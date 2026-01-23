The 5 Coolest College Towns To Visit In Virginia

Home to William & Mary, one of the oldest colleges in the U.S., the charming Virginia gem that is Williamsburg is a standout destination for history lovers. As Virginia's original capital, the city is best known for its colonial district, where you can stroll down picturesque, tree-lined, cobblestone streets, see blacksmiths and apothecaries at work, and dine in cozy, colonial-era taverns.

When it comes to its more modern offerings, Williamsburg also has lots for visitors to do, from amusement parks like Busch Gardens to hiking or mountain biking in Freedom Park. The Williamsburg Botanical Garden is a popular seasonal stop, while antique lovers can browse the 45,000-square-foot Williamsburg Antique Mall. You'll find more of the city's best shopping and dining tucked into Merchants Square, which has over 40 shops and restaurants, along with farmers' markets and seasonal events.

Although there's not much nightlife, you'll still find popular local gastrobars like DoG Street Pub, which offers an array of beers along with cozy pub fare with a British twist, with burgers, sandwiches, and dishes like bangers and mash and fish and chips. In Williamsburg, expect a "small town vibe without actually being a small town," said one Redditor in r/WilliamsburgVA. "I've never felt bored or like there was nothing to do as there are events nearly every weekend all year round."