5 Easy Day Trips From Los Angeles To See Winter Snow

Snowy winters may not be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of Los Angeles, other than considering it as a sunny escape from colder climates. But there's a reason why California is the state with the most national parks, as its diverse landscape lets you surf in the morning and ski in the afternoon. Or rather, you can enjoy a romp in the snow while the sun shines, making an excursion to see winter snow a truly SoCal experience. Whether you're looking to hit the slopes, visit Santa's village, or enjoy a brisk hike on a snowy trail, you'll find it all in these destinations that feature natural snow instead of the manmade flakes created by most Southern California resorts.

High up in the SoCal mountains temperatures drop dramatically and road conditions get icy, so practice safety precautions: check road conditions and closures, bring tire chains when necessary, dress in warm, waterproof clothing and boots fit for freezing temperatures, and bring snacks and thermoses with warm drinks. Check the Farmer's Almanac for winter conditions and make sure to get the right equipment (like crampons and an ice axe) if you plan on serious hiking. There's no guarantee of snow, so check tagged locations on Instagram or AllTrails for recent photos of conditions before visiting.

There were two main criteria in determining this list of easy day trips: a distance of two hours or less and natural instead of manmade snow — which ruled out popular resorts like Big Bear and Mountain High that use manmade snow. Research was conducted on local publications such as LA Times and Secret Los Angeles, as well as travel blogs and Reddit. I also relied on my own personal knowledge from living in Los Angeles for 17 years.