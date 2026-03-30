Common Clothing Mistakes To Avoid When Visiting Iceland

Cotton might seem like a logical choice for an underlayer when traveling. However, cotton is not recommended for Iceland's cold and damp climate, especially if you're spending a lot of time outdoors. That's because cotton absorbs moisture and dries slowly, which can leave you chilled and wet after walking in the rain along the Laugavegur Trail — which is one of the best hikes in Europe – or through waterfall mist. Even light rain or sweat might be uncomfortable in cooler temperatures.

Instead, opt for wool or other synthetic fibers as a base layer. These will wick moisture away from your body and help them dry faster. A good thermal underlayer is especially important if you are exploring Iceland in the winter. Staying warm and dry can make a huge difference when you're on a full-day tour or long hike.

Icelandic Mountain Guides strongly discourages wearing cotton, going so far as to say it's "a dangerous fabric to wear when trekking in the extremes of Iceland." When cotton is wet, it becomes significantly heavier, loses most of its thermal properties, and keeps you wet. When your body temperature drops, the risk of hypothermia increases.