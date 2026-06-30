America's 10 Wildly Scenic Seaside Parks To Visit On The Gulf Coast
America's Gulf Coast shoreline spans over 1,600 miles, stretching from the Rio Grande River at the tip of Texas to the Florida Keys. Five states fall along this coastline — Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida. Within those states are a wide variety of local, state, and national seaside parks that afford visitors the opportunity to enjoy different sections of the shore and the unique scenery in each area.
Unlike the Atlantic and Pacific coastlines, the entire Gulf Coast falls within the southern U.S. However, this does not mean that the region's beaches, flora, and fauna are homogeneous. In fact, despite sharing some characteristics, this part of the country hosts stretches of shore that vary tremendously in water and sand colors. Throughout the area, you'll also find a diverse collection of plants, animals, and climates. At different seaside parks on the Gulf Coast, visitors can experience everything from sub-tropical white sand beaches to pine forests along the shore.
The one thing each of the parks has in common is abundant natural beauty. While there are dozens of destinations in the region, below are America's 10 most scenic seaside parks to visit on the Gulf Coast. Given that Florida contains almost half of the total Gulf Coast shoreline in the U.S., it unsurprisingly has the most parks on the list. However, each Gulf state hosts at least one of these picturesque places.
Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park - Florida
Located in Collier County, Florida, just north of Naples, Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park could be considered stunning simply because of the clear Gulf waters lapping against its white sand beaches. In fact, this stretch was named Florida's best beach in 2025, due in large part to its white quartz crystal sand. However, there is more to the scenery here than just sand and water. Sea grapes grow along the beach, and mangroves line local lagoons. Dolphins, several bird species, manatees, and sea turtles are often seen in the area, too.
Galveston Island State Park - Texas
On the west end of Galveston Island is the charming island haven that is Galveston Island State Park. Camping, fishing, swimming, and paddling are among the activities that attract visitors here, but the scenery alone makes it worth visiting. The park is the only remaining undeveloped land that provides public access from beach to bay on Galveston Island. This means sightseers can enjoy sweeping, dune-lined Gulf beach vistas. They can also view a myriad of birds and other animals in the surrounding sawgrass marshes and coastal prairies, then watch the sunset over West Galveston Bay.
Gulf Islands National Seashore - Florida and Mississippi
Situated between Florida and Mississippi, Gulf Islands National Seashore is known for its emerald green waters, white sand beaches, marshes, woodlands, and myriad historical sites. Each of these elements enhances the area's scenery, which spans 160 miles across two states. As the largest national seashore in America, this site contains barrier islands, a naval base, and a portion of the mainland. It's divided into two sections separated by the state of Alabama. Depending on where within this National Park Service site you explore, you may see quiet beaches, live oak forests, the Mississippi Sound, or Pensacola Bay.
Gulf State Park - Alabama
Although Alabama only has 53 miles of Gulf shoreline, it is home to some of the best beaches on the Gulf Coast. Among those is a scenic white sand beach within Gulf State Park, which is located between Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. The park is renowned for not just the white sands but also the clear Gulf waters, live oak trees cloaked with Spanish moss, and seasonal flora. The region is also home to several bird species and other animals. Adding to the scenery and biodiversity, Gulf State Park houses Lake Shelby, along with two smaller freshwater lakes.
Gasparilla Island State Park - Florida
Gasparilla Island State Park is located at the southern tip of its namesake island in Southwest Florida. One of a chain of barrier islands, Gasparilla faces the open Gulf. Charlotte Harbor and the Pine Island Sound are situated between the island and the mainland. The park overlooks Boca Grande Pass and Cayo Costa State Park, which sits on the opposite side of the pass. A variety of trees, including cabbage palms, gumbo limbo, Jamaican dogwood, and wild coffee, make up the maritime hammock that gives the state park a tropical look. The mangroves lining the shores and historic lighthouse add to the scenery.
Grand Isle State Park - Louisiana
Miles from mainland Louisiana, the 8-mile-long barrier island of Grand Isle is home to a stunning state park of the same name. It lies at the end of Louisiana Hwy 1, lending the region a remote atmosphere. Due to its location, this state park is hidden along the Gulf Coast. However, it is worth visiting for anyone who appreciates unspoiled beaches with sweeping dunes covered in native vegetation. The spectacular sunrises over the Gulf only heighten the enchanting beauty of Grand Isle State Park.
Lovers Key State Park - Florida
Just south of Fort Myers Beach, Lovers Key State Park is known for having miles of pristine beach and mangrove forests. This secluded Florida state park on the Gulf Coast also features incredibly clear water and a wide variety of wildlife, including roseate spoonbills and manatees. In recent years, these scenic qualities have made the park a popular beach wedding destination.
Additionally, the beach within Lovers Key State Park is renowned for both its quantity and quality of unique seashells. Even if you aren't a beachcomber, seeing a white sand beach adorned with seashells at sunset is a memorable sight.
Padre Island National Seashore - Texas
Padre Island National Seashore covers 66 miles of its namesake island (the world's longest undeveloped barrier island) just south of Corpus Christi, Texas. Locally known as PINS, this National Park Service site is also one of the few places remaining in the U.S. where it is possible to see an undisturbed coastal prairie habitat. Miles of remote, windswept beach, towering sand dunes, and native coastal flora combine to make the region one of the most scenic seaside parks along the Gulf Coast. As a bonus, visitors here can enjoy sunrises over the Gulf and sunsets over the Laguna Madre.
Perdido Key State Park - Florida
Perdido Key State Park is located in the far northwestern portion of the Florida Panhandle, very near the Alabama state line. This unsung Panhandle paradise features miles of white sand beach and crystal-clear water. The sea oats and other coastal vegetation adorning the billowy sand dunes give Perdido Key State Park a serene appearance.
The area's typically tranquil waters begin to fill with loggerhead sea turtles during spring. These turtles are common sights through summer, as they prepare nests and lay eggs on the beach. Beyond the beach, hiking trails wind through the park's pine and oak trees, which are often filled with birds.
St. Andrew's State Park - Florida
Just outside of Panama City, St. Andrew's State Park has soft white sand and waters so calm that the beach here is often called Florida's natural kiddie pool. The 1,200-acre park is the gateway to the pristine, undeveloped, 7-mile-long Shell Island, which can only be accessed by boat.
Alongside the sea and sand, this area's untouched nature and coastal flora make St. Andrew's State Park one of the Gulf Coast's most scenic destinations. The pine forests that flank the hiking trails only add to the scenery.