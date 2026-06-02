The 7 Best Breweries In The Breathtaking Blue Ridge Mountains For Good Drinks With A Wild View

If you're looking for scenic views, the Blue Ridge Mountains are an excellent place to find them. This range is part of the greater Appalachian Mountains, covering 550 miles from southern Pennsylvania through northern Georgia, and includes two national parks and eight national forests. Nature lovers who enjoy craft beer will find the Blue Ridge Mountains particularly appealing, considering there are over 100 independent breweries across the region. Many of them have taprooms with outdoor seating where visitors can enjoy mountain vistas along with their pints.

One way to explore the many breweries of the Blue Ridge Mountains is to travel a defined trail, like the Lenoir Drink Trail in North Carolina. You'll also find a lot of tightly packed breweries in the Blue Ridge Mountains' larger cities, like the modern craft brew mecca of Asheville. But many of the region's breweries are hidden in rural areas or small towns, and these are often the spots where you'll find the most beautiful views. The seven breweries below all offer a range of craft beers along with impressive scenery. While "best" can be a subjective term, they all have an average rating of 4.6 stars or higher on Google and are consistently lauded for serving delicious drinks in a setting that's worth traveling to see.