5 Big Changes Coming To Frontier Airlines In 2026
The airline travel industry moves as fast as an Airbus A340. From major airlines quietly changing traveler protections to United Airlines' latest check-in policy update, it's enough to make your head spin like a turboprop. The United States Public Interest Research Group saw complaints across all US airlines break yet another record in 2024, with a total of 66,675, and, unfortunately for Frontier, they led the pack with the worst ratio of complaints, with 23.3 for every 100,000 passengers. Frontier also had the worst records for cancellations, delays, and involuntary bumping.
It appears that the airline doesn't want to repeat this performance, so from new leadership to new seats, the budget carrier is rolling out the airport carpet for its passengers and stakeholders with the latest phase of "The New Frontier" campaign. In 2025, Frontier Airlines announced new routes from Atlanta to dream beach destinations and launched an unlimited travel pass. Now, looking to the new year, travelers can anticipate a number of changes aimed at making traveling more affordable and accessible through the Denver-based airline.
Four new routes
In 2026, Frontier grows its fleet of flight options by adding four additional routes involving seven airports in New Jersey, Florida, Illinois, Utah, and Arizona. Starting January 21, Frontier ups its airline ante, adding thrice-weekly nonstop service between Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and Orlando International Airport (MCO). The next day, on January 22, the budget airline adds two more weekly nonstop flights between Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) and Tucson International Airport (TUS).
Other new routes adding twice- and thrice-weekly service to hubs include Miami International Airport and America's "Most Connected Airport," O'Hare International Airport. As of February 13, travelers can trade the sub-freezing winds that roll in off of Lake Michigan for the year-round sunshine found in Miami via three new routes per week that cost as little as $52 each way. That same day, Frontier also adds twice-weekly service between Pensacola International Airport (PNS) and MCO.
2026-2027 GoWild All-You-Can-Fly Annual Pass
Frequent flyer status can make or break your in-flight experience, but Frontier is hoping to "make it" with the fourth iteration of its unlimited travel pass. Designed for the upcoming travel season, the program promises unlimited flights to more than 100 destinations through April 2027. The GoWild Pass regularly sells for $599, but as of this writing, it's available for $349. (Frontier's website says this "deal ends soon," but doesn't offer a date.) With the pass, you pay only $0.01 in airfare per flight (plus taxes, fees, and charges).
Past pass holders share mixed reviews about the program, and they all agree that it isn't for everyone, but if you're cool with last-minute travel or consider yourself a digital nomad, the GoWild Pass just might be what you're looking for. On Reddit, one Frontier traveler says it's worth it if your home airport offers enough nonstop routes, while another warns, "If you are not flexible or need to travel very specific routes and book in advance it isn't for you." In addition to the annual pass, Frontier also offers monthly and weekly options.
Expanded routes in the spring
In the spring of 2026, Frontier is adding new routes. As part of the "New Frontier" makeover, the Denver-based airline offers 23 new nonstop connections to 24 different airports. But be sure to plan while you can — the majority of these expanded routes are only available for a limited time.
Frontier adds to the list of nonstop flights from Charlotte to the Caribbean with an additional weekly route between Charlotte and Cancun from March 3 to April 3. From the desert to Disney, Frontier's expanded seasonal flight schedules can also take you to other warm destinations within the US, including Ft. Lauderdale/Hollywood, Orlando, Tampa, Las Vegas, and Phoenix. The budget airline will launch these flights in time for spring break, with affordable fares to match. Intro fare rates have expired, but you can still find trips for a fair price. For example, direct flights between Fort Lauderdale and Columbus, Ohio, can be found for just over $150 round-trip per person starting March 8.
First class seating
If you're feeling a sense of deja vu over this news, it's because Frontier originally planned to introduce its first class option a year ago. Now scheduled for 2026, the airline has been teasing the launch on social media, building up excitement with its customer base. The airline tells The Points Guy (TPG) they have plans to install the new, cushier first class seats this spring. Additionally, according to TPG, Frontier partnered with Italian seat manufacturer Gevin to create seats that are 4 to 5 inches wider than its coach seats, at just under 21 inches.
"We put a lot of thought and care into the design process of these new seats," Frontier Vice President of Communications and Consumer Affairs Tyri Squyres said in a video posted on Frontier's Instagram. An ergonomic design pays special attention to common problem areas like the headrest and lower back. Frontier's frequent flyers who have attained Elite Gold status or above get access to free upgrades. If you're on the fence about a paid upgrade, here's the best way to determine whether flying first class will be worth it or not.
A new CEO
On the business end of things, in late 2025 Frontier Airlines' parent company, Frontier Group Holdings, Inc., announced company president James G. Dempsey as its interim CEO, replacing longtime CEO Barry Biffle amidst the increasing competition it faces from larger carriers. Biffle also made a questionable call earlier this year with some wild advice he gave to passengers, suggesting they purchase a backup ticket for their trips from another airline. "Frontier has struggled to find a formula for sustained profitability since the pandemic as labor costs have risen sharply and flyers have increasingly sought more premium seats," said Travel Weekly, summarizing the airline's recent troubles. The company suffered a $77 million net loss in the third quarter of 2025 alone.
Dempsey came to Frontier in 2014 as chief financial officer before becoming company president in 2023. Prior to working at Frontier, he gained leadership experience from his roles at European travel deal site Ryanair and PricewaterhouseCoopers. Quoted in a Frontier Airlines press release, Dempsey is optimistic for the airline's future, stating, "With 13 bases and a strong cost advantage, I believe Frontier is well positioned to deliver unrivaled value to customers across the United States."