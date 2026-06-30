America's 10 Wildly Scenic Seaside Parks To Visit On The Gulf Coast

America's Gulf Coast shoreline spans over 1,600 miles, stretching from the Rio Grande River at the tip of Texas to the Florida Keys. Five states fall along this coastline — Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida. Within those states are a wide variety of local, state, and national seaside parks that afford visitors the opportunity to enjoy different sections of the shore and the unique scenery in each area.

Unlike the Atlantic and Pacific coastlines, the entire Gulf Coast falls within the southern U.S. However, this does not mean that the region's beaches, flora, and fauna are homogeneous. In fact, despite sharing some characteristics, this part of the country hosts stretches of shore that vary tremendously in water and sand colors. Throughout the area, you'll also find a diverse collection of plants, animals, and climates. At different seaside parks on the Gulf Coast, visitors can experience everything from sub-tropical white sand beaches to pine forests along the shore.

The one thing each of the parks has in common is abundant natural beauty. While there are dozens of destinations in the region, below are America's 10 most scenic seaside parks to visit on the Gulf Coast. Given that Florida contains almost half of the total Gulf Coast shoreline in the U.S., it unsurprisingly has the most parks on the list. However, each Gulf state hosts at least one of these picturesque places.