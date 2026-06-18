Forget Redwood National Park — Experience These 9 Lesser-Known Forest Getaways Instead

There's a reason human beings are drawn to magical forest landscapes like California's Redwoods National Park. Spending time in the forest can boost immunity, improve blood pressure, and alleviate anxiety. You don't have to be an avid hiker to get the benefits, as just visiting the forest and spending time there, a practice the Japanese call "forest bathing," provides a healing dose.

And while redwood forests may be some of the most iconic, you don't have to flock to California's famous Redwood National Park to become a card-carrying tree-hugger. Here we've selected under-the-radar gems across the country, all of which, like Redwood National Park, leave visitors awestruck by the forest itself. Everyone should see the redwoods at least once in a lifetime, but seek out these lesser-known forests for a crowd-free, soul-satisfying getaway. Sample a few, and you may end up wanting to collect 'em all.