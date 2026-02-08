Arizona's 5 Most Popular Destinations With Cooler Temperatures

While it may sound shocking, Arizona has decent skiing opportunities, and there are several resorts across the state where you can find some good slopes in the cooler months. Flagstaff, just an hour above Sedona, is actually one of the snowiest mountain towns in America and a popular region for skiing, receiving snow throughout the winter and early spring.

Snowbowl Ski Resort in Flagstaff is a popular destination, offering mountain access, ski trails, and restaurants on the premises. Lift tickets start at $19 but can reach up to over $100 during peak times. You can stay on-site at the Basecamp Hotel, offering motel- or cabin-style rooms, or check out some hotels in town, like the iconic Little America Inn, with private trails and holiday charms. If you don't have your own gear, you can rent skiing and snowboarding equipment at the resort and take lessons regardless of your age and skill level.

Skiing isn't the only attraction in Flagstaff, and while some resorts stay open as late as May, there's plenty to do outdoors here year-round. Hiking is extremely popular, and there are trails ranging from easy to difficult for all levels of experience in this region. For a dose of history, Riordan Mansion State Historic Park is perfect for families or any fans of unique architecture. At the park, you'll find exhibits on prohibition, furniture designer Gustav Stickley, and the employees who worked at the estate.