Arizona's 5 Most Popular Destinations With Cooler Temperatures
Situated in a desert climate, Arizona is famous for its scorching temperatures, known for being the land of red rocks, cacti, and the vast landscape of the Grand Canyon. However, several destinations in Arizona tout cooler temperatures for much of the year — it's not all scorching hot days in this state. From the spa culture of Sedona to the ski slopes of Flagstaff, we've compiled five popular Arizona destinations with cooler temperatures.
To put this list together, we looked at the average temperatures across Arizona and identified places that, despite being in the desert, experience cooler temperatures throughout the year. While some of these locations can reach over 100 degrees Fahrenheit in the height of summer, they can also be extremely pleasant or downright chilly in other seasons. Using a mix of opinions from travelers and locals, as well as this writer's own experience in the state, we came up with these five destinations.
Flagstaff, Arizona
While it may sound shocking, Arizona has decent skiing opportunities, and there are several resorts across the state where you can find some good slopes in the cooler months. Flagstaff, just an hour above Sedona, is actually one of the snowiest mountain towns in America and a popular region for skiing, receiving snow throughout the winter and early spring.
Snowbowl Ski Resort in Flagstaff is a popular destination, offering mountain access, ski trails, and restaurants on the premises. Lift tickets start at $19 but can reach up to over $100 during peak times. You can stay on-site at the Basecamp Hotel, offering motel- or cabin-style rooms, or check out some hotels in town, like the iconic Little America Inn, with private trails and holiday charms. If you don't have your own gear, you can rent skiing and snowboarding equipment at the resort and take lessons regardless of your age and skill level.
Skiing isn't the only attraction in Flagstaff, and while some resorts stay open as late as May, there's plenty to do outdoors here year-round. Hiking is extremely popular, and there are trails ranging from easy to difficult for all levels of experience in this region. For a dose of history, Riordan Mansion State Historic Park is perfect for families or any fans of unique architecture. At the park, you'll find exhibits on prohibition, furniture designer Gustav Stickley, and the employees who worked at the estate.
Enjoy the Grand Canyon in winter
Many visitors think of the Grand Canyon as a hot, desert destination, and that may be true in the summer and early fall, but visiting in winter can be just as spectacular. In addition to having cooler days, visiting in the cooler months is an advantage if you want to beat the crowds. You'll likely have viewing platforms to yourself, or at least you'll share them with far fewer people, even if you have to layer up to experience them. The weather can vary a lot here by season. In the summer, temperatures can reach over 100 degrees Fahrenheit on the West Rim, while in the winter, you can potentially see snow on the South Rim. Admission to the park is $35 per vehicle or $20 on foot.
While there are campgrounds inside the park that stay open throughout the winter, in colder temperatures, you can stay at a nearby lodge or hotel instead. The El Tovar Hotel is recommended by a traveler on Reddit as "one of the best historic hotels in the national parks." Or, if you're looking for an adventurous vacation, make it a state road trip. Travelers can easily tack the Grand Canyon onto a trip to several popular spots in Arizona, including Flagstaff and Sedona. If you're planning a visit to the Grand Canyon in the new year, be sure to do your research into what establishments are open, as hotel closures could reshape your 2026 travel plans.
Springerville, Arizona
Out east, Springerville is Arizona's cool "gateway to the White Mountains" that is great to visit year-round. If you plan to ski, Springerville is a great destination to start in or to base your vacation in during the winter months. Sunrise Park Resort in the White Mountains is a popular spot where you can fully enjoy the state's cold-weather activities, including skiing, snowboarding, snowtubing, and an alpine rollercoaster.
A rural destination with small-town charm, here, you'll be close to the mountains and all the activities that come with them while still being within reach of art and cultural activities, restaurants, breweries, and coffee shops. In the warm-weather months, visitors enjoy the Becker Lake Wildlife Area and Lyman Lake State Park, providing space for outdoor activities like camping, biking, hiking, and fishing.
Springerville has been around since 1879, meaning it's also a great spot to explore Arizona's history. In town, you'll find the Casa Malpais Archeological Landmark and Museum, which covers how the area dates back to the Ancestral Puebloans, and the Springerville Heritage Center, which highlights the local community's history.
Unwind in Sedona
While Sedona is renowned for its physical beauty and magnificent red rock formations, the area is just as stunning in the snow as it is in the summertime. Hiking in the winter can be beautiful if you experience snowfall (which is not uncommon but still rare). The weather can vary throughout the day, so it's best to wear layers before embarking on any trails. The cooler months are also the perfect time to enjoy the spiritual wellness services and spas the area is known for. From luxurious wellness retreats and spas to psychics and hypnotherapy, there are plenty of healing methods to explore.
In the height of summer, Sedona can experience temperatures between mid-60 degrees Fahrenheit and the high-90s. The colder months (when temperatures range between 30 and 60 degrees Fahrenheit) are the perfect time to relax, recoup, and take stock. There's a good reason why this breathtaking Southwest destination is the world's "most mindful" escape. Take a vortex walk through a canyon, get your aura interpreted by a medium, or enjoy a meal cozied up indoors with a fantastic view. In the warmer months when temperatures are still fairly mild, get outside and see as much of the unique landscape as possible — whether that means a challenging hike to a natural landmark like Devil's Bridge or Cathedral Rock, or just a stroll around the quaint town.
Visit a resort in Scottsdale
Scottsdale is known for its luxury resort scene that boasts cool winters and warm shoulder seasons. Between October and March, temperatures range from highs of 90 degrees Fahrenheit to lows around 40 degrees. If you're looking for a winter splurge destination and are torn between cities in Southern Arizona, Old Town Scottsdale offers plenty to do. You could embark on a local food tour, explore the luxury shopping scene, or simply wander around and enjoy the modern Southwest architecture. If you're retiring soon, consider visiting to scope out the city, as Scottsdale was named America's best place to retire in 2025.
Planted in the Sonoran Desert, there is plenty of scenery to take in during the cooler months. Guided E-bike tours of the surrounding Sonoran Desert are extremely popular in this part of the state, and the cooler weather will allow you to enjoy the landscape without sweating buckets. However, the summers are extremely hot, with highs of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit. During this time, you should plan your vacation around indoor activities, like visiting the decadent Boulders Resort and Spa, which offers massages, alternative therapies, and cleansing skin treatments.
Methodology
Especially in a state like Arizona that's known for its sunny weather and extremely high temperatures in some areas, determining the coolest areas can be tricky. To put this list together, we looked at popular destinations in Arizona that experience cooler temperatures during different seasons, so travelers can plan their trips accordingly. Using our own experience, as well as other traveler's opinions in forums and in conversations on Reddit, these spots are well-known by locals and frequent stops for out-of-state visitors who want to experience Arizona's variety, from larger desert cities to natural wonders and mountain towns.
We also wanted to ensure that activities could be enjoyed in all of these locations throughout different seasons, whether skiing, hiking, visiting a museum, or relaxing at a spa and resort. While there are certainly other options for cold weather in Arizona, these five spots emerged as some of the most popular destinations to visit for a plethora of experiences year-round.