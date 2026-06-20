The 8 Most Romantic Small Towns In Colorado For Charming Mountain Getaways
If spending time with a loved one beside a fireplace in a cozy, pine-scented cabin while snow falls on the Douglas fir trees outside is your idea of a romantic evening, then head into the mountains of Colorado. Slotted in amongst the high-altitude peaks, passes, valleys, and rivers are intimate, picturesque towns ready for a fairy-tale weekend.
Finding the right magical place can take time. Don't worry — I'm here to help. To create this guide, I combed through the many enchanting towns of the Colorado Rockies, where I used to live. I still travel there often, and I've even taken a few romantic weekend trips there.
To me, a town gains an air of romance if it's cozy with beautiful views and a downtown that feels cared for. Any well-appointed natural hot springs in or around the town are a plus. On top of that, this guide takes into account online talk from Reddit and blogs about romantic mountain getaways. There are some expensive destinations on this list, but luckily, Colorado has some affordable mountain towns to visit as well.
Aspen
Aspen is expensive, but for the price, you get a picture-perfect mountain town. In fact, the town is the most-expensive travel destination in the U.S. according to GoBankingRates. If money is no object, luxuriate in Aspen's high-end hotels, fine dining, plush spas, charming streets, and premier ski slopes to find out why New York Travel Guides calls it the fourth most romantic town in the country.
The Silver Queen Gondola, the longest single-stage gondola in the world according to Uncover Colorado, will take the two of you up from downtown to the top of Aspen Mountain. From there, you will see the Maroon Bells, which the Colorado Tourism Office calls the "most photographed mountains in America." The stunning, 14,000-foot-high mountains are unique in their bell-like shapes and reddish coloring.
Frisco
Frisco is a charming little town in Summit County, only 90 minutes from Denver. The quaint main street features mountain views, plus delightful shops and cafes. In the summer, take a boat out on Lake Dillon for views and to explore some of the small islands. If you head to the Dillon side, you can listen to the band playing at the Dillon Amphitheater while relaxing together away from the crowds.
In the winter, the Frisco Transit Center will take you to most of the nearby ski slopes. When you get back from a day of skiing, right behind the transit center is Outer Range Brewing, the best après-ski bar in North America according to USA Today.
Steamboat Springs
A ski town with Western flair, Steamboat Springs is as charming as it is adventurous. In the summer, you can take an inner tube down the Yampa River that cuts straight through town. In the winter, ski the world-class slopes of the Steamboat Ski Resort and enjoy its "Champagne powder snow." All year round, you and your loved one can soak in the nearby hot springs.
In town, there's the Old Town Hot Springs, and a short drive up into the mountains are the rustically beautiful Strawberry Hot Springs, where Reddit recommends you rent a cabin. This will give you access to the pools from sunrise to midnight.
Minturn
The cute, walkable town of Minturn is for when you and your loved one want some alone time. Minturn is a small but funky alpine hamlet with plenty of charm. With under 1,000 people in residence, the village is full of peace and quiet.
Walk down to the historic Minturn Saloon and have a meal outside along the Eagle River. If you visit in the winter and are looking to ski, you're in luck — Vail and Beaver Creek are only five minutes away. Then, instead of the hustle and bustle of a resort on those prestigious slopes, you can return to the tiny town, where all you'll hear is the running river.
Ouray
Instead of booking a long flight to Europe, drive up to Ouray, otherwise known as America's Switzerland. One Reddit poster even called a romantic getaway to this charming, compact town "magical."
The Ouray Hot Springs on the edge of town features sweeping views of the valley and the snow-covered mountains all around. Most of the town is a historic district full of beautiful Victorian-style buildings. For an intimate dinner, posters on Reddit recommend both the Brickhouse and the restaurant at the Western Hotel.
Breckenridge
With a historic core of Victorian-era buildings, Breckenridge charms visitors any time of year. During summertime, immerse yourself in beauty during Wildflower Week in early July when the town celebrates peak bloom season in the mountains.
In the winter, bundle up, fill a thermos with hot cocoa, and walk through the International Snow Sculpture Championships to marvel at the works of art created out of ice. You can also take a romantic sleigh ride in the forest around the town to enjoy the type of quiet only found in the snowy woods.
Estes Park
Right at the entrance to the Rockies is the storybook town of Estes Park. Colorado is full of beautiful nature, but this area takes it to such a level that the government had to turn it into a national park.
All around the town, you and your loved one can enjoy gorgeous views of snow-covered mountains. Stroll through town as wild elk wander the quaint streets with you. Head into the park to see some unique wildlife, enjoy beautiful scenery, or see the stars at night. For couples who enjoy a spooky vibe, the Stanley Hotel offers ghost tours that bring its haunted past to life — and bring your loved one a little closer to you.
Telluride
Telluride isn't just for movie stars. Dine on the mountaintop at Allred's Restaurant, which features hardwood interiors, elk horn chandeliers, and large windows overlooking the view below from its perch at 10,551 feet. Just be aware that this restaurant is popular — lovebirds on Reddit recommend you make a reservation.
Fortunately, you don't have to hike up. According to the Telluride website, it's the first and only town with free gondolas as a part of its public transportation network. If you stay at Mountain Village, a town in the mountains above, a 12-minute gondola ride full of awe-inspiring views will be your mode of transportation down to shop, eat, and relax.