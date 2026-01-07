5 Big Changes Coming To Frontier Airlines In 2026

Frequent flyer status can make or break your in-flight experience, but Frontier is hoping to "make it" with the fourth iteration of its unlimited travel pass. Designed for the upcoming travel season, the program promises unlimited flights to more than 100 destinations through April 2027. The GoWild Pass regularly sells for $599, but as of this writing, it's available for $349. (Frontier's website says this "deal ends soon," but doesn't offer a date.) With the pass, you pay only $0.01 in airfare per flight (plus taxes, fees, and charges).

Past pass holders share mixed reviews about the program, and they all agree that it isn't for everyone, but if you're cool with last-minute travel or consider yourself a digital nomad, the GoWild Pass just might be what you're looking for. On Reddit, one Frontier traveler says it's worth it if your home airport offers enough nonstop routes, while another warns, "If you are not flexible or need to travel very specific routes and book in advance it isn't for you." In addition to the annual pass, Frontier also offers monthly and weekly options.