Holidays" choir on stage at Pines Café, or book a slot in Santa's busy schedule to have a wholesome breakfast with Mr. Claus himself. The snow season runs from late November to early April.
Idyllwild
Folks looking for a cozy, low-key winter experience will want to make a beeline for Idyllwild, a quirky mountain town in California that mixes nature and art. This small, unincorporated town in the San Jacinto Mountains is just two hours from LA, and, very importantly, has a golden retriever as its mayor. There aren't any ski resorts here, so this is more of an option for those looking to hike, play in the snow, or just enjoy a cup of hot chocolate next to a crackling fire.
Idyllwild has long drawn in the Hollywood stars, too, with people like Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz spending time in this rural retreat surrounded by protected state and national forests. Even Dolly Parton had a secret cabin here (with a guitar-shaped toilet) — all of which brings a unique sense of Los Angeles history and culture. It's no wonder why the LA Times named it one of the best places to find snow near the city. Nearby Humber Park is known as a great place to sled and play in the snow — just note that you'll need an Adventure Pass to visit. You can typically see snow in Idyllwild from December to February.
Lake Arrowhead
While Big Bear may have a big reputation, nearby Lake Arrowhead might be considered California's claim to one of the best U.S. winter wonderland destinations. After all, it looks like it jumped straight out of a postcard. A picturesque lakeside village with luxurious stays and glorious trails, Lake Arrowhead is filled with multi-million dollar homes and Brian Wilson, Clark Gable, and Charles Lindbergh all vacationed here. It's no wonder Lake Arrowhead is called the "Alps of Southern California."
While the weather will always be uncertain, what is certain is that you'll find Skypark at Santa's Village, a veritable winter wonderland filled with activities for kids and adults. Visit with jovial Santa, have a cozy tea with Mrs. Claus, adopt an adorable reindeer, and decorate holiday cookies in this theme park that's open year-round but really shines during the holiday season. You can also ice skate, snowshoe, and enjoy snow play at Skypark or take a boat tour on the Lake Arrowhead Queen to enjoy majestic views. If you're craving more adventurous activities, drive 25 minutes to Snowdrift, the oldest snow-tube park in California.
Folks can enjoy hiking picturesque snow-laden trails from easy to difficult, and discover Southern California's secret grove of Sequoias at Heaps Peak Arboretum, especially majestic when covered in snow. A wintry landscape in this exclusive retreat is most frequent from November to April. It's only about an hour and 45 minutes from downtown LA but make sure to check road conditions and to bring your tire chains, as the roads can get quite difficult in the winter.
Wrightwood
The town of Wrightwood is Los Angeles' favorite mountain escape and folks looking for a natural snow experience can head to this majestic landscape in the San Gabriel Mountains to find a spot to sled and throw snowballs. The area is famous for Mountain High, one of Southern California's most popular ski resorts, but their snow is supplemented heavily with manmade, so skip the resort and head to the town and the trails instead.
Secret Los Angeles calls Wrightwood one of the "best snow mountains near Los Angeles," because you can have a more organized day at one of the three resorts or let your inner child free and find a place just off a road to build snowmen. Los Angeles Times lists it as one of the best places to find snow near LA. It's about 1.5 hours from downtown, but that can easily extend with traffic on the only road up the mountain, so be sure to leave early to snag a spot of roadside parking at the peak.
Wrightwood sits at an elevation of 6,000 feet, making it a great place to get a taste of winter in Southern California. The snow season is from late November to early March, but you can check the town's live cameras to see weather conditions before you go. The area can be especially crowded after fresh snow days or during the weekends when folks head to Mountain High. Some Reddit reviewers suggest asking locals in the village about spots where you might find good sledding areas with adequate amounts of snow off the beaten paths. Just be sure to leave no trace and be respectful of those living in this small town.