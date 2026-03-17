Chicago's 5 Must-Visit Abandoned Places, According To Urban Explorers

I grew up in Western Pennsylvania during Pittsburgh's post-steel lull, when industrial sites like the Homestead Steel Works sat abandoned, and some areas had a housing vacancy rate of over 28% — the second-highest in Pennsylvania behind only the "Burning Ghost Town" of Centralia. Given this background, I suppose it's no surprise that I developed an obsession with dead malls, shuttered factories, and similar urban ruins.

Chicago, a city with its own varied array of once-thriving empty places, is an excellent destination for other folks who share this interest. As of early 2026, thousands of buildings and storefronts have been officially registered as vacant with the City of Chicago, with the highest concentration (1,270) found in Ward 16.

Granted, not all of these abandoned sites are safe (or legal) to explore, nor do they all have the visual appeal or intriguing backstory to make it worth the effort to do so. Some once-popular spots for urban explorers in Chicago are in the process of disappearing, like Damen Silos, which was a gathering place for local graffiti artists from when it closed in 1977 until demolition of the site started in 2025. Others are off-limits while they undergo renovations, like the 1926 Classical Revival-style Pioneer Trust & Savings Bank in West Humboldt Park, which had been a popular urban exploration destination since its closure in 2008. But with plenty of forgotten corners still to be explored, here are five Chicago spots that locals recommend as the best places to visit if you're looking for traces of the Windy City's past.