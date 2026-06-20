The 8 Most Romantic Small Towns In Colorado For Charming Mountain Getaways

If spending time with a loved one beside a fireplace in a cozy, pine-scented cabin while snow falls on the Douglas fir trees outside is your idea of a romantic evening, then head into the mountains of Colorado. Slotted in amongst the high-altitude peaks, passes, valleys, and rivers are intimate, picturesque towns ready for a fairy-tale weekend.

Finding the right magical place can take time. Don't worry — I'm here to help. To create this guide, I combed through the many enchanting towns of the Colorado Rockies, where I used to live. I still travel there often, and I've even taken a few romantic weekend trips there.

To me, a town gains an air of romance if it's cozy with beautiful views and a downtown that feels cared for. Any well-appointed natural hot springs in or around the town are a plus. On top of that, this guide takes into account online talk from Reddit and blogs about romantic mountain getaways. There are some expensive destinations on this list, but luckily, Colorado has some affordable mountain towns to visit as well.