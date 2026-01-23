The 5 Coolest College Towns To Visit In Virginia
You don't necessarily need to be a student to enjoy a getaway in a college town. With frequent community events, a vibrant arts and cultural scene, and plenty of fun local hangouts — from nightlife spots to thriving downtowns — college towns have lots to offer visitors planning anything from a day trip to a long weekend. Some of the best are in Virginia, which just happens to be home to over 150 colleges and universities, so there's no shortage of options.
Using a mix of personal experience and research, primarily through destination sites, we rounded up five of the coolest college towns in the Old Dominion to visit and explore. These picks are perfect for culture seekers craving local arts, live music, history, or time in nature. We've aimed to select cities that offer something a bit different to visitors, ranging from wine trails to top cultural institutions and history.
Charlottesville
Charlottesville is home to the University of Virginia, the only U.S. university campus designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and one partially designed by Thomas Jefferson. As cool as that already is, Charlottesville has so much more to offer visitors beyond just its college. For starters, it offers Blue Ridge Mountain scenery, culture, and a vibrant wine scene, with more than 40 wineries in and around the city as part of the Monticello Wine Trail. Pippin Hill Farm and Vineyards is a popular starting point, with travel blogger Live Like It's the Weekend, noting, "It's got it all going on — between the drool-worthy food menu, stunning views of the Blue Ridge Mountains, and delicious wine selection ... they've really crafted every detail to perfection."
Don't skip wandering down the city's lively stretches like the Downtown Mall, a historic corridor of roughly 150 shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues, or exploring a taste of its artistic community, whether you prefer fine art exhibitions or live performances. The 1931 Paramount Theater is a Charlottesville staple, spotlighting local and international ballet, film, acrobatic performances, opera, and more. When it comes to art galleries, you also have a whole host of choices, including the McGuffey Art Center, which has been around since 1975and Second Street Gallery, considered one of the oldest contemporary art nonprofits in the state. Community spaces like The Garage round out the city's creative offerings with film screenings, dance parties, pop-up events, and even potlucks.
Blacksburg
Best known as the home of Virginia Tech, the funky college town of Blacksburg has built a reputation as one of Virginia's most artistic college towns, with "many of the cultural advantages of a bigger city with the convenience of a small town," said one Redditor in r/Blacksburg. It offers an array of venues, over 30 art galleries, and events celebrating local art and culture, including the summertime Art at the Market and Blacksburg Fork and Cork, which highlights artists alongside local wineries and restaurants. With its deep-seated musical history, the city is also a stop on the storied Crooked Road, "America's ultimate country music highway," which winds through Virginia. If visiting between June and September, consider attending the Market Square Jam, which features traditional Appalachian music on Wednesday evenings.
Year-round, venues like The Milk Parlor host concerts, dance nights, karaoke, and themed parties. Outdoor recreation is another major draw, so nature lovers will also find plenty to do here. Nearby hikes lead to waterfalls in Jefferson National Forest and panoramic Appalachian Trail views from McAfee Knob. The town is also bikeable, with scenic trails like the Huckleberry Trail, which runs through several sites in Blacksburg for about 6 miles.
Richmond
With roughly 30 breweries in the region, Richmond has earned a reputation as Virginia's beer capital, making it a natural fit for this list. The city is home to Virginia Commonwealth University, the University of Richmond, and Virginia Union University, contributing to its strong cultural credentials. Top attractions include the 50-acre Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, which houses over a dozen gardens and a unique domed conservatory, and the Poe Museum, dedicated to the famous writer Edgar Allan Poe, who grew up in Richmond. Museum lovers can also head to the city's museum district, where you'll find the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, which has 50,000 art pieces from across the world, and the Virginia Museum of History and Culture, which details everything from Native American history to the Civil War.
You'll also find a number of charming, walkable neighborhoods, such as Jackson Ward, known as the "Harlem of the South," and Richmond's main shopping and dining corridor, Carytown. For picturesque, historic buildings, head to the Fan District, lined with centuries-old structures, not to mention over 80 restaurants and nightlife spots. Food lovers will also find acclaimed restaurants such as L'Opossum, named to OpenTable's Top 100 Restaurants list for 2025, and James Beard-nominated The Roosevelt, which serves Southern dishes in a historic setting. "Overall, The Roosevelt delivers a memorable meal that captures what Richmond does best — delicious food with soul, served in a space that feels both neighborhood casual and destination worthy," said a visitor on Yelp.
Williamsburg
Home to William & Mary, one of the oldest colleges in the U.S., the charming Virginia gem that is Williamsburg is a standout destination for history lovers. As Virginia's original capital, the city is best known for its colonial district, where you can stroll down picturesque, tree-lined, cobblestone streets, see blacksmiths and apothecaries at work, and dine in cozy, colonial-era taverns.
When it comes to its more modern offerings, Williamsburg also has lots for visitors to do, from amusement parks like Busch Gardens to hiking or mountain biking in Freedom Park. The Williamsburg Botanical Garden is a popular seasonal stop, while antique lovers can browse the 45,000-square-foot Williamsburg Antique Mall. You'll find more of the city's best shopping and dining tucked into Merchants Square, which has over 40 shops and restaurants, along with farmers' markets and seasonal events.
Although there's not much nightlife, you'll still find popular local gastrobars like DoG Street Pub, which offers an array of beers along with cozy pub fare with a British twist, with burgers, sandwiches, and dishes like bangers and mash and fish and chips. In Williamsburg, expect a "small town vibe without actually being a small town," said one Redditor in r/WilliamsburgVA. "I've never felt bored or like there was nothing to do as there are events nearly every weekend all year round."
Harrisonburg
James Madison University's home city is one of Virginia's hidden gems. Tucked away in the Shenandoah Valley, Harrisonburg is full of charm, trails, and a thriving downtown. One of Harrisonburg's best cultural hangouts is The Golden Pony, a restaurant and live music venue that hosts a regular lineup of musical acts, DJs, and karaoke. Downtown spots such as Sage Bird Ciderworks serve hand-crafted cider made from local ingredients, alongside a food menu and events like trivia nights, yoga classes, karaoke, and art exhibits. Harrisonburg also has a strong craft beer scene, led by Pale Fire Brewing Co, ranked as the city's number one food and drink spot on Tripadvisor. Open since 2015, the beloved brewery offers Detroit-style pizzas, events like musical bingo, live music, trivia, and of course, an extensive drink menu, complete with craft beer, cocktails, and whiskey. Plus, you'll find plenty of fun shopping with stores like The Lady Jane, selling an assortment of locally-made jewelry, art, and other goods, and arts organizations such as Oasis Fine Art and Craft, a co-op where you can browse the work of over 30 Shenandoah Valley artisans.
Nature is also all around you in Harrisonburg, too. For one of the best views around, hike up to High Knob Fire Tower in George Washington National Forest. The viewpoint offers panoramic views of the surrounding forests, mountains, and lakes, and takes around 2 hours to reach. For an easier trail, follow the 1-mile trail to Fridley Gap, a tranquil swimming hole and waterfall on Massanutten Mountain.
Methodology
Our definition of "cool" cities includes places that have lots to offer — namely, culture (including local shops, a rich food scene, and artistic spaces), events, and a unique character. We included a mix of personal experience — primarily in Williamsburg and Richmond — and research. Destination-specific sites were used, along with occasional help from travel and food publications, Tripadvisor, Yelp, and travel blogs, to ensure all recommendations remain relevant and worthwhile.